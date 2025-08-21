AIIMS CRE Previous Year Question Papers with Solutions, Download PDF

AIIMS CRE Previous Year Question Paper: The AIIMS Common Recruitment Examination (CRE) is one of the most sought-after hiring exams for various Group B & C positions at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).The AIIMS CRE 2025 exam is scheduled to be held on 25 & 26 August 2025. The candidates are strongly advised to incorporate previous year question papers with solutions into their preparation strategy. These papers help the aspirants to have clarity about the exam pattern and question types and also help in improving time management, accuracy, and identifying recurring topics. Practicing AIIMS CRE previous year papers is a powerful way to build confidence and streamline preparation for the upcoming exam.

AIIMS CRE Previous Year Question Paper PDF Download

Candidates can download AIIMS CRE previous year question papers (PYQs) with solutions in PDF format from here. These PYQs are provided year-wise for the different posts offered by the AIIMS.