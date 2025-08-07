AIIMS CRE Exam Date 2025 Out: Check Complete Schedule and Download PDF

AIIMS CRE Exam Date 2025 Out: AIIMS has announced 3,496 vacancies for Group B & C posts. The Group B & C covers posts like Upper Division Clerk(UDC), Multi Tasking Staff, Dietician, OT Assistant, Pharmacist, Assistant Administrative Officer/Jr Administrative Officer/Office Assistants (NS)/Junior Administrative Officer, Multi Tasking Staff, Lab Attendant,Telephone Operator, Life Guard, Physiotherapist, Library and Information Assistant, Auxiliary Nurse Midwife/Senior Nursing Officer/Staff Nurse Grade I/Demonstrator (Nursing) and other posts. Candidates who have applied for these posts must gear up themselves as the exam dates have been announced by the AIIMS for Group B and C vacancies. The CBT for the recruitment is scheduled on 25th & 26th August 2025, according to the official notification on aiimsexams.ac.in. Applicants must note that admit card expected around 22 August, and exam city details available from 19 August 2025.

AIIMS CRE Exam Date 2025 The AIIMS Common Recruitment Examination (CRE) is conducted to recruit candidates for Group B and Group C staff across various AIIMS institutes and central healthcare bodies. The selection process begins with a Computer-Based Test (CBT), followed by a skill test where applicable. The CBT consists of 100 MCQs, totaling 400 marks, with 3 hours duration. There is also a provision of negative marking of ¼ mark per incorrect response. AIIMS CRE Exam Date 2025 Download PDF Candidates can download the AIIMS CRE Exam Date notification PDF from the link given below. The PDF includes full details about vacancies, exam structure, apply dates, and other relevant instructions. AIIMS CRE Exam Date 2025 Download PDF

Aiims Nursing Officer Salary AIIMS CRE Exam Schedule 2025: Check Important Dates The AIIMS has released the notification regarding the recruitment for Group B & C posts on July 12, 2025. The application process closes on 31 July 2025 and now the candidates are awaiting the admit cards to be released. The exam is scheduled to be held on 25 & 26 August. Event Dates Notification & Start of Apply Online 12 July 2025 Last Date to Apply Online 31 July 2025 Application Status (Accepted / Rejected) 7 August 2025 Exam City Intimation Slip Release 19 August 2025 Admit Card Release 22 August 2025 (Expected) Computer-Based Test (CBT) 25 & 26 August 2025 AIIMS CRE Exam Date 2025: Medium of Exam The examination will be conducted online, through the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.