This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 12 October

Every day has a history behind it, a story waiting to be told. What made October 12 stand out across centuries? From epic voyages to daring events, many moments shaped our world on this very date. On October 12, 1492, Christopher Columbus sighted land in the Caribbean, believing he had reached Asia. Other years saw Brazil claim independence, a Soviet leader pound his shoe at the UN, and in 2000, the destroyer USS Cole was struck by a bomb in Yemen, killing 17 sailors. In this article, we'll explore these events and more. We'll travel from ancient times to modern days, uncovering what made October 12 a date of change and significance.

What Happened On This Day – October 12?

Here's what happened in history on October 12:

1492 – Columbus Reaches the "New World"