Most Successful Captains in ODI Cricket: Rohit Sharma is 2nd on the List!

One-day international format, also referred to as ODI format, is one of the most popular formats of Cricket. It is a 50 over a side match, which is played with a white ball.
Recently, Rohit Sharma’s tenure as India’s ODI captain came to an end when Shubman Gill was appointed the ODI captain for the Australia ODIs.
Rohit finished his tenure as one of the most successful ODI captains in cricket history, with a whopping 75% win percentage. This is applicable for captains who have led the side for 50+ matches.
In this article, we will be looking at the list of 5 most successful captains in ODI cricket (on the basis of leading the team in 50+ matches).
Most Successful Captains in ODI Cricket
The following is the list of the most successful ODI captains in terms of win percentage.
|
Name
|
Tenure as Captain
|
No.of Matches as Captain
|
Won
|
Loss
|
Tied
|
NR
|
Win
|
Clive Lloyd
|
1975-1985
|
84
|
64
|
18
|
1
|
1
|
76.19
|
Rohit Sharma
|
2017-2025
|
56
|
42
|
12
|
1
|
1
|
75.00
|
Ricky Ponting
|
2002-2012
|
230
|
165
|
51
|
2
|
12
|
71.73
|
Hansie Cronje
|
1994-2000
|
138
|
138
|
99
|
1
|
3
|
71.73
|
Virat Kohli
|
2013-2021
|
95
|
62
|
27
|
1
|
2
|
68.42
Source: ESPNcricinfo
Who is the most successful ODI Captain?
Clive Lloyd is the most successful ODI captain in cricket history on the basis of win percentage ( Criteria 50+ matches as a captain). Lloyd was the captain of the Golden era of West Indies Cricket when they won back to back ODI World Cups in 1975 and 1979 and finished as runners-up in 1983 World Cup.
Lloyd had a win percentage of 76.2% having won 64 matches out of the 84 he has led.
