List Of Presidents Of Brazil (1891-2023)

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Presidents Of Brazil (1891-2026): Who Has Led Brazil? Complete List of Brazilian Presidents from Deodoro da Fonseca to Lula da Silva

By Harshita Singh
Last Updated: Oct 26, 2026, 13:45 IST

Discover the updated list of Presidents of Brazil as current head of state Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva secures a historic fourth presidential term in the latest election, continuing Brazil’s democratic executive timeline from 1889 to the present.

List Of Presidents Of Brazil 2023
List Of Presidents Of Brazil 2023

The Federative Republic of Brazil (knowns as República Federativa do Brasil) is the largest country in South America and the fifth largest in the world by area. Since the overthrow of the constitutional monarchy and Emperor Pedro II in 1889 Brazil has experienced several constitutional eras:

the Old Republic (República Velha),

the Vargas Era,

the Fourth Republic (Populist Era),

the Military Dictatorship (1964–1985), and

the New Republic (Nova República).

Today executive power is headed by the President of Brazil who acts as both head of state and head of government. And in this article you would read the comprehensivily verified chronological list of Brazilian presidents, their tenures, and political parties.

Key Historical and Constitutional Eras of Brazil Presidency

  • First Republic or Old Republic (1889 - 1930): It was initiated by Marshal Deodoro da Fonseca after the 1889 proclamation characterized by oligarchic 'coffee with milk' politics.

  • The Vargas Era (1930–1945): This one was a nationalist transformation and authoritarian Estado Novo under Getúlio Vargas.

  • The Second or Fourth Republic (1946 - 1964): Democratic restoration that saw the construction of Brasília under Juscelino Kubitschek.

  • Military Dictatorship (1964 - 1985): Two decades of military leadership starting with Castelo Branco.

  • New Republic (1985 - Present): Re democratisation anchored by the 1988 Federal Constitution, civilian handovers, and contemporary political coalitions.

Complete Chronological List of Presidents of Brazil from 1889 to 2026

Now take a look at the following table to know about all the political leaders who served the term as Brazil's President along with their tenure: 

No.

President of Brazil 

Tenure

Political Party or Background

1.

Manuel Deodoro da Fonseca

1889–1891

Military

2.

Floriano Peixoto

1891–1894

Military

3.

Prudente José de Morais Barros

1894–1898

Federal Republican Party (PR Federal)

4.

Manuel Ferraz de Campos Sales

1898–1902

São Paulo Republican Party (PRP)

5.

Francisco de Paula Rodrigues Alves

1902–1906

São Paulo Republican Party (PRP)

6.

Afonso Augusto Moreira Pena

1906–1909

Mineiro Republican Party (PRM)

7.

Nilo Procópio Peçanha

1909–1910

Fluminense Republican Party (PRF)

8.

Hermes Rodrigues da Fonseca

1910–1914

Conservative Republican Party (PRC)

9.

Venceslau Brás Pereira Gomes

1914–1918

Mineiro Republican Party (PRM)

10.

Delfim Moreira da Costa Ribeiro

1918–1919

Mineiro Republican Party (PRM)

11.

Epitácio Lindolfo da Silva Pessoa

1919–1922

Mineiro Republican Party (PRM)

12.

Artur da Silva Bernardes

1922–1926

Mineiro Republican Party (PRM)

13.

Washington Luís Pereira de Sousa

1926–1930

São Paulo Republican Party (PRP)

14.

Provisional Military Junta

1930

Military

15.

Getúlio Dornelles Vargas (1st period)

1930–1945

Liberal Alliance / Estado Novo

16.

José Linhares (Acting)

1945–1946

Non-partisan (Judiciary)

17.

Eurico Gaspar Dutra

1946–1951

Social Democratic Party (PSD)

18.

Getúlio Dornelles Vargas (2nd period)

1951–1954

Brazilian Labour Party (PTB)

19.

João Fernandes Campos Café Filho

1954–1955

Social Progressive Party (PSP)

20.

Carlos Coimbra da Luz (Acting)

1955

Social Democratic Party (PSD)

21.

