AIIMS Nursing Officer Salary: Job Profile, In-Hand Pay, Salary Structure and Allowances

AIIMS Nursing Officer Salary: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences aims to fill 3500 vacancies for Nursing Officer posts through the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET 9). It is a promising opportunity for graduates seeking a stable and rewarding career in the Nursing field. The candidates will be selected for the post based on their performance in the prelims and mains. The salary of Nursing Officer posts will be structured at Level 07 in the Pay Matrix and falls under the pay band 2 of Rs 9300-Rs 34800 with Grade pay of Rs 4600. Along with basic pay, selected candidates will also be entitled to allowances like HRA, DA, TA, etc. Applicants must also check the AIIMS Nursing Officer job profile to gain valuable insights into the responsibilities associated with the post. Further details about the AIIMS Nursing Officer salary and job profile are shared on this page.

AIIMS Nursing Officer Salary Structure Familiarity with the AIIMS Nursing Officer salary structure will help candidates determine the financial offerings of the post and align their career aspirations accordingly. The salary structure comprises various components, including pay scale, basic pay, allowances, deductions, and many other details. The basic pay for this position will be Rs 44900 per month. Here is the comprehensive breakdown of the salary structure for the Nursing Officer post shared below for the candidate’s reference. Particulars Details Pay Band Rs 9300-Rs 34800 Pay Level Level 7 Grade Pay Rs 4600 Basic Pay Rs 44900 DA Rs 22,000 (approx) HRA Rs 3000 to Rs 10,000 (approx) TA Rs 1600-Rs 3600 (approx) Gross Salary Rs 75000-Rs 81000 (approx) In Hand Salary Rs 65000-Rs 73000 (approx)

AIIMS Nursing Officer Salary in Hand The AIIMS Nursing Officer in hand salary combines basic pay and allowances and subtracts the total amount from the admissible deductions like income tax, professional tax. The basic pay for the Nursing Officer post will be Rs 44900 as per Level 07 in the Pay Matrix structure. Additionally, the salary will fall under the pay band 2 of Rs 9300-Rs 34800 with a Grade pay of Rs 4600. The AIIMS Nursing Officer Salary in Hand is expected to range between Rs 65000 and Rs 73000 per month, approximately. The annual package is likely to range somewhere between INR 8 LPA and INR 9 LPA. Also Check: AIIMS NORCET Syllabus AIIMS NORCET Selection Process AIIMS Nursing Officer Salary: Perks & Allowances In addition to the basic salary, the selected candidates are also entitled to a wide range of perks, allowances, and benefits as per the government guidelines. However, the actual allowance amount depends on the city of posting. These attractive allowances enhance the overall salary package and ensure fair monthly remuneration to all. The list of perks and allowances included in the AIIMS Nursing Officer salary is as follows:

Dearness Allowances (DA)

House Rent Allowances (HRA)

Transport Allowances

Leave Travel Concession

Paid Leaves

Government Medical Facility, etc AIIMS Nursing Officer Job Profile The AIIMS Nursing Officer is responsible for carrying out administrative tasks and providing patient care under expert supervision. They are required to ensure smooth functioning within the hospital and healthcare services. The roles and responsibilities included in the AIIMS Nursing Officer job profile are as follows: To provide high-quality patient care, administer medicines and perform daily monitoring.

To offer assistance to the doctors during surgeries and medical procedures.

To handle medical records, history and reports of the patient.

To adhere to hospital rules and act swiftly in case of emergencies.