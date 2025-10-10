Top 10 States in India with the Most Number of Industrial Parks

The industrial parks of India are the key to the economic transformation of the country since they are the drivers of manufacturing, employment, and innovation. In India, there are about 4,420 industrial parks in 2025 with major concentration in major states. In these areas, there is necessary infrastructure consisting of roads, power supply, water and logistics that facilitate businesses to perform effectively. The states such as Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Gujarat are powerful because of good industrial policies, access to ports, and skilled labor. The governmental program of Make in India and Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) have created an impetus to the growth, and next-generation parks are focused on sustainability, digitalization, and environmentally friendly design. Transparency and global competitiveness are also guaranteed by the launch of Industrial Park Rating System 3.0 (IPRS 3.0). The developments are an indicator of strategic efforts by India to be a leading manufacturing center in the world.

Top 10 Indian States by Industrial Parks (2025) According to the Department For Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, following are ten Indian states with the most number of Industrial Parks in India. Rank State No. of Industrial Parks % Share of Total Parks 1 Tamil Nadu 650 14.71% 2 Maharashtra 625 14.14% 3 Gujarat 600 13.57% 4 Rajasthan 325 7.35% 5 Karnataka 250 5.66% 6 Andhra Pradesh 200 4.52% 7 Uttar Pradesh 180 4.07% 8 Haryana 150 3.39% 9 Telangana 120 2.71% 10 Madhya Pradesh 100 2.26% Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu leads with the highest number of industrial parks amounting to 650 because of a strong manufacturing sector, whose specialization is on automobiles, textiles and IT. Chennai and Coimbatore are the locations of phenomenal industrialization and the state also leads in eco-industrial park innovations.

Maharashtra The financial capital of the country, which is Maharashtra, has 625 parks. One of the industries is the variety of industries, including IT, finance, and chemicals, which drive the city of Mumbai and Pune to expand, with such signature projects as Navi Mumbai SEZ highlighting its leadership. Gujarat The 600 parks of Gujarat are driven by the corporate-friendly policies and international investment. Its attractiveness to local and foreign investors is helped by ports, textile centers in Surat, and chemical centers in Dahej. Rajasthan Rajasthan is characterized by 325 parks, mining, cement and renewable energy. Parks like Neemrana Industrial Area contribute to the pace of industrial development in the state. Karnataka Karnataka has 250 parks, and it is very successful in technological advancement and innovation, particularly, the IT, aerospace and biotechnology clusters in Bengaluru. The state is a representation of the combination of high-tech and manufacturing development.

Andhra Pradesh The 200 parks in Andhra Pradesh are supported by its strategic location at the coastline. It is one of the regions that have improved fast in terms of industrial capacity due to the planned mega parks and export oriented infrastructure. Uttar Pradesh The 180 parks in Uttar Pradesh highlight the influence of economic zones and projects of such scale as the National Industrial Corridor. It is undergoing a fast growth due to its diverse geography and active policies. Haryana The state of Haryana capitalizes on its close proximity to Delhi and there are 150 parks focused on logistics and manufacturing. Faridabad and Gurgaon are major industrial places. Telangana Hyderabad has 120 parks in Telangana, where there is a flourishing technology and pharmaceutical industry. The targeted strategy favors innovation and high-value export industries.

Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh with 100 parks also focuses on agriculture and manufacturing and is slowly but steadily developing its industrial infrastructure and competitiveness. The 10 leading states of India in terms of industrial parks are decisive in determining the economic path of the country. Such hubs promote innovation, efficiency, and export-led growth and precipitate local employment. States such as Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh will increase their footprints as policies get changed and as infrastructure is improved. The future of the Indian industrial parks is bright as strategic investment and environmentally friendly projects are an indicator of a larger objective of national development that is inclusive and sustainable. Read more: Top 10 Electricity-Producing States in India (2025)