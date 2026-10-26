RRB Station Master Syllabus 2026: Check Latest Exam Pattern & Subject-wise Important Topics Here

Key Points RRB Station Master 2026 recruitment process changed; now single CBT + CBAT.

The 2026 exam pattern includes a 100-mark, 120-minute online Computer Based Test.

Final merit for 2026 selection gives 70% weightage to CBT and 30% to CBAT.

RRB Station Master Syllabus 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) conducts the Station Master recruitment exam to select candidates for one of the most respected posts in Indian Railways. Station Masters manage train movements, ensure passenger safety, and control station operations. To crack this exam, candidates must first understand the syllabus clearly. The RRB Station Master syllabus 2026 includes topics like Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, and General Awareness. Knowing the syllabus helps you plan your preparation in a smart way and save valuable time. In this article, we have shared the complete subject-wise syllabus, exam pattern, and useful preparation tips for all the aspirants. RRB Station Master Syllabus PDF The RRB Station Master syllabus 2026 is divided into three main subjects: Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, and General Awareness and Current Affairs. Candidates will face questions based on the 10th-level standard in these sections. Mathematics covers number system, percentage, ratio, time and work, and more. Reasoning includes analogies, coding-decoding, and puzzles. General Awareness focuses on history, polity, science, and current events. Going through the official syllabus carefully will help you decide which topics need more practice and which ones you already know well.

RRB Station Master Recruitment 2026 Highlights Before the details, here is a quick snapshot of the exam. This table covers the key points aspirants look for first, so you can understand the recruitment at a glance. Particulars Details Exam Name RRB Station Master Exam 2026 Conducting Body Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Exam Mode Online Selection Process Single-stage CBT, followed by CBAT Syllabus Subjects Basic Science and Mathematics, Data Analysis & Interpretation, Logical Capability, Mental Reasoning Previous Route Station Master was earlier filled through RRB NTPC (CBT 1, CBT 2, CBAT) RRB Station Master Exam Pattern 2026 The Railway Board has changed the Station Master recruitment process for 2026. Candidates no longer appear in the two-stage NTPC exam, and there is now one online test followed by an aptitude test. The written test is a 100-mark computer-based exam with objective multiple-choice questions, and the time limit is 120 minutes. Knowing how the marks are divided will help you decide where to spend most of your study time.

Section Questions Marks Basic Science and Mathematics + Data Analysis & Interpretation 60 60 Logical Capability + Reading Comprehension 20 20 Mental Reasoning 20 20 Total 100 100 RRB Station Master 2026 Selection Process After the written test, candidates go through a few more stages before the final selection. Final merit depends on both the test and the aptitude round, so neither stage should be ignored. Computer Based Test (CBT)

Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) for shortlisted candidates

Document Verification

Medical Examination Final merit gives 70% weightage to the CBT and 30% to the CBAT. RRB Station Master Syllabus 2026: Subject-Wise Topics The written test is divided into four parts, and each one tests a different skill. Basic Science and Mathematics carries the most marks, so it needs the most practice. Below are the topics for each subject so you can plan your preparation step by step.

1. Basic Science and Mathematics (60 marks, shared with Data Analysis) This is the biggest part of the exam. It mixes school-level maths with basic physics concepts. Mathematics: Number System, LCM and HCF, Ratio and Proportion, Average, Percentage, Profit, Loss and Discount, Time, Speed and Distance, Work and Power, Algebra, Linear Equations, Arithmetic Progression, Geometry, Trigonometry, Area and Volume, Probability, Basic Statistics

Basic Science: Units and Measurements, Mass and Weight, Density, Work and Power, Energy, Kinetic Energy, Friction, Speed, Velocity, Relative Velocity, Heat and Temperature, Basic Electricity, Levers, Simple Machines 2. Data Analysis & Interpretation This part checks how well you can read data and draw correct conclusions from it. It is scoring if you practise regularly.

Multi-source Data Analysis

Inference from Text

Tables, Graphs and Charts

Pie Charts and Scatter Plots

Statistical Curve Distribution

Venn Diagrams

Data Sufficiency and Data Arrangement 3. Logical Capability (20 marks) This section tests how you understand relationships and logical situations. It also includes reading comprehension. Binary Logic, Syllogism, Assumptions

Clocks and Calendars

Blood Relations and Family Tree

Logic-based Puzzles

Reading Comprehension (passages may come from history, society, literature, science, environment, mythology, technology or culture) 4. Mental Reasoning (20 marks) This section is about spotting patterns and sequences quickly. Analogy

Series Completion

Coding-Decoding

Ranking Problems

Arrangement-based Problems Priority tip: Percentage, Ratio, Average, Profit and Loss, Time-Speed-Distance, Work, and Algebra are the high-priority maths topics. In science, focus on Energy, Electricity, Heat and Temperature, Motion, and Units and Measurements.