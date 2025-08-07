AIIMS Pharmacist Salary 2025: Job Profile, In-Hand Pay, Salary Structure and Allowances

Enter your Blink text here... AIIMS Pharmacist Salary: The AIl India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has announced 262 Pharmacist posts. These posts are being announced to fill the positions of Pharmacists at various government institutions and healthcare bodies. Pharmacists salary are classified under Level 5 of the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC). The recruitment drive is for various Group B & C posts conducted by the AIIMS and also for Pharmacists (Group I, II- Ayurvedic, Homeopathic, Allopathic and Chemistry). Selected candidates receive a structured salary package, which includes a basic pay and a range of allowances. Recruitment is conducted through the AIIMS CRE exam, involving a computer-based test and document verification, making it a promising opportunity for pharmacy graduates and diploma holders.

AIIMS Pharmacist Salary Structure The AIIMS Pharmacist comes under the Pay level 5 of the 7th Pay Commission with a pay scale of ₹29,200-₹92,300 per month. This salary is complemented by a host of allowances typical to government medical establishments including Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance, Transport Allowance, Medical Reimbursement, Provident Fund, LTC, and Gratuity. Particular Details Pay Level Level 5 (7th CPC Pay Matrix) Pay Scale ₹29,200-₹92,300 per month Allowances DA, HRA, TA, Medical Reimbursement, PF, LTC, etc. AIIMS Pharmacist In-Hand Pay The actual in-hand salary is the gross salary minus deductions like income tax, provident fund, etc. According to salary aggregators, AIIMS Pharmacists typically receive around ₹21,400 to ₹23,060 per month in-hand.

Also Check: AIIMS CRE Syllabus AIIMS CRE Exam Dates 2025 AIIMS Pharmacist Per Month Salary: Perks & Allowances AIIMS Pharmacists enjoy a good number of perks and benefits as any other government establishment employee. These are to support them financially and make them stable in their jobs. These perks and allowances are listed below. Dearness Allowance (DA)

House Rent Allowance (HRA)

Transport Allowance (TA)

Medical Reimbursement

Provident Fund (PF)

Gratuity

Leave Travel Concession (LTC) AIIMS Pharmacist: Job Profile The AIIMS Pharmacist role involves a variety of responsibilities. These duties ensure efficient pharmacy operations within AIIMS settings. Managing pharmacy inventory and stock control

Issuing medicines and ensuring supply chain accuracy

Procuring pharmaceutical supplies

Maintaining quality control protocols

Record keeping and MIS reporting