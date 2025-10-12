This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 12 October

Every day has a history behind it, a story waiting to be told. What made October 12 stand out across centuries? From epic voyages to daring events, many moments shaped our world on this very date. On October 12, 1492, Christopher Columbus sighted land in the Caribbean, believing he had reached Asia. Other years saw Brazil claim independence, a Soviet leader pound his shoe at the UN, and in 2000, the destroyer USS Cole was struck by a bomb in Yemen, killing 17 sailors. In this article, we'll explore these events and more. We'll travel from ancient times to modern days, uncovering what made October 12 a date of change and significance.
What Happened On This Day – October 12?
Here's what happened in history on October 12:
1492 – Columbus Reaches the "New World"
- On October 12, 1492, Christopher Columbus sighted land in the Bahamas after a 33-day voyage across the Atlantic.
- He believes he has reached Asia and claims the island for Spain.
- This marks the beginning of European exploration and colonisation of the Americas.
1786 – Thomas Jefferson Writes a Romantic Letter
- On October 12, 1786, Thomas Jefferson wrote a heartfelt letter to Maria Cosway, a woman he met in Paris.
- The letter reveals his inner conflict between passion and reason.
- It's remembered as one of the most personal documents by the future U.S. president.
1810 – The Origin of Oktoberfest
- On October 12, 1810, Bavarian Crown Prince Ludwig married Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen.
- The citizens of Munich are invited to celebrate in open fields outside the city gates.
- This joyful event becomes the first Oktoberfest, a tradition still celebrated worldwide.
1918 – Fire Devastates Minnesota
- On October 12, 1918, a massive forest fire swept through northeastern Minnesota.
- The Cloquet-Moose Lake fire kills hundreds and leaves thousands homeless.
- Around 1,500 square miles are burnt, making it one of the state's worst disasters.
1945 – Desmond Doss Receives the Medal of Honour
- On October 12, 1945, Private First Class Desmond T. Doss became the first conscientious objector to receive the Medal of Honour.
- He served as a combat medic in World War II and saved dozens of lives without carrying a weapon.
- His story later inspired the film Hacksaw Ridge.
1960 – Khrushchev's Shoe Incident at the United Nations
- On October 12, 1960, Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev pounded his shoe on a UN desk during a heated debate.
- The gesture is made in protest against criticism of Soviet policies.
- The moment becomes one of the most famous outbursts of the Cold War era.
1964 – USSR Leads the Space Race
- On October 12, 1964, the Soviet Union launched Voskhod 1 into orbit.
- It carries the first multi-person crew—three cosmonauts—without spacesuits.
- The successful mission strengthens Soviet pride during the space race with the U.S.
1972 – Racial Violence on the USS Kitty Hawk
- On October 12, 1972, racial tensions erupted aboard the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Kitty Hawk.
- Over 100 sailors are involved, and 46 are injured in the confrontation.
- The riot exposes deep racial divides within the U.S. military during the Vietnam War.
1986 – U.S.–Soviet Arms Talks Break Down
- On October 12, 1986, President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev met in Reykjavik, Iceland.
- Talks aimed at reducing nuclear weapons collapse due to Reagan's "Star Wars" defence plan.
- Although the summit fails, it paves the way for future arms reduction agreements.
1990 – South Dakota Renames Columbus Day
- On October 12, 1990, South Dakota became the first U.S. state to rename Columbus Day as "Native American Day".
- Two years later, Berkeley, California, adopts the name "Indigenous Peoples' Day".
- The move honours the first inhabitants of the Americas.
2000 – USS Cole Attacked by Terrorists
- On October 12, 2000, the U.S. Navy destroyer USS Cole was bombed while refuelling in Aden, Yemen.
- A small boat loaded with explosives blows a hole in the ship, killing 17 sailors and injuring 38.
- The attack is later linked to al-Qaeda.
2002 – Bali Nightclub Bombings
- On October 12, 2002, three bombs detonated in Bali, Indonesia, targeting crowded nightclubs.
- The blasts kill 202 people and injure more than 200.
- It is one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in Southeast Asia.
2007 – Al Gore Wins the Nobel Peace Prize
- On October 12, 2007, former U.S. Vice President Al Gore and the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change received the Nobel Peace Prize.
- They are recognised for raising awareness about global warming through Gore's documentary An Inconvenient Truth.
- The award highlights the growing urgency of climate action.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on October 12?
October 12 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Born on October 12
1932 – Dick Gregory
- Born in St. Louis, Missouri, Dick Gregory became a groundbreaking comedian and civil rights activist.
- He rose to fame in the 1960s with sharp, fearless routines about race and social justice.
- Gregory used humour as a tool for activism, often performing for civil rights causes.
- He remained a voice for equality and human rights until he died in 2017.
1935 – Luciano Pavarotti
- Born in Modena, Italy, Luciano Pavarotti became one of the greatest opera singers of the 20th century.
- Known for his powerful, pure voice and charismatic personality.
- He brought opera to the masses through concerts and collaborations with pop artists.
- His legacy continues to inspire both classical and modern performers.
1968 – Hugh Jackman
- Born in Sydney, Australia, Hugh Jackman is a versatile actor, singer, and producer.
- Best known for his role as Wolverine in the X-Men films.
- He's also acclaimed for musical performances in Les Misérables and The Greatest Showman.
- Loved for his talent, charm, and dedication to both film and theatre.
Notable Deaths on October 12
1870 – Robert E. Lee
- Confederate General Robert E. Lee dies at his home in Lexington, Virginia, at age 63.
- Lee had commanded the Confederate Army of Northern Virginia during the American Civil War.
- His leadership and surrender at Appomattox ended the conflict in 1865.
- He remains a controversial but central figure in American history.
1915 – Edith Cavell
- A German firing squad in Brussels, Belgium, executes British nurse Edith Cavell.
- She helped Allied soldiers escape German-occupied Belgium during World War I.
- Her courage made her an international symbol of compassion and resistance.
1940 – Tom Mix
- Silent film cowboy star Tom Mix dies in a car accident near Florence, Arizona.
- He loses control of his Cord Phaeton convertible and rolls into a dry riverbed.
- A small iron statue called the "Tom Mix Wash Monument" marks the site today.
1997 – John Denver
- American singer-songwriter John Denver died when his experimental aircraft crashed into Monterey Bay, California.
- Known for timeless hits like "Take Me Home, Country Roads" and "Rocky Mountain High".
- His music celebrated nature, love, and a simple life close to the earth.
1998 – Matthew Shepard
- University of Wyoming student Matthew Shepard dies six days after a brutal anti-gay attack.
- The assault and his death sparked nationwide discussions on hate crimes.
- His legacy led to the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr Hate Crimes Prevention Act in 2009.
