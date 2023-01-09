List Of Presidents Of Brazil (1891-2023)

The fifth largest country in the world, Brazil occupies half the continent’s landmass and is officially called the Federative Republic of Brazil, Portuguese República Federativa do Brasil. It is exceeded in size by Russia, Canada, China, and the United States, though its area is greater than that of the 48 conterminous U.S. states.

The political party system of Brazil began in the 1940s under President Getúlio Dorneles Vargas. He established the Social Democratic Party and the Brazilian Labour Party to buffer his weakening administration.

In the 1950s and early ’60s, a number of other parties were organized and entered elections but few gained influence. The military government took power in 1964 and in 1965 abolished all political parties and replaced them with a single government party, the National Renewal Alliance, and a lone opposition party, the Brazilian Democratic Movement.

In 1979 the government abolished these two organizations which allowed more parties to participate but still under restrictive regulations. In 1985, after the civilian government was restored Brazil again legalized all political parties, and a highly fragmented multi-party system emerged.

It was anchored by the Liberal Front Party, the Brazilian Social Democratic Party, the Party of the Brazilian Democratic Movement, and the Workers’ Party. Recently, on January 8, 2023 president Jair Bolsonaro who lost last year’s presidential election narrowly to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva stormed the country’s Congress, Supreme Court, and presidential offices in the capital Brasilia.

Here is the list of Brazilian presidents (2023)

SNO. PRESIDENT TENURE 1. Manuel Deodoro da Fonseca 1891 2. Floriano Peixoto 1891–94 3. Prudente José de Morais Barros 1898–1902 4. Manuel Ferraz de Campos Sales 1891 5. Floriano Peixoto 1891–94 6. Prudente José de Morais Barros 1894–98 7. Manuel Ferraz de Campos Sales 1898–1902 8. Francisco de Paula Rodrigues Alves 1902–06 9. Afonso Augusto Moreira Pena 1906–09 10. Nilo Procópio Peçanha 1909–10 11. Hermes Rodrigues da Fonseca 1910–14 12. Venceslau Brás Pereira Gomes 1914–18 13. Delfim Moreira da Costa Ribeiro 1918–19 14. Epitácio Lindolfo da Silva Pessoa 1919–22 15. Artur da Silva Bernardes 1922–26 16. Washington Luís Pereira de Sousa 1926–30 17. Getúlio Dornelles Vargas 1st time; 1930–45 18. José Linhares 1945–46 19. Eurico Gaspar Dutra 1946–51 20. Getúlio Dornelles Vargas 2nd time; 1951–54 21. João Fernandes Campos Café Filho 1954–55 22. Pascoal Ranieri Mazzilli 1st time; 1961 23. João Belchior Marques Goulart 2nd time; 1964 24. Carlos Coimbra da Luz 1955 25. Nereu de Oliveira Ramos 1955–56 26. Juscelino Kubitschek de Oliveira 1956–61 27. Jânio da Silva Quadros 1961 28. Pascoal Ranieri Mazzilli 1st time; 1961 29. Humberto de Alencar Castelo Branco 1964–67 30. Artur da Costa e Silva 1967–69 31. Emílio Garrastazú Médici 1969–74 32. Ernesto Geisel 1974–79 33. João Baptista de Oliveira Figueiredo 1979–85 34. José Sarney de Araújo Costa 1985–90 35. Fernando Affonso Collor de Mello 1995–2003 36. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva 2nd time; 2023–

