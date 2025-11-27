RRB NTPC Apply Online 2025
School Assembly News Headlines Today (28 November 2025): Hong Kong Fire, Cyclone Ditwah and Other News in English

By Simran Akhouri
Nov 27, 2025, 17:10 IST

School Assembly News Headlines 28 November, 2025 - This curated briefing provides a concise summary of the day's major news, organized into five essential categories: National, International, Sports, Business, and Science & Technology. It concludes with an inspirational "Thought of the Day." Full source articles are linked for students who wish to explore the topics further.

 School Assembly News Headlines 28 November, 2025 - Engaging with current events is a continuous educational process vital for developing students' critical-thinking skills and nurturing news literacy. This regular practice encourages a natural curiosity, enabling students to thoroughly explore contemporary issues and form their own independent perspectives. Ultimately, this habit is crucial for preparing them to be responsible citizens capable of making informed decisions in an ever-evolving world, by helping them grasp India's progress, its challenges, and its position on the global stage.

National News Headlines for School Assembly 

  • PM Modi unveils Skyroot-built India's first private rocket Vikram-I in Hyderabad

  • Cyclone ‘Ditwah’ forms over Bay of Bengal, likely to reach Tamil Nadu-Andhra-Puducherry coast by Nov 30

  • PM Modi gives a shoutout to Gen Z, calling  Creativity, Positive Attitude And Ability"

  • 60% of India Breaths Toxic Air, New Study Reveals; Delhi, Mumbai Choke on Pollution

  • 76th Constitution Day: Indian Constitution Released In 9 Languages On 76th Anniversary of Adoption

International News Headlines for School Assembly  

  • Hong Kong is blazing with deadliest fire in a century

  • 6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Indonesia’s Sumatra Island

  • India, UAE Hold Third CEPA Joint Committee Meeting; Bilateral Trade Crosses $100 Billion

  • US President Trump Says South Africa Won’t Be Invited to 2026 G20 Summit in Miami

  • Top US Military Leaders Hold Talks with Caribbean Nations on Counter-Narcotics Efforts

  • India and Venezuela have agreed to strengthen cooperation in key areas, including trade, health and pharmaceuticals, digital technology, agriculture, and development partnership.

  • Taiwan Plans $40 Billion Defence Boost

  • India and UAE have agreed to take more steps to enhance cooperation across the consular, visa and legal domain

Sports News Headlines for School Assembly

  • Ahmedabad to host 2030 Commonwealth Games, this years 15 to 17 sports will feature in the event

  • India Wins Two Medals at ITTF World Youth Championships

Business News Headlines for School Assembly

  • India To Open Nuclear Energy Sector To Private Players

  • India to reach $5 trillion economy a year later than earlier expected, IMF data show

Thought of the Day

"Study hard what interests you the most in the most undisciplined, irreverent and original manner possible."

Meaning: The quote encourages students to pursue their passions with genuine enthusiasm, not just obligation. It means you should deeply focus on the subjects or hobbies that truly fascinate you, even if they aren't part of the required curriculum. The phrase "undisciplined, irreverent, and original manner" suggests throwing out the rigid, formal rules sometimes. Instead, learn by experimenting, being creative, and questioning everything to find your own unique way of understanding the topic, which ultimately leads to the deepest and most rewarding kind of learning.

