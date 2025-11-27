Canadian Thanksgiving is a beloved autumn celebration that brings family and friends together to share a hearty meal and express gratitude. Unlike its American counterpart, this holiday is a simple harvest festival rather than a commemoration of a nation’s founding. Canadians celebrate Thanksgiving on the second Monday in October. This makes it roughly six weeks earlier than Thanksgiving in the United States, which falls on the fourth Thursday in November. Let us explore more about the why, when and how the festival is celebrated in Canada, through this blog. When is Canadian Thanksgiving? The first ever Canadian Thanksgiving was celebrated in 1578 by English explorer Martin Frobisher in what is now Newfoundland. In 2025, Canadian Thanksgiving was on Monday, October 13. The upcoming dates are:

2026: Monday, October 12

2027: Monday, October 11

2028: Monday, October 9 Canadian Thanksgiving: History and Traditions Do you know that the Thanksgiving in some form has been celebrated in Canada since the mid-19th century? The date moved around for decades until 1957, when the Canadian Parliament declared it a national holiday: "A Day of General Thanksgiving to Almighty God for the bountiful harvest with which Canada has been blessed — to be observed on the 2nd Monday in October." Moreover, the name “Thanksgiving” is unique to the U.S. and Canada, although harvest celebrations exist worldwide, such as Harvest Fest in Britain, Erntedankfest in Germany, and Sukkot in Jewish tradition. First Nations peoples also held annual harvest celebrations long before European settlers arrived. Why is Canadian Thanksgiving different from American Thanksgiving?

While both Canada and the United States celebrate Thanksgiving with feasting and gratitude, the origins, timing, and cultural context of the holidays differ. Canadian Thanksgiving is primarily a harvest festival, whereas the American version is tied to historical events. These distinctions influence how the holiday is celebrated in each country. Feature Canadian Thanksgiving American Thanksgiving Origin Celebrates the harvest and giving thanks; no direct historical connection to settlers Commemorates the Pilgrims’ 1621 harvest and the story of Plymouth Rock Date Second Monday in October Fourth Thursday in November Historical Ties Not linked to European settlers or Indigenous peoples Linked to Pilgrims and early colonial history Coincides with Other Holidays Does not coincide with Columbus Day Thanksgiving is separate from Columbus Day Focus Gratitude for the Earth’s bounty and harvest Historical reflection and gratitude for blessings Common Foods Turkey, stuffing, pumpkin pie, seasonal produce Turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie, family feasts

Source: Britannica Canadian Thanksgiving Food Traditions When it comes to food, Canadian Thanksgiving food resembles the American spread, yet there are subtle differences. Turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie are the staple dishes

Butternut squash soup, butter tarts, and salmon are other popular Canadian dishes.

Seasonal produce and local harvests are emphasised.

Many Canadians use a “Happy Thanksgiving Canada” theme, with red and white colours reminiscent of the national flag, for the table decorations.

Canadian Thanksgiving food is generally lighter, less extravagant, and focuses on family-style comfort rather than large feasts in America.

Despite differences, the joy of gathering, sharing meals, and reflecting on blessings is universal. Therefore, whether you are enjoying Canadian Thanksgiving food or simply spending time with loved ones, the holiday is a perfect moment to reflect on what you’re grateful for. Happy Thanksgiving Canada!