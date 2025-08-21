SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Soon
Focus
Quick Links

AIIMS CRE Previous Year Question Papers with Solutions, Download PDF

AIIMS CRE Previous Year Question Paper: Candidates who are preparing for the AIIMS CRE exam must have a hold on the AIIMS CRE syllabus and along with that they need to prepare simultaneously by practising. They should practice solving questions either by taking mock tests or by using the previous year question papers. Candidates can download the previous year papers from this page.

ByUpasna Choudhary
Aug 21, 2025, 23:35 IST
Download the AIIMS CRE Previous Year Question Paper PDF
Download the AIIMS CRE Previous Year Question Paper PDF

AIIMS CRE Previous Year Question Paper: The AIIMS Common Recruitment Examination (CRE) is one of the most sought-after hiring exams for various Group B & C positions at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).The AIIMS CRE 2025 exam is scheduled to be held on 25 & 26 August 2025. The candidates are strongly advised to incorporate previous year question papers with solutions into their preparation strategy. These papers help the aspirants to have clarity about the exam pattern and question types and also help in improving time management, accuracy, and identifying recurring topics. Practicing AIIMS CRE previous year papers is a powerful way to build confidence and streamline preparation for the upcoming exam.

AIIMS CRE Previous Year Question Paper PDF Download

Candidates can download AIIMS CRE previous year question papers (PYQs) with solutions in PDF format from here. These PYQs are provided year-wise for the different posts offered by the AIIMS.

Post / Shift

Year

Download PDF Link

Office Assistant (Nursing)

2023

Download PDF

Storekeeper cum Clerk (Patna)

2023

Download PDF

Storekeeper cum Clerk (Bhubaneswar)

2023

Download PDF

Storekeeper cum Clerk

2022

Download PDF

Office Store

2020

Download PDF

AIIMS CRE Previous Year Question Papers with Solutions

PYQs along with the solutions are very beneficial. They allow candidates to self-analyze, understand the logic behind correct answers, and avoid similar mistakes in future attempts. Questions along with the solutions help to identify the core areas to focus upon and also saves time in finding answers to the given questions.

Also Check:

AIIMS CRE Exam Pattern

Having understanding of the exam pattern is an important aspect while preparing for the exam. The exam pattern gives clarity on planning the strategy for the exam, key areas to focus upon, etc.

  • Exam Format: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

  • Total Questions: 100 (divided into two sections)

    • General Knowledge, Aptitude & Computer Awareness: typically 20-25 questions (100 marks)

    • Post-specific Questions: 75-80 questions (300 marks)

  • Total Marks: 400

  • Time Duration: 90 minutes

  • Negative Marking: 1/4 mark deducted for each incorrect response

Tips to Prepare Effectively with PYQs

Every candidate must have a preparation strategy in order to streamline their preparation according to the requirements of the exam. Here are some tips to prepare effectively for the AIIMS CRE exam.

  • Simulate Actual Exam Conditions: Try to attempt the paper within the stipulated time a`1s per the exam timings, to boost speed and concentration.

  • Review with Solutions: Once you are done attempting the full paper, review your answers with the solutions provided and analyze your performance.

  • Identify Weak Areas: Focus on the recurring mistakes and do the revision properly.

  • Focus on High-Weightage Topics: Based on the past year trends, candidates can identify the topics to be focused upon.

  • Incorporate into Study Schedule: Make PYQs a regular part of your study plan- e.g., 2-3 papers per week for consistent practice.

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News