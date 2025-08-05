AIIMS NORCET Selection Process & Exam Pattern: All You Need to Know

AIIMS NORCET Selection Process 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill 3500 vacancies for Nursing Officer posts through the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET 9). All interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts from July 22 to August 11, 2025. The NORCET selection process typically includes stages such as prelims and mains, followed by a document verification round. Clearing all the selection stages is mandatory to get provisionally appointed for the post. Further details about the AIIMS NORCET Selection Process are shared below for the candidates' reference.

AIIMS NORCET Selection Process 2025 Highlights

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences has released the NORCET selection process in the official advertisement PDF. Candidates should be well aware of the selection procedure to learn about the actual exam requirements and plan their strategy accordingly. Here are the key highlights of the AIIMS NORCET Selection Process shared below for the clarity of the candidates.