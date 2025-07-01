IBPS SO Notification 2025 Released at ibps.in for 1007 Posts, Check Vacancy Details, Application date and More

IBPS SO Recruitment 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the official notification for the recruitment under Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for Specialist Officers’ Cadre posts in the Participating Public Sector Banks across the country. These positions are available in different disciplines including IT Officer,Agricultural Field Officer,Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer,HR/Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer. The online application process for these positions begins at the official website-https://www.ibps.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these Scale I posts on or before July 21, 2025.
IBPS SO Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF
The IBPS SO 2025 Notification has been officially released on the official website for different banks including Bank of Baroda, Central Bank of India, Indian Bank,Punjab & Sind Bank and others. The detailed notification pdf is available on the official website. You can download the notification pdf directly through the link given below
|IBPS SO Recruitment 2025
|Notification PDF
IBPS SO Recruitment 2025 Important Dates
The online application process for Specialist Officer posts starts from 1st July 2025 onwards, and the application link will remain active till 21st July 2025. You can check the detailed schedule given below-
|
Particulars
|
Date
|
Notification Release
|
July 01, 2025
|
Online Application Starts
|
1st July 2025
|
Last Date to Apply
|
21st July 2025
|
Online Examination – Preliminary
|
August 2025
|
Result of Online examination – Preliminary
|
September, 2025
|
Online Examination – Main
|
November, 2025
|
Conduct of Interview
|
December, 2025/ January, 2026
|
Provisional Allotment
|
January/February, 2026
IBPS SO Vacancy 2025
A total of 1007 Specialist Officers’ Cadre posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive. You can check the bank wise total number of vacancies given on the official notification.
IBPS SO 2025: Educational Qualifications
Under the recruitment drive for IBPS SO 2025, the authority is set to recruit the Specialist Officer posts in different disciplines including I.T. Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, Marketing Officer etc. Candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification for details of the posts wise eligibility and educational qualification.
How to Apply for IBPS SO Recruitment 2025
Candidates willing to apply for Specialist Officer posts can visit the official website at www.ibps.in.You can follow the steps given below
- Register through the “CRP SO Recruitment 2025” link.
- Fill the online application with correct details.
- Now upload your photo, signature, thumb impression, handwritten declaration, and documents as mentioned in the notification
- After that, please pay the application fee online via debit/credit card, UPI, or net banking.
- Submit and take a printout for application fee for future reference.
