AIIMS CRE 2025 Exam Begins on Aug 25: Check Exam Schedule and Shift Timings

AIIMS CRE 2025 Exam Timings: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is going to conduct the CRE exam for Group B & C positions at various AIIMS across India. The AIIMS has released the exam schedule on 07 August 2025. The AIIMS has announced 3,496 vacancies for Group B & C posts. The Group B & C covers posts like Upper Division Clerk(UDC), Multi Tasking Staff, Dietician, OT Assistant, Pharmacist, Assistant Administrative Officer/Jr Administrative Officer/Office Assistants (NS)/Junior Administrative Officer, Multi Tasking Staff, Lab Attendant,Telephone Operator, Life Guard, Physiotherapist, Library and Information Assistant, Auxiliary Nurse Midwife/Senior Nursing Officer/Staff Nurse Grade I/Demonstrator (Nursing) and other posts.

AIIMS CRE Exam 2025 Shift Timings

AIIMS CRE 2025 will be conducted in multiple shifts to manage the volume of candidates.