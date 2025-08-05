AIIMS NORCET Selection Process & Exam Pattern: All You Need to Know

AIIMS NORCET Selection Process 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill 3500 vacancies for Nursing Officer posts through the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET 9). All interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts from July 22 to August 11, 2025. The NORCET selection process typically includes stages such as prelims and mains, followed by a document verification round. Clearing all the selection stages is mandatory to get provisionally appointed for the post. Further details about the AIIMS NORCET Selection Process are shared below for the candidates' reference.
AIIMS NORCET Selection Process 2025 Highlights
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences has released the NORCET selection process in the official advertisement PDF. Candidates should be well aware of the selection procedure to learn about the actual exam requirements and plan their strategy accordingly. Here are the key highlights of the AIIMS NORCET Selection Process shared below for the clarity of the candidates.
|
Particular
|
Details
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
All India Institute of Medical Sciences
|
Exam Name
|
Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET 9)
|
Post Name
|
Nursing Officer
|
Vacancies
|
3500
|
Selection Process
|
Prelims, Mains, followed by document verification
|
Exam Mode
|
Online
|
Question Type
|
Multiple-Choice
|
Number of Questions
|
Prelims: 100
Mains: 160
|
Negative Marking
|
Yes
AIIMS NORCET Selection Process for Prelims
The preliminary exam is the first stage of the AIIMS NORCET selection process. It is a qualifying examination where successful candidates will be shortlisted for Stage II, i.e. mains exam. Check the AIIMS NORCET prelims exam pattern tabulated below for reference purposes.
-
The prelims exam consists of 100 MCQs of 100 marks with four alternatives for each question.
-
The exam duration shall be 90 minutes.
-
NORCET prelims question paper comprises 5 sections, each of 18 minutes duration, where each section will contain 20 questions.
-
NORCET Preliminary scores will not be used for determining Merit/Rank for final selection.
-
There will be a negative marking of 1/3 marks for every incorrect answer.
-
The qualifying marks in the NORCET prelims exam will be 50 percentiles for UR/EWS, 45 percentiles for OBC and 40 percentiles for SC & ST. The qualifying marks for PWBD will be 45 percentile for UR/EWS-PWBD, 40 percentile for OBC-PWBD and 35 percentile for SC/ST-PWBD.
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Exam Duration
|
General Knowledge & Aptitude
|
20 MCQs
|
20 marks
|
90 minutes
|
Syllabus of Nursing courses
|
80 MCQs
|
80 marks
|
Total
|
100 MCQs
|
100 marks
AIIMS NORCET Selection Process for Mains
The mains exam is the 2nd stage of the AIIMS NORCET selection process. Have a look at the detailed AIIMS NORCET mains exam pattern tabulated below for reference purposes.
-
The main exam comprises 160 MCQs of 160 marks with four alternatives for each question associated with the subject covering the complete syllabus of Nursing courses.
-
The exam duration shall be 180 minutes.
-
The NORCET main question paper consists of 4 sections of 45 minutes each.
-
There shall be a negative marking of 1/3 marks for each incorrect answer.
-
The qualifying (percentage) marks in the NORCET mains exam will be 50% for UR/EWS, 45% for OBC and 40% for SC & ST.
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Exam Duration
|
Syllabus of Nursing Course
|
160 MCQs
|
160 marks
|
180 minutes
AIIMS NORCET Final Merit List
The AIIMS NORCET merit List shall be prepared based on performance in CBT as per the qualifying criteria in Stage II Mains only. If a CBT is held in multiple shifts, the respective normalisation procedure shall be applicable. The choices will be invited only from qualified and eligible test-takers as per applicable eligibility criteria. There shall only be one round of allocation of seats in general. The allocation of seats will be done in order of merit out of the choices opted by the aspirants in order of preference.
Documents Required in AIIMS NORCET Selection Process 2025
All the provisionally qualified candidates will have to produce original certificates and photocopies of all the relevant documents at the time of document verification. Failing to do so may lead to disqualification of the candidature. Here is the list of documents required for the AIIMS NORCET selection process shared below:
-
Copy of the downloaded Registration Slip of the online application form.
-
Copy of downloaded Admit Card
-
Certificate showing the Date of Birth
-
Caste certificate/Income & Asset Certificate as applicable if applied under SC/ST/OBC/EWS category issued by the competent authority.
-
Disability Certificate, if applied under the PWBD category
-
‘No Objection Certificate’ if in regular employment
-
Education qualification
-
INC/State Nursing Council registration
-
Experience certificate, if any
-
Any other required certificates
