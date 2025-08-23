AIIMS CRE 2025 Exam Begins on Aug 25: Check Exam Schedule and Shift Timings

AIIMS CRE 2025 Exam Timings: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is going to conduct the CRE exam for Group B & C positions at various AIIMS across India. The AIIMS has released the exam schedule on 07 August 2025. The AIIMS has announced 3,496 vacancies for Group B & C posts. The Group B & C covers posts like Upper Division Clerk(UDC), Multi Tasking Staff, Dietician, OT Assistant, Pharmacist, Assistant Administrative Officer/Jr Administrative Officer/Office Assistants (NS)/Junior Administrative Officer, Multi Tasking Staff, Lab Attendant,Telephone Operator, Life Guard, Physiotherapist, Library and Information Assistant, Auxiliary Nurse Midwife/Senior Nursing Officer/Staff Nurse Grade I/Demonstrator (Nursing) and other posts.
AIIMS CRE Exam 2025 Shift Timings
AIIMS CRE 2025 will be conducted in multiple shifts to manage the volume of candidates.
|
Exam
|
Morning Shift
|
Evening Shift
|
AIIMS CRE 2025
|
09:00 am to 12:00 pm
|
03:00 pm to 06:00 pm
AIIMS CRE Exam Time
The AIIMS CRE exam is scheduled to be held from 25 August to 27 August 2025 in two shifts each day. The exam timings are: Shift 1 – 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and Shift 2 from 03:00 AM to 06:00 PM. Candidates must reach the exam venue well in advance to avoid any inconvenience.
AIIMS CRE Exam Pattern
AIIMS CRE exam is being conducted in online mode (CBT) and comprises 100 objective type questions totalling 400 marks. The exam is held for 3 hours.
-
Mode: Computer-Based Test (CBT)
-
Duration & Marks: There are a total of 100 questions which are objective type and total marks accrued for these questions are 400. The total time duration for each shift is 3 hours.
AIIMS CRE Exam-Day Instructions & Guidelines
Candidates are advised to observe the following guidelines:
-
Download & print the admit card from the official portal (available from 22 August 2025) and carry it to the exam center.
-
Check your exam city using the city intimation slip released on 19 August 2025.
-
Candidates must arrive well before the reporting time.
-
Carry valid photo ID (e.g., Aadhar, driving license, passport) along with the admit card.
-
Electronic gadgets such as calculators, mobiles, or smartwatches are strictly prohibited.
-
Bring your own black ball-point pen and clipboard/hardboard.
-
Any unfair means of practice will lead to disqualification
AIIMS CRE Exam Dates 2025
|
Event
|
Date
|
Notification Release
|
12 July 2025
|
Last Date to Apply
|
31 July 2025
|
Application Status Update
|
7 August 2025
|
City Intimation Slip Release
|
18 August 2025
|
Admit Card Release
|
22 August 2025
|
AIIMS CRE CBT (Exam) Dates
|
25-26 August 2025
