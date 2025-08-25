OPSC Prelims Exam Date 2025 Released opsc.gov.in, Exam on October 12 - Check Admit Card Details here

ICSI Result 2025 Live Updates
By Upasna Choudhary
Aug 25, 2025, 23:05 IST

OPSC Prelims Exam 2025: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released a short notice regarding the Odisha Civil Services preliminary competitive examination. The written exam will be held on October 12, 2025 across the state. Check all details here.

OPSC Prelims Exam Date 2025 OUT

OPSC Prelims Exam Date 2025: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released a short notice regarding the preliminary competitive examination for the Group A & B posts. The written exam for various Group A & B posts against the Advt. No. 07 of 2024-25 will be held on October 12, 2025 across the state. Candidates registered successfully for these posts can download the OPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam Date 2025 from the official website of OPSC-opsc.gov.in.

The OPSC Prelims exam schedule 2025 is also available here and you can directly download the exam schedule by clicking on the link given below.

OPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam Date 2025 Download Link

OPSC Prelims Exam Date 2025 Overview

The OPSC Preliminary examination for various posts against Advt. No. 07 of 2024-25 is scheduled to be held on October 12, 2025. Check the overview of the OPSC recruitment drive below:

Event

Details

Exam Name

OPSC Prelims Exam

Advt No

07 of 2024-25

Exam Date

October 12, 2025

Official Website

opsc.gov.in

How to Download the OPSC Prelims Exam Date 2025?

  • Visit the official website of OPSC- opsc.gov.in.

  • On the home page, click on the notification that reads “Odisha Civil Services 2024(Advt. No. 07 of 2024-25) - Preliminary Examination Notice”.

  • You will be redirected to a page where the short notice PDF can be downloaded.

  • Download the PDF of OPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam Date 2025 from there and save it for future reference.

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

Latest Education News