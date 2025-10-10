BPSC LDC Answer Key 2025 Released at bpsc.bihar.gov.in, Download Response Sheet PDF - Link Here

BPSC LDC Answer Key 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has uploaded the provisional answer key for the posts of Lower Division Clerk, BPSC Main (Objective) Competitive Examination. Candidates appeared in the written exam held on 20th September, 2025 can download their answer key. The answer key is available in PDF format for the Hindi and General Knowledge subjects. All those candidates who appeared in the written exam can download the answer key through the official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC LDC Answer Key 2025 Direct Link To Download

The pdf of the provisional answer key for Hindi and General Knowledge subjects is available on the official website. Alternatively the BPSC LDC Answer Key 2025 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-