Most Successful Captains in ODI Cricket: Rohit Sharma is 2nd on the List!

One-day international format, also referred to as ODI format, is one of the most popular formats of Cricket. It is a 50 over a side match, which is played with a white ball.

Recently, Rohit Sharma’s tenure as India’s ODI captain came to an end when Shubman Gill was appointed the ODI captain for the Australia ODIs.

Rohit finished his tenure as one of the most successful ODI captains in cricket history, with a whopping 75% win percentage. This is applicable for captains who have led the side for 50+ matches.

In this article, we will be looking at the list of 5 most successful captains in ODI cricket (on the basis of leading the team in 50+ matches).

Most Successful Captains in ODI Cricket

The following is the list of the most successful ODI captains in terms of win percentage.