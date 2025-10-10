SLPRB Assam Police Result 2025
DSSSB Vacancy 2025: Online Application Begins for TGT Teacher Recruitment at dsssbonline.nic.in - Last Date and Eligibility Here

By Meenu Solanki
Oct 10, 2025, 16:30 IST

DSSSB TGT Apply Online 2025 process has begun at dsssbonline.nic.in. Eligible candidates can submit their application form till November 7. Learn the step-by-step process, direct apply online link, important dates, eligibility criteria and other important details here.

DSSSB TGT Apply Online 2025: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the notification for the recruitment of 5346 Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website, dsssbonline.nic.in. The application process is currently ongoing, and the last date to submit the DSSSB TGT online form is November 7.

The selection process will include a written examination followed by document verification. This recruitment drive aims to fill TGT vacancies across various subjects. Candidates can check complete details about DSSSB TGT Vacancy 2025, including application dates, steps to apply, fee details, and more.

DSSSB TGT Apply Online 2025

DSSSB has invited online applications for DSSSB TGT Vacancy 2025 on its official website. Candidates possessing a bachelor’s degree in the respective subject can submit their application forms till November 7. You are advised to go through the eligibility criteria in details before submitting your applications.

DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2025

Conducting Body

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB)

Post Name

Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)

Total Vacancies

5346

Application Start

9 October

Last Date to Apply

7 November

Mode of Application

Online

Official Website

dsssbonline.nic.in

DSSSB TGT Application Form 2025 Dates

DSSSB issued the official notification for Delhi TGT Teacher Recruitment on 3rd October. The last date to submit the application form is 9th November. Check all the important dates in the table below.

Event

Dates

DSSSB TGT Notification PDF

3 October

DSSSB TGT Apply Online 2025 Starts

09 October

Last Date to Apply Online

7 November

DSSSB TGT Apply Online 2025 Link

The apply online link for DSSSB TGT will remain active till November 7. Candidates can either access the application form at dsssbonline.nic.in or click on the direct link provided below.

DSSSB TGT Apply Online 2025 Direct Link

DSSSB TGT Vacancy 2025

A total of 5346 TGT vacancies have been announced. Check category-wise Delhi TGT vacancies in the table below:

Post Code

Subjects

Total

UR

OBC

SC

ST

EWS

55/25

TGT Mathematics (Male)

744

319

158

127

34

106

56/25

TGT Mathematics (Female)

376

194

116

01

65

57/25

TGT English (Male)

869

321

263

140

19

126

58/25

TGT English (Female)

104

20

31

08

03

42

59/25

TGT Social Science (Male)

310

178

60

31

05

36

60/25

TGT Social Science (Female)

92

54

21

06

01

10

61/25

TGT Natural Science (Male)

630

306

116

84

53

71

62/25

TGT Natural Science (Female)

502

220

120

56

34

72

63/25

TGT Hindi (Male)

420

274

63

38

02

43

64/25

TGT Hindi (Female)

136

37

43

14

28

14

65/25

TGT Sanskrit (Male)

342

34

165

55

10

78

66/25

TGT Sanskrit (Female)

416

106

181

55

23

51

67/25

TGT Urdu (Male)

45

28

01

02

14

68/25

TGT Urdu (Female)

116

81

35

69/25

TGT Punjabi (Male)

67

46

04

17

70/25

TGT Punjabi (Female)

160

103

18

39

71/25

Drawing Teacher

15

07

06

02

72/25

Special Education Teacher

02

02

Total

5346

2070

1601

642

214

819

How to Apply Online for DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2025

  1. Visit the official website at dsssbonline.nic.in.

  2. Click on the “New Registration” link and complete the registration using a valid email ID and mobile number.

  3. Login to your account.

  4. Fill out the application form carefully with accurate personal, educational, and contact details.

  5. Upload the required documents in prescribed format and size.

  6. Pay the application fee online through net banking, UPI, credit card, or debit card.

  7. Review all the details and click on “Submit”.

  8. Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

Delhi TGT Application Form 2025 Fee

The application fee for DSSSB TGT online form must be paid online. It differs for all categories and is non-refundable:

  • General/OBC/EWS (Male): ₹100

  • Women/SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen: Exempted

