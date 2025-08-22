IBPS SO Admit Card 2025 Out at ibps.in, Download August 30 Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

The IBPS SO Admit Card 2025 has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on its official website. This important document allows candidates to appear for the Specialist Officer exam, which is a crucial step in the recruitment process. Candidates who have successfully submitted their applications can now download their admit cards online. The admit card contains essential details such as exam date, time, venue, and important instructions that every candidate must follow. Entry to the examination hall will not be permitted. This makes it a mandatory document for all aspirants. This article will guide on how to download the IBPS SO Admit Card 2025 and provide a direct link to download it. IBPS SO Admit Card 2025 Out The IBPS SO Prelims Admit Card 2025 has been released for candidates preparing for the IBPS SO recruitment in public sector banks. The Preliminary Exam is scheduled for 30 August 2025, and aspirants can download their admit cards using the direct link provided in this article.

The admit card includes important information such as the exam date, reporting time, and exam centre address. It is mandatory to carry a printed copy of the admit card to the exam hall, as entry will not be allowed without it. IBPS SO Admit Card 2025 Overview The IBPS SO Admit Card 2025 has been issued by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) for candidates appearing in the Specialist Officer (SO) Preliminary Exam. This admit card is a vital document containing key details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam date, reporting time, exam venue, and essential exam day instructions. Check the table below for an overview of the exam and admit card details: Particulars Details Conducting Body Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Exam Name Specialist Officer (SO) Number of Vacancies 1007 Category IBPS SO Admit Card 2025 Status Released Participating Banks 11 Public Sector Banks Selection Process Preliminary Exam + Mains Exam + Interview IBPS SO Prelims Exam Date 2025 30 August 2025 Medium of Exam English & Hindi Application Mode Online Only Official Website www.ibps.in

IBPS SO Admit Card 2025 Download Link Candidates appearing for the IBPS Specialist Officer (SO) Preliminary Exam 2025, scheduled on 30 August 2025, can now download their admit cards from the official IBPS website. Candidates need to enter the registration number or roll number along with their password or date of birth to access the IBPS SO Admit Card 2025. The direct download link is provided below to get the admit card without any hassle. Click Here to Download the IBPS SO Admit Card 2025 How to Download IBPS SO Call Letter 2025? Candidates appearing for the IBPS SO Prelims Exam 2025 can download their admit cards by logging in to the official IBPS website using their registration credentials. The following are the steps to download the call letter: Step 1: Visit the official IBPS website: www.ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the “CRP Specialist Officers” link on the homepage Step 3: Select “Download Call Letter for SO Preliminary Examination” Step 4: Enter Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth Step 5: Click “Submit” to view admit card Step 6: Download and print a copy for exam day and future reference Details Mentioned on IBPS SO Admit Card 2025 Candidates should carefully check the following information printed on their IBPS SO Admit Card 2025: Candidate’s Name and Photograph

Roll Number/Registration Number

Exam Date and Reporting Time

Exam Venue and Address

Space for Signature and Thumb Impression

Important Exam Day Instructions Documents Required Along with IBPS SO Call Letter 2025 Candidates must carry the following documents to the IBPS SO Preliminary Exam 2025 centre:

Printed Admit Card

Valid Photo ID Proof

Passport-Size Photograph What to Do If the IBPS SO Admit Card 2025 Is Missing? Candidates who are unable to download or have misplaced the IBPS SO Admit Card 2025 can follow these steps to resolve the issue: Check Login Credentials: Candidates must ensure that they are entering the correct registration number/roll number and password/date of birth. Small errors can prevent access to your admit card.

Clear Browser Cache or Try a Different Browser: Sometimes, technical glitches occur due to browser issues. Try clearing your cache or using a different browser.

Download Again from Official Website: Visit www.ibps.in and repeat the call letter download steps carefully.

Contact IBPS Helpdesk: If a candidate still cannot download your admit card, immediately reach out to the IBPS official helpdesk via email or phone. Provide your registration details and explain the issue clearly.

Keep a Backup Copy: Save a digital copy and print multiple copies to avoid last-minute problems.