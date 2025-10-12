This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 11 October

Every day carries a story—and October 11 is no exception. This date has echoed through time with events that shaped science, politics, and culture. On October 11, 1968, NASA launched Apollo 7, the first successful crewed mission in the Apollo programme, paving the way for the moon landing. In 1984, astronaut Kathryn D. Sullivan became the first American woman to walk in space. The day also marks the birth of Eleanor Roosevelt in 1884, a transformative figure in human rights. In 2002, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. Going further back, a catastrophic earthquake struck Aleppo in 1138, one of the deadliest in history.
From celestial milestones to humanitarian triumphs and seismic upheavals, October 11 pulses with history. In this article, we'll uncover the milestones that make this day unforgettable.
What Happened On This Day – October 11?
Here's what happened in history on October 11:
1775 – William Howe Named Commander-in-Chief of the British Army
- On October 11, 1775, General William Howe was appointed interim commander-in-chief of the British Army in America, replacing Lieutenant General Thomas Gage.
- He was permanently appointed in April 1776.
- His first major battles included the Battle of Bunker Hill against General George Washington.
1776 – Benedict Arnold Fights at Valcour Island
- On October 11, 1776, a British fleet under Sir Guy Carleton defeated 15 American gunboats commanded by Brigadier General Benedict Arnold at the Battle of Valcour Island on Lake Champlain (present-day New York).
- Although almost all of Arnold's ships were destroyed, it took more than two days for the British to secure victory.
1809 – Meriwether Lewis Dies
- On October 11, 1809, the explorer Meriwether Lewis died under mysterious circumstances along the Natchez Trace in Tennessee.
- Three years earlier, Lewis and William Clark had completed their famous exploration of the Louisiana Territory.
1899 – Boer War Begins
- On October 11, 1899, the South African Boer War began between the British Empire and the Boers of the Transvaal and Orange Free State.
- The Boers, descendants of Dutch settlers, resisted British control of the region.
1915 – Bulgaria Enters World War I
- On October 11, 1915, Bulgaria officially joined World War I on the side of the Central Powers.
- Both sides had courted the country due to its strategic location in the Balkans.
1962 – Pope John XXIII Opens Vatican II
- On October 11, 1962, Pope John XXIII convened the Second Vatican Council, the first ecumenical council in 92 years.
- The council aimed to modernise the Church and promote unity with other branches of Christianity.
1968 – Apollo 7 Launched
- On October 11, 1968, Apollo 7, the first manned Apollo mission, was launched with astronauts Walter M. Schirra Jr, Donn F. Eisele, and Walter Cunningham aboard.
- The mission completed an 11-day orbit of Earth and transmitted the first live television broadcasts from orbit.
1971 – John Lennon's "Imagine" was Released
- On October 11, 1971, John Lennon released the song Imagine, which became one of the most influential songs of the 20th century.
- The song reflected Lennon's vision of a peaceful, utopian world.
1975 – Bill Clinton and Hillary Rodham Marry
- On October 11, 1975, William Jefferson Clinton married Hillary Rodham in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
- They met in 1972 while studying law at Yale University and worked together on George McGovern's presidential campaign.
1975 – "Saturday Night Live" Debuts
- On October 11, 1975, the iconic comedy show Saturday Night Live (SNL) premiered on NBC.
- The original cast included Chevy Chase, John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd, Gilda Radner, and Jane Curtin.
1975 – Bruce Springsteen Scores First Hit with "Born to Run"
- On October 11, 1975, Bruce Springsteen's Born to Run became his first Top 40 hit.
- This marked the beginning of his rise to international fame.
1987 – AIDS Memorial Quilt Displayed
- On October 11, 1987, the AIDS Memorial Quilt was displayed for the first time on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.
- The quilt covered a space larger than a football field and commemorated victims of the AIDS epidemic.
2002 – Jimmy Carter Wins Nobel Peace Prize
- On October 11, 2002, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his decades of work promoting peace and democracy.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on October 11?
October 11 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Famous Birthdays on October 11
- 1884 – Eleanor Roosevelt: First Lady, diplomat, and activist who championed human rights, women's rights, and the United Nations.
- 1918 – Jerome Robbins: American choreographer and director, famous for his work on West Side Story.
- 1992 – Cardi B: Grammy-winning rapper and reality TV star, known for hits like Bodak Yellow.
Notable Deaths on October 11
- 1809 – Meriwether Lewis: American explorer, leader of the Lewis and Clark expedition.
- 1962 – Eleanor Roosevelt: Former First Lady of the United States, diplomat, and activist.
- 1998 – Jerome Robbins: American choreographer and director, known for West Side Story.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation