UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

AIIMS CRE Exam Date 2025 Out: Check Complete Schedule and Download PDF

AIIMS CRE Exam Date 2025 Out: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has announced the exam schedule for the AIIMS Common Recruitment Examination (CRE) 2025. The Computer‑Based Test (CBT) is scheduled to be held on 25 and 26 August 2025. Candidates should review this article to stay informed about the exam dates, admit card download, exam city intimation, shift timings, and further selection stages.

ByUpasna Choudhary
Aug 7, 2025, 13:11 IST
Check the Exam Date for AIIMS CRE 2025
Check the Exam Date for AIIMS CRE 2025

AIIMS CRE Exam Date 2025 Out: AIIMS has announced 3,496 vacancies for Group B & C posts. The Group B & C covers posts like Upper Division Clerk(UDC), Multi Tasking Staff, Dietician, OT Assistant, Pharmacist, Assistant Administrative Officer/Jr Administrative Officer/Office Assistants (NS)/Junior Administrative Officer, Multi Tasking Staff, Lab Attendant,Telephone Operator, Life Guard, Physiotherapist, Library and Information Assistant, Auxiliary Nurse Midwife/Senior Nursing Officer/Staff Nurse Grade I/Demonstrator (Nursing) and other posts. Candidates who have applied for these posts must gear up themselves as the exam dates have been announced by the AIIMS for Group B and C vacancies. The CBT for the recruitment is scheduled on 25th & 26th August 2025, according to the official notification on aiimsexams.ac.in. Applicants must note that admit card expected around 22 August, and exam city details available from 19 August 2025.

AIIMS CRE Exam Date 2025

The AIIMS Common Recruitment Examination (CRE) is conducted to recruit candidates for Group B and Group C staff across various AIIMS institutes and central healthcare bodies. The selection process begins with a Computer-Based Test (CBT), followed by a skill test where applicable. The CBT consists of 100 MCQs, totaling 400 marks, with 3 hours duration. There is also a provision of negative marking of ¼ mark per incorrect response.

AIIMS CRE Exam Date 2025 Download PDF

Candidates can download the AIIMS CRE Exam Date notification PDF from the link given below. The PDF includes full details about vacancies, exam structure, apply dates, and other relevant instructions.

AIIMS CRE Exam Date 2025

Download PDF

ALso Check:


AIIMS CRE Syllabus

AIIMS NORCET 9 Syllabus

AIIMS NORCET Selection Porcess

Aiims Nursing Officer Salary

AIIMS CRE Exam Schedule 2025: Check Important Dates

The AIIMS has released the notification regarding the recruitment for Group B & C posts on July 12, 2025. The application process closes on 31 July 2025 and now the candidates are awaiting the admit cards to be released. The exam is scheduled to be held on 25 & 26 August.

Event

Dates

Notification & Start of Apply Online

12 July 2025

Last Date to Apply Online

31 July 2025

Application Status (Accepted / Rejected)

7 August 2025

Exam City Intimation Slip Release

19 August 2025

Admit Card Release

22 August 2025 (Expected)

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

25 & 26 August 2025

AIIMS CRE Exam Date 2025: Medium of Exam

The examination will be conducted online, through the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

AIIMS CRE Exam Centres / Exam City 2025

The AIIMS CRE CBT will be conducted across various cities in India. The details of the specific Exam City Intimation will be available on the AIIMS portal from 19 August 2025. Candidates can access this information by using their login credentials.

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News