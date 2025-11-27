RRB NTPC Apply Online 2025
Odisha Launches Scholarship Scheme for SC, ST Students Pursuing PG, PhD Abroad

Nov 27, 2025, 17:10 IST

Odisha state government launches scholarship scheme for SC, ST students interested in pursuing PG, PhD courses from top 200 universities. Check details here.

Key Points

  • The Odisha state government announces a scholarship scheme for SC and ST students
  • Students applying must have secured admission in 1 of the top 200 QS World University Rankings
  • Students to receive Rs. 25 lakh each year as part of the scheme

Odisha Scholarship Scheme: The Odisha state government has launched a new overseas scholarship programme. As per reportsm the scholarship scheme is for students from the Scheduled Caste and the Scheduled Tribe who wish to pursue postgraduate and doctoral studies in top institutions abroad. 

The scholarship scheme ‘Videsh Siksha Bruti’ is the state's most significant initiative to expand higher education opportunities for disadvantaged communities. 

Suryabanshi Suraj, Odisha Higher Education Minister, has inaugurated the scheme and announced that it will be implemented from the 2025-2026 academic year. The initiative is designed to help students from low-income families realise their aspirations of studying abroad at leading universities. 

Who Can Apply?

Students from the SC, ST categories with an annual income of Rs. 12 lakh or below are eligible to apply. Candidates applying for the scholarship must have secured admission to Postgraduate or PhD programmes at institutions ranked within the top 200 in the QS World University Ranking.

Applications for the scholarship programme will be accepted twice a year in July and August, and December-January. Each year, 50 students will be selected across three abroad academic categories. Of these, 10 (four PG and six PhD) will be from engineering and technical education; 10 (four PG and six PhD) from medical, agriculture, architecture and other technical streams; and 30 (10 PG and 20 PhD), Students who are awarded the scholarship will receive financial assistance of Rs. 25 lakh per year, which will support tuition fees, living expenses and other academic costs during their study abroad. 

Also Read: TN NEET PG 2025 Counselling Round 1 Result OUT at tnmedicalselection.net; Download Allotment Letter Here

