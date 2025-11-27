RRB NTPC Apply Online 2025
Focus
Quick Links

When is Canadian Thanksgiving? Check Dates, Traditions & Food 2025

By Manvi Upadhyaya
Nov 27, 2025, 14:59 IST

Learn when Canadian Thanksgiving 2025 is. Explore its history, food traditions, differences from American Thanksgiving, and upcoming holiday dates.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
When is Canadian Thanksgiving?
When is Canadian Thanksgiving?

Canadian Thanksgiving is a beloved autumn celebration that brings family and friends together to share a hearty meal and express gratitude. Unlike its American counterpart, this holiday is a simple harvest festival rather than a commemoration of a nation’s founding. Canadians celebrate Thanksgiving on the second Monday in October. This makes it roughly six weeks earlier than Thanksgiving in the United States, which falls on the fourth Thursday in November. Let us explore more about the why, when and how the festival is celebrated in Canada, through this blog.

When is Canadian Thanksgiving?

The first ever Canadian Thanksgiving was celebrated in 1578 by English explorer Martin Frobisher in what is now Newfoundland. In 2025, Canadian Thanksgiving was on Monday, October 13. The upcoming dates are:

  • 2026: Monday, October 12

  • 2027: Monday, October 11

  • 2028: Monday, October 9

Canadian Thanksgiving: History and Traditions

Do you know that the Thanksgiving in some form has been celebrated in Canada since the mid-19th century? The date moved around for decades until 1957, when the Canadian Parliament declared it a national holiday:

"A Day of General Thanksgiving to Almighty God for the bountiful harvest with which Canada has been blessed — to be observed on the 2nd Monday in October."

Moreover, the name “Thanksgiving” is unique to the U.S. and Canada, although harvest celebrations exist worldwide, such as Harvest Fest in Britain, Erntedankfest in Germany, and Sukkot in Jewish tradition. First Nations peoples also held annual harvest celebrations long before European settlers arrived.

Why is Canadian Thanksgiving different from American Thanksgiving?

While both Canada and the United States celebrate Thanksgiving with feasting and gratitude, the origins, timing, and cultural context of the holidays differ. Canadian Thanksgiving is primarily a harvest festival, whereas the American version is tied to historical events. These distinctions influence how the holiday is celebrated in each country.

Feature

Canadian Thanksgiving

American Thanksgiving

Origin

Celebrates the harvest and giving thanks; no direct historical connection to settlers

Commemorates the Pilgrims’ 1621 harvest and the story of Plymouth Rock

Date

Second Monday in October

Fourth Thursday in November

Historical Ties

Not linked to European settlers or Indigenous peoples

Linked to Pilgrims and early colonial history

Coincides with Other Holidays

Does not coincide with Columbus Day

Thanksgiving is separate from Columbus Day

Focus

Gratitude for the Earth’s bounty and harvest

Historical reflection and gratitude for blessings

Common Foods

Turkey, stuffing, pumpkin pie, seasonal produce

Turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie, family feasts

Source: Britannica 

Canadian Thanksgiving Food Traditions

When it comes to food, Canadian Thanksgiving food resembles the American spread, yet there are subtle differences. 

  • Turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie are the staple dishes

  • Butternut squash soup, butter tarts, and salmon are other popular Canadian dishes. 

  • Seasonal produce and local harvests are emphasised.

  • Many Canadians use a “Happy Thanksgiving Canada” theme, with red and white colours reminiscent of the national flag, for the table decorations.

  • Canadian Thanksgiving food is generally lighter, less extravagant, and focuses on family-style comfort rather than large feasts in America.

  • Despite differences, the joy of gathering, sharing meals, and reflecting on blessings is universal.

Therefore, whether you are enjoying Canadian Thanksgiving food or simply spending time with loved ones, the holiday is a perfect moment to reflect on what you’re grateful for. Happy Thanksgiving Canada!


Manvi Upadhyaya
Manvi Upadhyaya

Content Writer

    Manvi Upadhyaya is an experienced content writer who is passionate about creating authentic content by delivering credible facts to people. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and is fond of art, languages, culture, and education. She has been a published co-author and compiler for many anthology book projects. She creates educational and informative content for international audiences. You can reach out to her at manvi.upadhyaya@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    FAQs

    • What is the true story behind Canadian Thanksgiving?
      +
      It began as a day to celebrate the harvest and give thanks, later formalised in 1957 by Parliament.
    • Is Canadian Thanksgiving always on Monday?
      +
      Yes, it is observed on the second Monday in October.
    • What is Canadian Thanksgiving called?
      +
      In French-speaking regions, it’s Jour de l’Action de grâce.
    • Why is Thanksgiving different in Canada?
      +
      It is primarily a harvest festival, not linked to Pilgrims or national history.

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Latest Stories

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News