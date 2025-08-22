AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025 Releasing Today at aiimsexams.ac.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket Soon - Link Here

AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will be conducting the AIIMS CRE exam 2025 on August 25 and 26, 2025 across the country. The Organisation is all set to release today the AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025 on its official website- aiimsexam.ac.in. The admit card, which is an important document for a written exam, should be carried by the candidates along with the valid photo ID at the exam venue.

AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025 Download

Candidates will have to use their login credentials to the link to download the hall ticket. Candidates are required to keep their user id and password ready once the Admit Card download link will be activated by the AIIMS. However you can download the AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025 directly through the link given below-