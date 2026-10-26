List Of Presidents Of Brazil (1891-2023)

The Federative Republic of Brazil (knowns as República Federativa do Brasil) is the largest country in South America and the fifth largest in the world by area. Since the overthrow of the constitutional monarchy and Emperor Pedro II in 1889 Brazil has experienced several constitutional eras:

the Old Republic (República Velha),

the Vargas Era,

the Fourth Republic (Populist Era),

the Military Dictatorship (1964–1985), and

the New Republic (Nova República).

Today executive power is headed by the President of Brazil who acts as both head of state and head of government. And in this article you would read the comprehensivily verified chronological list of Brazilian presidents, their tenures, and political parties.

Key Historical and Constitutional Eras of Brazil Presidency