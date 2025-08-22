AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025 Releasing Today at aiimsexams.ac.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket Soon - Link Here

AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will be conducting the AIIMS CRE exam 2025 on August 25 and 26, 2025 across the country. The Organisation is all set to release today the AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025 on its official website- aiimsexam.ac.in. The admit card, which is an important document for a written exam, should be carried by the candidates along with the valid photo ID at the exam venue.
AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025 Download
Candidates will have to use their login credentials to the link to download the hall ticket. Candidates are required to keep their user id and password ready once the Admit Card download link will be activated by the AIIMS. However you can download the AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025 directly through the link given below-
|AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025
|Download Link
AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025: Items Banned at Exam Centers
Candidates registered successfully for the AIIMS CRE exam should be aware of the prohibited items at exam centers as it can create troubles for them. Candidates are advised to go through the details of the banned items to the exam hall as carrying any restricted item will be treated as a serious violation of the exam guidelines issued by the Commission. Violation of any norms released by the Commission may lead to disciplinary measures, including disqualification from the examination or cancellation of candidature. You are advised to avoid these items to the exam centre given below-
- Mobile Phones
- Electronic Equipment/Programmable device (Smartwatches, Calculator, etc.)
- Storage media (Pendrive)
- Communication device (Bluetooth)
- Any Valuable/Costly items
AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025: Overview
Under the AIIMS CRE 2025 recruitment drive, the organisation is set to recruit a total of 3496 Group B and C posts. Check the table below for AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025 overview
|
Detail
|
Information
|
Exam Name
|
AIIMS CRE 2025
|
Conducting Body
|
All India Institute of Medical Sciences
|
Post Name
|
Group B and C posts
|
Total Vacancies
|
3496
|
Exam Date
|
August 25 and 26, 2025
|
No of Questions
|
100 MCQs
|
Total Marks
|
400
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
Soon
|
Admit Card Download Link
|
aiimsexam.ac.in
|
Selection Process
|
Computer-Based Test/Skill Test
How to Download the AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025?
Candidates can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials
- Visit the official website: aiimsexam.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on the Admit Card section.
- Select AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025
- Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth
- Download and print the admit card for exam day
