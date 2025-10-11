[Link Active] Bihar STET 2025 Admit Card Released at bsebstet.org – Check Exam Date, Download Steps & Live Updates

Bihar STET Admit Card 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially released the Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 for the upcoming Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET). Candidates who have registered for the Bihar stet exam 2025 can now download their hall ticket at bsebstet.org and cdn3.digialm.com.

The Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 was released on October 11, 2025, and the exam is scheduled for October 14, 2025. Candidates who completed their registration between September 19 and October 5, 2025, can now access their admit cards using their application number and date of birth. The STET 2025 will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across multiple centers in Bihar.

Bihar STET 2025 Admit Card is out at bsebstet.org for October 14, 2025 exam. The Bihar STET exam 2025 will be conducted for two papers such as paper 1 for Secondary level and Paper II for Senior Secondary level. The important details mentioned in Bihar STET Admit Card are exam day instructions, candidates details examination centre details.