School Assembly News Headlines Today (28 November 2025): Hong Kong Fire, Cyclone Ditwah and Other News in English

School Assembly News Headlines 28 November, 2025 - Engaging with current events is a continuous educational process vital for developing students' critical-thinking skills and nurturing news literacy. This regular practice encourages a natural curiosity, enabling students to thoroughly explore contemporary issues and form their own independent perspectives. Ultimately, this habit is crucial for preparing them to be responsible citizens capable of making informed decisions in an ever-evolving world, by helping them grasp India's progress, its challenges, and its position on the global stage.

Also Check| Words of the Day For Morning School Assembly

National News Headlines for School Assembly