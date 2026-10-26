DSSSB Admit Card 2026 Out For DEO, Assistant, TGT And Others: Check Hall Ticket PDF, Download Link

DSSSB Admit Card 2026: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has officially released the DSSSB Admit Card 2026 download link for the exam scheduled to be held from October 27 onwards. The Board is set to conduct the written exam for various posts including Data Entry Operator, Junior Law Officer, IT Assistant Grade-A, several Junior Scientific Assistant specializations, Domestic Science Teacher, Trained Graduate Teacher (Computer Science), Drawing Teacher, and Special Education Teacher. The written exam will be held in multipls shifts from October 27, 2026, to December 05, 2026. The written exam will be done through an online Computer-Based Test (CBT) format for various post codes and GNCTD departments. Candidates can now download their hall ticket from the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB DEO Admit Card 2026 Download Link Candidates appearing in the written exam for the Data Entry Operator, Junior Law Officer, IT Assistant Grade-A, and several Junior Scientific Assistant specializations posts can download the DSSSB Admit Card 2026 through the official website of the board. The hall ticket will provide you all the crucial such as the examination date, reporting time and examination centre. Candidates must download and print their admit cards before the examination day. Check the direct link to download the DSSSB Exam 2026 admit card below. DSSSB Admit Card 2026 Download Link DSSSB Admit Card 2026 Highlights The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) issued a notification regarding online examinations scheduled from October 27, 2026, to December 05, 2026. Candidates can check the key details of the DSSSB TGT examination in the table below.

Particulars Details Exam Conducting Body Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) Exam Name DSSSB TGT Examination 2026 Post Name Data Entry Operator, Junior Law Officer, IT Assistant Grade-A, several Junior Scientific Assistant specializations, Domestic Science Teacher, Trained Graduate Teacher (Computer Science), Drawing Teacher, and Special Education Teacher. Login Required Application Number and user password Admit Card Release Date October 24, 2026 Exam Dates October 27, 2026, to December 05, 2026. Mode of Examination Computer-Based Test Official Website dsssb.delhi.gov.in DSSSB DEO Hall Ticket 2025 Exam Day Instructions Candidates set to appear in the written exam for the posts of Data Entry Operator, Junior Law Officer, IT Assistant Grade-A, several Junior Scientific Assistant specializations, Domestic Science Teacher, Trained Graduate Teacher (Computer Science), Drawing Teacher, and Special Education Teacher are advised to download the hall ticket and follow all the guidelines mentioned on the same. You must follow the crucial instructions during appearing in the exam for your better performance. Below is a set of guidelines you should keep in mind-

Reach the center at least 60 minutes before reporting time.

Please carry a printed hall ticket and one valid ID proof.

Avoid electronic equipment, including mobile phones, calculators, smartwatches, or study materials.

Follow instructions of the invigilators strictly. How to Download DSSSB Admit Card 2026? The candidates can download the DSSSB Admit Card 2026 from the website of the DSSSB-dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The steps to download the call letter are provided here: Step 1: Go to the official website of DSSSB-dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link 'Download the Admission Letter for various posts under '‘What's New Section’ on the home page.

Step 3: Enter your details to the link on the home page.

Step 4: Download Call Letter and save the same for future reference. DSSSB SEO Hall Ticket 2025: Check List Of Posts

Candidates are advised to they should maintain updated email addresses and mobile numbers to receive official communications for all kinds of latest updates regarding the recruitment drive. Candidates will get all the crucial and specific details, including examination center, dates, and times directly on the candidate's E-Admit Card, which can be downloaded directly through the link on the DSSSB website. Below are the list of posts/vacancies for which the written exam will be conducted- Data Entry Operator Grade B

Junior Law Officer

Data Processing Assistant Grade A

Book Binder

Domestic Science Teacher

IT Assistant, Grade-A

Junior Scientific Assistant (Physics)

Junior Scientific Assistant (Biology)

Junior Scientific Assistant (HRD/QC)

Junior Scientific Assistant (Chemistry)

Chemical Assistant

Junior Scientific Assistant (Photo)

Junior Scientific Assistant (Cyber Forensic)

Junior Scientific Assistant (Fingerprint)

Junior Scientific Assistant (Crime Scene/District Mobile Forensic Unit)

Junior Scientific Assistant (Ballistics)

Junior Scientific Assistant (Documents)

Junior Scientific Assistant (Lie Detection)

Trained Graduate Teacher (Computer Science)

Drawing Teacher

Special Education Teacher