AIIMS Pharmacist Salary 2025: Job Profile, In-Hand Pay, Salary Structure and Allowances

AIIMS Pharmacist Salary: AIIMS Pharmacist salary falls under Pay Level 5 of the 7th CPC, with a base pay ranging between ₹29,200 and ₹92,300 per month. Along with basic pay, pharmacists receive allowances such as DA, HRA, and TA, making the overall compensation competitive. Below is the full breakdown of the salary, job profile, advancement opportunities, and benefits.

ByUpasna Choudhary
Aug 7, 2025, 18:00 IST
Check the AIIMS Pharmacist Salary Structure

AIIMS Pharmacist Salary: The AIl India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has announced 262 Pharmacist posts. These posts are being announced to fill the positions of Pharmacists at various government institutions and healthcare bodies. Pharmacists salary are classified under Level 5 of the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC). The recruitment drive is for various Group B & C posts conducted by the AIIMS and also for Pharmacists (Group I, II- Ayurvedic, Homeopathic, Allopathic and Chemistry). Selected candidates receive a structured salary package, which includes a basic pay and a range of allowances. Recruitment is conducted through the AIIMS CRE exam, involving a computer-based test and document verification, making it a promising opportunity for pharmacy graduates and diploma holders.

AIIMS Pharmacist Salary Structure

The AIIMS Pharmacist comes under the Pay level 5 of the 7th Pay Commission with a pay scale of ₹29,200-₹92,300 per month. This salary is complemented by a host of allowances typical to government medical establishments including Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance, Transport Allowance, Medical Reimbursement, Provident Fund, LTC, and Gratuity.

Particular

Details

Pay Level

Level 5 (7th CPC Pay Matrix)

Pay Scale

₹29,200-₹92,300 per month

Allowances

DA, HRA, TA, Medical Reimbursement, PF, LTC, etc.

AIIMS Pharmacist In-Hand Pay

The actual in-hand salary is the gross salary minus deductions like income tax, provident fund, etc. According to salary aggregators, AIIMS Pharmacists typically receive around ₹21,400 to ₹23,060 per month in-hand.

AIIMS Pharmacist Per Month Salary: Perks & Allowances

AIIMS Pharmacists enjoy a good number of perks and benefits as any other government establishment employee. These are to support them financially and make them stable in their jobs. These perks and allowances are listed below.

  • Dearness Allowance (DA)

  • House Rent Allowance (HRA)

  • Transport Allowance (TA)

  • Medical Reimbursement

  • Provident Fund (PF)

  • Gratuity

  • Leave Travel Concession (LTC)

AIIMS Pharmacist: Job Profile

The AIIMS Pharmacist role involves a variety of responsibilities. These duties ensure efficient pharmacy operations within AIIMS settings.

  • Managing pharmacy inventory and stock control

  • Issuing medicines and ensuring supply chain accuracy

  • Procuring pharmaceutical supplies

  • Maintaining quality control protocols

  • Record keeping and MIS reporting

AIIMS Pharmacist: Career Growth & Promotion

Promotions are largely merit- and seniority-based, subject to departmental norms and vacancies. The career projection for AIIMS Pharmacists typically follows:

  • Pharmacist Grade II (Entry Level)

  • Pharmacist Grade I / Senior Pharmacist: seniority-based progression, requiring years of service and eligibility criteria

  • Chief Pharmacist: a higher administrative and supervisory role

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

