AIIMS CRE Previous Year Question Papers with Solutions, Download PDF

AIIMS CRE Previous Year Question Paper: The AIIMS Common Recruitment Examination (CRE) is one of the most sought-after hiring exams for various Group B & C positions at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).The AIIMS CRE 2025 exam is scheduled to be held on 25 & 26 August 2025. The candidates are strongly advised to incorporate previous year question papers with solutions into their preparation strategy. These papers help the aspirants to have clarity about the exam pattern and question types and also help in improving time management, accuracy, and identifying recurring topics. Practicing AIIMS CRE previous year papers is a powerful way to build confidence and streamline preparation for the upcoming exam.
AIIMS CRE Previous Year Question Paper PDF Download
Candidates can download AIIMS CRE previous year question papers (PYQs) with solutions in PDF format from here. These PYQs are provided year-wise for the different posts offered by the AIIMS.
|
Post / Shift
|
Year
|
Download PDF Link
|
Office Assistant (Nursing)
|
2023
|
Storekeeper cum Clerk (Patna)
|
2023
|
Storekeeper cum Clerk (Bhubaneswar)
|
2023
|
Storekeeper cum Clerk
|
2022
|
Office Store
|
2020
AIIMS CRE Previous Year Question Papers with Solutions
PYQs along with the solutions are very beneficial. They allow candidates to self-analyze, understand the logic behind correct answers, and avoid similar mistakes in future attempts. Questions along with the solutions help to identify the core areas to focus upon and also saves time in finding answers to the given questions.
Also Check:
AIIMS CRE Exam Pattern
Having understanding of the exam pattern is an important aspect while preparing for the exam. The exam pattern gives clarity on planning the strategy for the exam, key areas to focus upon, etc.
-
Exam Format: Computer-Based Test (CBT)
-
Total Questions: 100 (divided into two sections)
-
General Knowledge, Aptitude & Computer Awareness: typically 20-25 questions (100 marks)
-
Post-specific Questions: 75-80 questions (300 marks)
-
Total Marks: 400
-
Time Duration: 90 minutes
-
Negative Marking: 1/4 mark deducted for each incorrect response
Tips to Prepare Effectively with PYQs
Every candidate must have a preparation strategy in order to streamline their preparation according to the requirements of the exam. Here are some tips to prepare effectively for the AIIMS CRE exam.
-
Simulate Actual Exam Conditions: Try to attempt the paper within the stipulated time a`1s per the exam timings, to boost speed and concentration.
-
Review with Solutions: Once you are done attempting the full paper, review your answers with the solutions provided and analyze your performance.
-
Identify Weak Areas: Focus on the recurring mistakes and do the revision properly.
-
Focus on High-Weightage Topics: Based on the past year trends, candidates can identify the topics to be focused upon.
-
Incorporate into Study Schedule: Make PYQs a regular part of your study plan- e.g., 2-3 papers per week for consistent practice.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation