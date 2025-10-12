This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 11 October

Every day carries a story—and October 11 is no exception. This date has echoed through time with events that shaped science, politics, and culture. On October 11, 1968, NASA launched Apollo 7, the first successful crewed mission in the Apollo programme, paving the way for the moon landing. In 1984, astronaut Kathryn D. Sullivan became the first American woman to walk in space. The day also marks the birth of Eleanor Roosevelt in 1884, a transformative figure in human rights. In 2002, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. Going further back, a catastrophic earthquake struck Aleppo in 1138, one of the deadliest in history.

From celestial milestones to humanitarian triumphs and seismic upheavals, October 11 pulses with history. In this article, we'll uncover the milestones that make this day unforgettable.