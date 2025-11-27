Odisha Launches Scholarship Scheme for SC, ST Students Pursuing PG, PhD Abroad

Odisha Scholarship Scheme: The Odisha state government has launched a new overseas scholarship programme. As per reportsm the scholarship scheme is for students from the Scheduled Caste and the Scheduled Tribe who wish to pursue postgraduate and doctoral studies in top institutions abroad.

The scholarship scheme ‘Videsh Siksha Bruti’ is the state's most significant initiative to expand higher education opportunities for disadvantaged communities.

Suryabanshi Suraj, Odisha Higher Education Minister, has inaugurated the scheme and announced that it will be implemented from the 2025-2026 academic year. The initiative is designed to help students from low-income families realise their aspirations of studying abroad at leading universities.

Who Can Apply?

Students from the SC, ST categories with an annual income of Rs. 12 lakh or below are eligible to apply. Candidates applying for the scholarship must have secured admission to Postgraduate or PhD programmes at institutions ranked within the top 200 in the QS World University Ranking.