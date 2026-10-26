RRB Station Master Syllabus 2026: Check Latest Exam Pattern & Subject-wise Important Topics Here
RRB Station Master Syllabus 2026: RRB has released a recruitment notification for RRB Station Master Syllabus 2026. Interested candidates must check the complete syllabus along with the latest exam and subject-wise important topics given in this article.
Key Points
- RRB Station Master 2026 recruitment process changed; now single CBT + CBAT.
- The 2026 exam pattern includes a 100-mark, 120-minute online Computer Based Test.
- Final merit for 2026 selection gives 70% weightage to CBT and 30% to CBAT.
RRB Station Master Syllabus 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) conducts the Station Master recruitment exam to select candidates for one of the most respected posts in Indian Railways. Station Masters manage train movements, ensure passenger safety, and control station operations. To crack this exam, candidates must first understand the syllabus clearly. The RRB Station Master syllabus 2026 includes topics like Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, and General Awareness. Knowing the syllabus helps you plan your preparation in a smart way and save valuable time. In this article, we have shared the complete subject-wise syllabus, exam pattern, and useful preparation tips for all the aspirants.
RRB Station Master Syllabus PDF
The RRB Station Master syllabus 2026 is divided into three main subjects: Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, and General Awareness and Current Affairs. Candidates will face questions based on the 10th-level standard in these sections. Mathematics covers number system, percentage, ratio, time and work, and more. Reasoning includes analogies, coding-decoding, and puzzles. General Awareness focuses on history, polity, science, and current events. Going through the official syllabus carefully will help you decide which topics need more practice and which ones you already know well.
RRB Station Master Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Before the details, here is a quick snapshot of the exam. This table covers the key points aspirants look for first, so you can understand the recruitment at a glance.
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Name
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RRB Station Master Exam 2026
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Conducting Body
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Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
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Exam Mode
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Online
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Selection Process
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Single-stage CBT, followed by CBAT
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Syllabus Subjects
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Basic Science and Mathematics, Data Analysis & Interpretation, Logical Capability, Mental Reasoning
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Previous Route
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Station Master was earlier filled through RRB NTPC (CBT 1, CBT 2, CBAT)
RRB Station Master Exam Pattern 2026
The Railway Board has changed the Station Master recruitment process for 2026. Candidates no longer appear in the two-stage NTPC exam, and there is now one online test followed by an aptitude test. The written test is a 100-mark computer-based exam with objective multiple-choice questions, and the time limit is 120 minutes. Knowing how the marks are divided will help you decide where to spend most of your study time.
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Section
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Questions
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Marks
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Basic Science and Mathematics + Data Analysis & Interpretation
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60
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60
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Logical Capability + Reading Comprehension
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20
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20
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Mental Reasoning
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20
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20
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Total
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100
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100
RRB Station Master 2026 Selection Process
After the written test, candidates go through a few more stages before the final selection. Final merit depends on both the test and the aptitude round, so neither stage should be ignored.
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Computer Based Test (CBT)
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Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) for shortlisted candidates
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Document Verification
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Medical Examination
Final merit gives 70% weightage to the CBT and 30% to the CBAT.
RRB Station Master Syllabus 2026: Subject-Wise Topics
The written test is divided into four parts, and each one tests a different skill. Basic Science and Mathematics carries the most marks, so it needs the most practice. Below are the topics for each subject so you can plan your preparation step by step.
1. Basic Science and Mathematics (60 marks, shared with Data Analysis)
This is the biggest part of the exam. It mixes school-level maths with basic physics concepts.
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Mathematics: Number System, LCM and HCF, Ratio and Proportion, Average, Percentage, Profit, Loss and Discount, Time, Speed and Distance, Work and Power, Algebra, Linear Equations, Arithmetic Progression, Geometry, Trigonometry, Area and Volume, Probability, Basic Statistics
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Basic Science: Units and Measurements, Mass and Weight, Density, Work and Power, Energy, Kinetic Energy, Friction, Speed, Velocity, Relative Velocity, Heat and Temperature, Basic Electricity, Levers, Simple Machines
2. Data Analysis & Interpretation
This part checks how well you can read data and draw correct conclusions from it. It is scoring if you practise regularly.
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Multi-source Data Analysis
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Inference from Text
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Tables, Graphs and Charts
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Pie Charts and Scatter Plots
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Statistical Curve Distribution
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Venn Diagrams
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Data Sufficiency and Data Arrangement
3. Logical Capability (20 marks)
This section tests how you understand relationships and logical situations. It also includes reading comprehension.
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Binary Logic, Syllogism, Assumptions
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Clocks and Calendars
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Blood Relations and Family Tree
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Logic-based Puzzles
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Reading Comprehension (passages may come from history, society, literature, science, environment, mythology, technology or culture)
4. Mental Reasoning (20 marks)
This section is about spotting patterns and sequences quickly.
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Analogy
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Series Completion
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Coding-Decoding
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Ranking Problems
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Arrangement-based Problems
Priority tip: Percentage, Ratio, Average, Profit and Loss, Time-Speed-Distance, Work, and Algebra are the high-priority maths topics. In science, focus on Energy, Electricity, Heat and Temperature, Motion, and Units and Measurements.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com