Nereu de Oliveira Ramos (Acting)

1955–1956

Social Democratic Party (PSD)

22.

Juscelino Kubitschek de Oliveira

1956–1961

Social Democratic Party (PSD)

23.

Jânio da Silva Quadros

1961

National Labour Party (PTN)

24.

Pascoal Ranieri Mazzilli

(1st time, acting)

1961

Social Democratic Party (PSD)

25.

João Belchior Marques Goulart

1961–1964

Brazilian Labour Party (PTB)

26.

Pascoal Ranieri Mazzilli

(2nd time, acting)

1964

Social Democratic Party (PSD)

27.

Humberto de Alencar Castelo Branco

1964–1967

Military / ARENA

28.

Artur da Costa e Silva

1967–1969

Military / ARENA

29.

Military Directorate of 1969

1969

Armed Forces Triumvirate

30.

Emílio Garrastazú Médici

1969–1974

Military / ARENA

31.

Ernesto Geisel

1974–1979

Military / ARENA

32.

João Baptista de Oliveira Figueiredo

1979–1985

Democratic Social Party (PDS)

33.

José Sarney de Araújo Costa

1985–1990

Brazilian Democratic Movement (PMDB)

34.

Fernando Affonso Collor de Mello

1990–1992

Party of National Reconstruction (PRN)

35.

Itamar Augusto Cautiero Franco

1992–1995

PMDB / Independent

36.

Fernando Henrique Cardoso

1995–2003

Brazilian Social Democracy Party (PSDB)

37.

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva

(1st and 2nd terms)

2003–2011

Workers' Party (PT)

38.

Dilma Vana Rousseff

2011–2016

Workers' Party (PT)

39.

Michel Miguel Elias Temer Lulia

2016–2019

Brazilian Democratic Movement (MDB)

40.

Jair Messias Bolsonaro

2019–2023

Social Liberal Party (PSL) / Liberal Party (PL)

41.

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva

(Current/Return)

2023–Present

Workers' Party (PT)

Harshita Singh
Harshita Singh

Senior Executive - Editorial

Harshita Singh is an education and general knowledge journalist with over 5 years of experience in educational writing. Specializing in US affairs and GK, Harshita has a track record of breaking down intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Her strong background in text analysis, coupled with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi, helps her produce authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries or academic insights, you can reach out to her directly at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.

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First Published: Oct 26, 2026, 13:36 IST
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FAQs

  • What powers does Brazilian president have?
    +
    The president controls the executive branch, represents the country abroad, and appoints the cabinet and, with the approval of the Senate, the judges for the Supreme Federal Court.
  • What are the eligibility criteria to become President of Brazil?
    +
    According to Article 14 of the 1988 Constitution a candidate must be a native-born Brazilian citizen, at least 35 years of age, registered with a recognised political party, and possess full voting rights.
  • Who was Brazil's first female president?
    +
    Dilma Rousseff was elected in 2010 and took office on January 1, 2011, serving as the 36th president until August 31, 2016.
  • What powers does Brazilian president have?
    +
    The president controls the executive branch, represents the country abroad, and appoints the cabinet and, with the approval of the Senate, the judges for the Supreme Federal Court.
  • Who was the first Brazilian president?
    +
    Congress elected the then-head of the provisional government, Deodoro da Fonseca, as the first president of the republic. Marshal Floriano Peixoto, was elected by Congress to be the first vice president.
  • Who was the first Brazilian president?
    +
    Congress elected the then-head of the provisional government, Deodoro da Fonseca, as the first president of the republic. Marshal Floriano Peixoto, was elected by Congress to be the first vice president.
  • How many presidents has Brazil had?
    +
    There have been 39 presidencies and 36 presidents, as Getúlio Vargas, Ranieri Mazzilli, and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva served non-consecutive terms.
  • How many presidents has Brazil had?
    +
    There have been 39 presidencies and 36 presidents, as Getúlio Vargas, Ranieri Mazzilli, and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva served non-consecutive terms.

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