Most Successful Captains in ODI Cricket: Rohit Sharma is 2nd on the List!

By Mrigank Chakraborty
Oct 10, 2025, 15:55 IST

ODI cricket is one of the most popular formats of cricket, and Clive Lloyd is the most successful captain in the ODI format in terms of win percentage, followed by Rohit Sharma. In this article, we will be looking at the list of the 5 most successful captains in ODI cricket. 

Most successful captain in ODI cricket
Most successful captain in ODI cricket

One-day international format, also referred to as ODI format, is one of the most popular formats of Cricket. It is a 50 over a side match, which is played with a white ball.

Recently, Rohit Sharma’s tenure as India’s ODI captain came to an end when Shubman Gill was appointed the ODI captain for the Australia ODIs.

Rohit finished his tenure as one of the most successful ODI captains in cricket history, with a whopping 75% win percentage. This is applicable for captains who have led the side for 50+ matches.

In this article, we will be looking at the list of 5 most successful captains in ODI cricket (on the basis of leading the team in 50+ matches).

Most Successful Captains in ODI Cricket 

The following is the list of the most successful ODI captains in terms of win percentage.

Name

Tenure as Captain

No.of Matches as Captain 

Won

Loss

Tied

NR

Win
Percentage (%)

Clive Lloyd

1975-1985

84

64

18

1

1

76.19

Rohit Sharma

2017-2025

56

42

12

1

1

75.00

Ricky Ponting

2002-2012

230

165

51

2

12

71.73

Hansie Cronje

1994-2000

138

138

99

1

3

71.73

Virat Kohli

2013-2021

95

62

27

1

2

68.42

Source: ESPNcricinfo

Who is the most successful ODI Captain?

Clive Lloyd is the most successful ODI captain in cricket history on the basis of win percentage ( Criteria 50+ matches as a captain). Lloyd was the captain of the Golden era of West Indies Cricket when they won back to back ODI World Cups in 1975 and 1979 and finished as runners-up in 1983 World Cup. 

Lloyd had a win percentage of 76.2% having won 64 matches out of the 84 he has led. 

Mrigank Chakraborty
Mrigank Chakraborty

Deputy Manager

Mriganka Chakraborty is a content writer with 7 years of rich experience in creative, academic, and research-based writing. Mriganka's expertise lies in crafting innovative, engaging and compelling articles that effectively communicate the desired message to the target audience. At Jagranjosh, he is involved in English content creation for the General Knowledge category. In his spare time, he loves reading fiction, watching action movies and web series.

... Read More

