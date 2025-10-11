Bihar STET Admit Card 2025
[Link Active] Bihar STET 2025 Admit Card Released at bsebstet.org – Check Exam Date, Download Steps & Live Updates

By Mohd Salman
Oct 11, 2025, 18:53 IST

The Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 for the October 14 exam is now available at bsebstet.org. Candidates who have successfully registered between September 19 and October 5 can download their hall ticket using their application number and DOB. The exam will be conducted in CBT mode across Bihar.

Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 OUT
Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 OUT

Bihar STET Admit Card 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially released the Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 for the upcoming Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET). Candidates who have registered for the Bihar stet exam 2025 can now download their hall ticket at bsebstet.org and cdn3.digialm.com.
The Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 was released on October 11, 2025, and the exam is scheduled for October 14, 2025. Candidates who completed their registration between September 19 and October 5, 2025, can now access their admit cards using their application number and date of birth. The STET 2025 will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across multiple centers in Bihar.

Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 OUT

Bihar STET 2025 Admit Card is out at bsebstet.org for October 14, 2025 exam. The Bihar STET exam 2025 will be conducted for two papers such as paper 1 for Secondary level and Paper II for Senior Secondary level. The important details mentioned in Bihar STET Admit Card are exam day instructions, candidates details examination centre details.

Also Check in Hindi,

Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 

Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 Link Active

BSEB has activated the Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 PDF Download Link on its official website,
bsebstet.org. Candidates can download the Bihar STET Hall Ticket 2025 by providing their registration number and password. It is mandatory for candidates to carry the Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 along with valid photo ID. Click on the direct link below to download the Bihar STET Admit Card 2025.

Bihar STET Admit Card 2025

PDF Download

Bihar STET Admit Card 2025: Overview

BSTET Admit Card 2025 is released at bsebstet.org. Candidates who have successfully registered for BSTET 2025 can now download their exam call letter from the official website. Check the table below for Bihar STET Admit Card Key Highlights

Event

Details

Exam Name

Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025

Conducting Body

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)

Admit Card Release Date

October 11, 2025

STET 2025 Exam Date

October 14, 2025

Exam Mode

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Papers

Paper I (Secondary), Paper II (Senior Secondary)

Registration Window

September 19 – October 5, 2025

Official Website

bsebstet.org

Admit Card Download Link

cdn3.digialm.com

Result Declaration (Expected)

November 2025

How to Download Bihar STET Admit Card 2025?

Candidates will be able to download the Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 from bstet.org, by clicking on the direct link to download the admit card. Check the step by step process below
Here’s how to download it:

  • Visit the official website, bsebstet.org
  • Now click on the “STET 2025 Admit Card Download” link.
  • Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth.
  • Click on “Login” or “Submit.”
  • Your admit card will appear on the screen.
  • Verify all details such as name, photo, exam date, center address.
  • Download and print a color copy for exam day

