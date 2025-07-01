IBPS SO Notification 2025 Released at ibps.in for 1007 Posts, Check Vacancy Details, Application date and More

IBPS SO Recruitment 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the official notification for the recruitment under Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for Specialist Officers’ Cadre posts in the Participating Public Sector Banks across the country. These positions are available in different disciplines including IT Officer,Agricultural Field Officer,Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer,HR/Personnel Officer and Marketing Officer. The online application process for these positions begins at the official website-https://www.ibps.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these Scale I posts on or before July 21, 2025.

IBPS SO Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF

The IBPS SO 2025 Notification has been officially released on the official website for different banks including Bank of Baroda, Central Bank of India, Indian Bank,Punjab & Sind Bank and others. The detailed notification pdf is available on the official website. You can download the notification pdf directly through the link given below