DSSSB Vacancy 2025: Online Application Begins for TGT Teacher Recruitment at dsssbonline.nic.in - Last Date and Eligibility Here

DSSSB TGT Apply Online 2025: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the notification for the recruitment of 5346 Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website, dsssbonline.nic.in. The application process is currently ongoing, and the last date to submit the DSSSB TGT online form is November 7.

The selection process will include a written examination followed by document verification. This recruitment drive aims to fill TGT vacancies across various subjects. Candidates can check complete details about DSSSB TGT Vacancy 2025, including application dates, steps to apply, fee details, and more.

DSSSB TGT Apply Online 2025

DSSSB has invited online applications for DSSSB TGT Vacancy 2025 on its official website. Candidates possessing a bachelor’s degree in the respective subject can submit their application forms till November 7. You are advised to go through the eligibility criteria in details before submitting your applications.