LIC AAO Result 2025 Releasing Soon at licindia.in, Check Expected Date and Steps to Download Result PDF Here

LIC AAO Result 2025: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is set to release the LIC AAO Result 2025 soon for the Assistant Administrative Officers (AAO - Generalist & Specialist) and Assistant Engineers (AE - Civil/Electrical) posts. A total of 841 Assistant Administrative Officers (AAO - Generalist & Specialist) posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive across the country.
Candidates who appeared in the written exam held on 3 October 2025 will be able to download the LIC AAO Result 2025 through the official website of LIC-licindia.in. You can download the LIC AAO Result 2025 directly through the link given below-
LIC AAO Result 2025 PDF Download Link
Once released, candidates will be able to download the LIC AAO Result 2025 through the link. Alternatively the result can also be downloaded through the link given below-
|LIC AAO Result 2025
|Download Link
LIC AAO Result 2025 Selection Process
The selection for the Assistant Administrative Officers (AAO - Generalist & Specialist) will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in three stages. Candidates shortlisted in prelims i.e. Phase I round will be able to appear for the next mains exam. Below are the details of the selection process-
|Preliminary Examination (Prelims)
|The objective-type test that checks candidates’ basic aptitude, reasoning, and English skills.
|Main Examination (Mains)
|This stage includes both objective and descriptive papers, focusing on reasoning, general awareness, data analysis, and letter/essay writing.
|Interview
|Candidates who clear the mains will be called for a personal interview to assess communication, confidence, and suitability for the role.
How to Download LIC AAO Result 2025?
Candidates can download the LIC AAO Result 2025 after following the steps given below-
- Step 1: Visit the official website of LIC Careers section at licindia.in.
- Step 2: Go to the Career section on the home page.
- Step 3: Click on the link titled “Recruitment of AAO (Generalist) – 2025.”
- Step 4: Now select the option “AAO Result 2025.”
- Step 5: Your LIC AAO Result 2025 PDF will appear on the screen.
- Step 6: Download the admit card and take a clear printout for future reference.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation