DSSSB Vacancy 2025: Online Application Begins for TGT Teacher Recruitment at dsssbonline.nic.in - Last Date and Eligibility Here

DSSSB TGT Apply Online 2025: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the notification for the recruitment of 5346 Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website, dsssbonline.nic.in. The application process is currently ongoing, and the last date to submit the DSSSB TGT online form is November 7.
The selection process will include a written examination followed by document verification. This recruitment drive aims to fill TGT vacancies across various subjects. Candidates can check complete details about DSSSB TGT Vacancy 2025, including application dates, steps to apply, fee details, and more.
DSSSB TGT Apply Online 2025
DSSSB has invited online applications for DSSSB TGT Vacancy 2025 on its official website. Candidates possessing a bachelor’s degree in the respective subject can submit their application forms till November 7. You are advised to go through the eligibility criteria in details before submitting your applications.
DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2025
Conducting Body
Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB)
Post Name
Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)
Total Vacancies
5346
Application Start
9 October
Last Date to Apply
7 November
Mode of Application
Online
Official Website
dsssbonline.nic.in
DSSSB TGT Application Form 2025 Dates
DSSSB issued the official notification for Delhi TGT Teacher Recruitment on 3rd October. The last date to submit the application form is 9th November. Check all the important dates in the table below.
Event
Dates
DSSSB TGT Notification PDF
3 October
DSSSB TGT Apply Online 2025 Starts
09 October
Last Date to Apply Online
7 November
DSSSB TGT Apply Online 2025 Link
The apply online link for DSSSB TGT will remain active till November 7. Candidates can either access the application form at dsssbonline.nic.in or click on the direct link provided below.
DSSSB TGT Apply Online 2025 Direct Link
DSSSB TGT Vacancy 2025
A total of 5346 TGT vacancies have been announced. Check category-wise Delhi TGT vacancies in the table below:
Post Code
Subjects
Total
UR
OBC
SC
ST
EWS
55/25
TGT Mathematics (Male)
744
319
158
127
34
106
56/25
TGT Mathematics (Female)
376
194
116
01
—
65
57/25
TGT English (Male)
869
321
263
140
19
126
58/25
TGT English (Female)
104
20
31
08
03
42
59/25
TGT Social Science (Male)
310
178
60
31
05
36
60/25
TGT Social Science (Female)
92
54
21
06
01
10
61/25
TGT Natural Science (Male)
630
306
116
84
53
71
62/25
TGT Natural Science (Female)
502
220
120
56
34
72
63/25
TGT Hindi (Male)
420
274
63
38
02
43
64/25
TGT Hindi (Female)
136
37
43
14
28
14
65/25
TGT Sanskrit (Male)
342
34
165
55
10
78
66/25
TGT Sanskrit (Female)
416
106
181
55
23
51
67/25
TGT Urdu (Male)
45
—
28
01
02
14
68/25
TGT Urdu (Female)
116
—
81
—
—
35
69/25
TGT Punjabi (Male)
67
—
46
04
—
17
70/25
TGT Punjabi (Female)
160
—
103
18
—
39
71/25
Drawing Teacher
15
07
06
02
—
—
72/25
Special Education Teacher
02
—
—
02
—
—
Total
5346
2070
1601
642
214
819
How to Apply Online for DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2025
Visit the official website at dsssbonline.nic.in.
Click on the “New Registration” link and complete the registration using a valid email ID and mobile number.
Login to your account.
Fill out the application form carefully with accurate personal, educational, and contact details.
Upload the required documents in prescribed format and size.
Pay the application fee online through net banking, UPI, credit card, or debit card.
Review all the details and click on “Submit”.
Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.
Delhi TGT Application Form 2025 Fee
The application fee for DSSSB TGT online form must be paid online. It differs for all categories and is non-refundable:
General/OBC/EWS (Male): ₹100
Women/SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen: Exempted
