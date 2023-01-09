List Of Presidents Of Brazil (1891-2023)
The fifth largest country in the world, Brazil occupies half the continent’s landmass and is officially called the Federative Republic of Brazil, Portuguese República Federativa do Brasil. It is exceeded in size by Russia, Canada, China, and the United States, though its area is greater than that of the 48 conterminous U.S. states.
The political party system of Brazil began in the 1940s under President Getúlio Dorneles Vargas. He established the Social Democratic Party and the Brazilian Labour Party to buffer his weakening administration.
In the 1950s and early ’60s, a number of other parties were organized and entered elections but few gained influence. The military government took power in 1964 and in 1965 abolished all political parties and replaced them with a single government party, the National Renewal Alliance, and a lone opposition party, the Brazilian Democratic Movement.
In 1979 the government abolished these two organizations which allowed more parties to participate but still under restrictive regulations. In 1985, after the civilian government was restored Brazil again legalized all political parties, and a highly fragmented multi-party system emerged.
It was anchored by the Liberal Front Party, the Brazilian Social Democratic Party, the Party of the Brazilian Democratic Movement, and the Workers’ Party. Recently, on January 8, 2023 president Jair Bolsonaro who lost last year’s presidential election narrowly to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva stormed the country’s Congress, Supreme Court, and presidential offices in the capital Brasilia.
Here is the list of Brazilian presidents (2023)
|
SNO.
|
PRESIDENT
|
TENURE
|
1.
|
Manuel Deodoro da Fonseca
|
1891
|
2.
|
Floriano Peixoto
|
1891–94
|
3.
|
Prudente José de Morais Barros
|
1898–1902
|
4.
|
Manuel Ferraz de Campos Sales
|
1891
|
5.
|
Floriano Peixoto
|
1891–94
|
6.
|
Prudente José de Morais Barros
|
1894–98
|
7.
|
Manuel Ferraz de Campos Sales
|
1898–1902
|
8.
|
Francisco de Paula Rodrigues Alves
|
1902–06
|
9.
|
Afonso Augusto Moreira Pena
|
1906–09
|
10.
|
Nilo Procópio Peçanha
|
1909–10
|
11.
|
Hermes Rodrigues da Fonseca
|
1910–14
|
12.
|
Venceslau Brás Pereira Gomes
|
1914–18
|
13.
|
Delfim Moreira da Costa Ribeiro
|
1918–19
|
14.
|
Epitácio Lindolfo da Silva Pessoa
|
1919–22
|
15.
|
Artur da Silva Bernardes
|
1922–26
|
16.
|
Washington Luís Pereira de Sousa
|
1926–30
|
17.
|
Getúlio Dornelles Vargas
|
1st time; 1930–45
|
18.
|
José Linhares
|
1945–46
|
19.
|
Eurico Gaspar Dutra
|
1946–51
|
20.
|
Getúlio Dornelles Vargas
|
2nd time; 1951–54
|
21.
|
João Fernandes Campos Café Filho
|
1954–55
|
22.
|
Pascoal Ranieri Mazzilli
|
1st time; 1961
|
23.
|
João Belchior Marques Goulart
|
2nd time; 1964
|
24.
|
Carlos Coimbra da Luz
|
1955
|
25.
|
Nereu de Oliveira Ramos
|
1955–56
|
26.
|
Juscelino Kubitschek de Oliveira
|
1956–61
|
27.
|
Jânio da Silva Quadros
|
1961
|
28.
|
Pascoal Ranieri Mazzilli
|
1st time; 1961
|
29.
|
Humberto de Alencar Castelo Branco
|
1964–67
|
30.
|
Artur da Costa e Silva
|
1967–69
|
31.
|
Emílio Garrastazú Médici
|
1969–74
|
32.
|
Ernesto Geisel
|
1974–79
|
33.
|
João Baptista de Oliveira Figueiredo
|
1979–85
|
34.
|
José Sarney de Araújo Costa
|
1985–90
|
35.
|
Fernando Affonso Collor de Mello
|
1995–2003
|
36.
|
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva
|
2nd time; 2023–
