Today’s School Assembly Headlines (23rd August 2025): Meta signs major cloud computing deal, Stay Updated With Important News Headlines of National, International, Sports and Important Education News

By Apeksha Agarwal
Aug 22, 2025, 20:19 IST

School Assembly News Headlines: Students should keep up with current events because they foster critical thinking and knowledge. These are the top stories from business, sports, international, and local news sources on August 23rd, 2025. These include important advancements in international relations, sports, politics, and the economy.

23rd August, School Assembly News Headlines Today: Stories on global issues, local news, and school events help children see the world from a wider angle. By considering the relationships between different events and how they could impact our lives, students can engage in critical thinking while they watch these news shows. At school assemblies, a range of topics are discussed, some of which are unrelated to the classroom. View the headlines for each of the following:

International News for School Assembly

  • Israeli Defence Minister: If Hamas doesn't disarm and free the hostages, Israel will demolish Gaza City.

  • Parts of Antarctica are under a tsunami warning after a 7.5-magnitude earthquake trembles the South Atlantic.

  • At least 17 people, including police officers, were killed in a car bombing and helicopter strike in Colombia.

  • U.S. tariffs push India to the biggest earnings downgrade.

  • Trump gives two weeks for Russia-Ukraine peace review.

National News for School Assembly

  • Assam Police are prohibited by the Supreme Court from using coercion against Siddharth Varadarajan and other journalists.

  • Beginning on August 25, the BSF will meet in Dhaka alongside Border Guards Bangladesh.

  • A central government officer was tricked out of ₹31 lakh by a "currency market individual."

  • FAIMA starts a toll-free mental health helpline for doctors.

  • ISRO to hold Gaganyaan test flight in December.

Sports News for School Assembly

  • Bavuma rested, South Africa bat first vs Australia, SA - 89 for 2 in 15 overs.

  • BCCI tells states to pick India Test players.

  • Ajinkya Rahane resigns Mumbai captaincy before Ranji Trophy.

  • Sports Ministry: No bilateral sporting relations with Pakistan, yet the cricket squad will compete in the Asia Cup.

  • Neeraj Chopra will skip the last meeting in Brussels on August 22 since he has already been guaranteed a spot in the DL last.

Thought of the day:

“Don't be afraid of making mistakes, learn from them and grow!”

Word of the day:

Brainteaser

Meaning: A puzzle or problem that requires a lot of thought and is difficult to solve.

Example: "A newspaper might publish a daily crossword as a brainteaser."

Headlines from school assemblies are significant because they inform everyone about world happenings. Reputable sources guarantee correct information, which keeps students informed and gives them a better grasp of current affairs.

