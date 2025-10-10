BPSC LDC Answer Key 2025 Released at bpsc.bihar.gov.in, Download Response Sheet PDF - Link Here

SLPRB Assam Police Result 2025
By Manish Kumar
Oct 10, 2025, 16:23 IST

BPSC LDC Answer Key 2025 has been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) for the posts of Lower Division Clerk, BPSC Main (Objective) Competitive Examination on its official website. The answer key for the Hindi and General Knowledge subjects is available in PDF format. Check all details here. 

BPSC LDC Answer Key 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has uploaded the provisional answer key for the posts of Lower Division Clerk, BPSC Main (Objective) Competitive Examination. Candidates appeared in the written exam held on 20th September, 2025 can download their answer key. The answer key is available in PDF format for the Hindi and General Knowledge subjects. All those candidates who appeared in the written exam can download the answer key through the official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC LDC Answer Key 2025 Direct Link To Download 

The pdf of the provisional answer key for Hindi and General Knowledge subjects is available on the official website. Alternatively the BPSC LDC Answer Key 2025 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-

BPSC LDC Answer Key 2025 Hindi Download Link 
BPSC LDC Answer Key 2025 General Knowledge Download Link 

How to Download BPSC LDC Answer Key 2025?

You can download the BPSC LDC Answer Key 2025 after following the steps given below

  1. Visit the official website of BPSC - bpsc.bih.nic.in
  2. Click on the link-Provisional Answers of Lower Division Clerk, BPSC Main (Objective) Competitive Examination held on 20th September, 2025.  on the home page.
  3. You will get the PDF of the BPSC LDC Answer key for different Subjects on the home page.  
  4. Download the save the same for future reference. 

BPSC LDC Answer Key 2025 Raise Objections Process

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has uploaded the provisional answer key for the posts of Lower Division Clerk, BPSC Main (Objective) Competitive Examination. Candidates can download the answer key and check the same from the response sheet. The Commission will release the detailed process to raise objections, if any against the answer key. Candidates are advised to check the official website regularly to be updated regarding the latest update for the raise objection process.

Manish Kumar
