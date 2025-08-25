OPSC Prelims Exam Date 2025 Released opsc.gov.in, Exam on October 12 - Check Admit Card Details here

OPSC Prelims Exam Date 2025: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released a short notice regarding the preliminary competitive examination for the Group A & B posts. The written exam for various Group A & B posts against the Advt. No. 07 of 2024-25 will be held on October 12, 2025 across the state. Candidates registered successfully for these posts can download the OPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam Date 2025 from the official website of OPSC-opsc.gov.in.

The OPSC Preliminary examination for various posts against Advt. No. 07 of 2024-25 is scheduled to be held on October 12, 2025. Check the overview of the OPSC recruitment drive below: