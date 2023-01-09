List Of Presidents Of Brazil (1891-2023)

On January 8, 2023 president Jair Bolsonaro who lost last year’s presidential election narrowly to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva stormed the country’s Congress, Supreme Court, and presidential offices in the capital Brasilia. Here is the list of Brazilian presidents till the year 2023, find out about the tenure, updates, and more!
The fifth largest country in the world, Brazil occupies half the continent’s landmass and is officially called the Federative Republic of Brazil, Portuguese República Federativa do Brasil. It is exceeded in size by Russia, Canada, China, and the United States, though its area is greater than that of the 48 conterminous U.S. states.

The political party system of Brazil began in the 1940s under President Getúlio Dorneles Vargas. He established the Social Democratic Party and the Brazilian Labour Party to buffer his weakening administration. 

In the 1950s  and early ’60s, a number of other parties were organized and entered elections but few gained influence. The military government took power in 1964 and in 1965 abolished all political parties and replaced them with a single government party, the National Renewal Alliance, and a lone opposition party, the Brazilian Democratic Movement. 

In 1979 the government abolished these two organizations which allowed more parties to participate but still under restrictive regulations. In 1985, after the civilian government was restored  Brazil again legalized all political parties, and a highly fragmented multi-party system emerged.

It was anchored by the Liberal Front Party, the Brazilian Social Democratic Party, the Party of the Brazilian Democratic Movement, and the Workers’ Party. Recently, on January 8, 2023 president Jair Bolsonaro who lost last year’s presidential election narrowly to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva stormed the country’s Congress, Supreme Court, and presidential offices in the capital Brasilia.

Here is the list of Brazilian presidents (2023) 

 

List Of Brazilian Presidents (2023)

 

SNO.

PRESIDENT

TENURE

1.

Manuel Deodoro da Fonseca

1891

2.

Floriano Peixoto

1891–94

3.

Prudente José de Morais Barros

1898–1902

4.

Manuel Ferraz de Campos Sales

1891

5.

Floriano Peixoto

1891–94

6.

Prudente José de Morais Barros

1894–98

7.

Manuel Ferraz de Campos Sales

1898–1902

8.

Francisco de Paula Rodrigues Alves

1902–06

9.

Afonso Augusto Moreira Pena

1906–09

10.

Nilo Procópio Peçanha

1909–10

11.

Hermes Rodrigues da Fonseca

1910–14

12.

Venceslau Brás Pereira Gomes

1914–18

13.

Delfim Moreira da Costa Ribeiro

1918–19

14.

Epitácio Lindolfo da Silva Pessoa

1919–22

15.

Artur da Silva Bernardes

1922–26

16.

Washington Luís Pereira de Sousa

1926–30

17.

Getúlio Dornelles Vargas

1st time; 1930–45

18.

José Linhares

1945–46

19.

Eurico Gaspar Dutra

1946–51

20.

Getúlio Dornelles Vargas

2nd time; 1951–54

21.

João Fernandes Campos Café Filho

1954–55

22.

Pascoal Ranieri Mazzilli

1st time; 1961

23.

João Belchior Marques Goulart

2nd time; 1964

24.

Carlos Coimbra da Luz

1955

25.

Nereu de Oliveira Ramos

1955–56

26.

Juscelino Kubitschek de Oliveira

1956–61

27.

Jânio da Silva Quadros

1961

28.

Pascoal Ranieri Mazzilli

1st time; 1961

29.

Humberto de Alencar Castelo Branco

1964–67

30.

Artur da Costa e Silva

1967–69

31.

Emílio Garrastazú Médici

1969–74

32.

Ernesto Geisel

1974–79

33.

João Baptista de Oliveira Figueiredo

1979–85

34.

José Sarney de Araújo Costa

1985–90

35.

Fernando Affonso Collor de Mello

1995–2003

36.

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva

2nd time; 2023–

 

FAQ

What powers does Brazilian president have?

The president controls the executive branch, represents the country abroad, and appoints the cabinet and, with the approval of the Senate, the judges for the Supreme Federal Court.

Who was the first Brazilian president?

Congress elected the then-head of the provisional government, Deodoro da Fonseca, as the first president of the republic. Marshal Floriano Peixoto, was elected by Congress to be the first vice president.

How many presidents has Brazil had?

There have been 39 presidencies and 36 presidents, as Getúlio Vargas, Ranieri Mazzilli, and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva served non-consecutive terms.
