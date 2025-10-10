LIC AAO Result 2025 Releasing Soon at licindia.in, Check Expected Date and Steps to Download Result PDF Here

LIC AAO Result 2025: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is set to release the LIC AAO Result 2025 soon for the Assistant Administrative Officers (AAO - Generalist & Specialist) and Assistant Engineers (AE - Civil/Electrical) posts. A total of 841 Assistant Administrative Officers (AAO - Generalist & Specialist) posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive across the country.

Candidates who appeared in the written exam held on 3 October 2025 will be able to download the LIC AAO Result 2025 through the official website of LIC-licindia.in. You can download the LIC AAO Result 2025 directly through the link given below-

LIC AAO Result 2025 PDF Download Link

Once released, candidates will be able to download the LIC AAO Result 2025 through the link. Alternatively the result can also be downloaded through the link given below-