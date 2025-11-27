What is Skyroot Infinity Campus? PM Modi Unveils India's Private Orbital Rocket Vikram-I

The facility serves as a force multiplier to ISRO and represents a strategic change to a work-driven innovation in the space sector, which has a significant impact on the space industry.

Skyroot will spend nearly Rs 1,000 crore in improving rapid rocket production and launch capacities.

It can also manufacture one orbital rocket per month, therefore, allowing rapid manufacturing on demand.

The Infinity Campus encompasses 200,000 square feet of state-of-the-art workspace that is dedicated to designing, developing, integrating, and testing multiple launch vehicles.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened Skyroot Aerospace's sprawling Infinity Campus, located in Hyderabad, through video conferencing on November 27, 2025. This will be India's definitive moment in the young private space industry of the country. During the event, PM Modi unveiled Vikram-I, Skyroot's first orbital-class rocket capable of launching satellites into space. This development underscores how rapidly India is becoming an innovation-driven space ecosystem with more than 300 private space startups.

This is after Skyroot became the first Indian company to make a sub-orbital launch with Vikram-S in 2022.

Skyroot is aiming at a maiden flight in early 2026 exploiting the small-satellite market with India having a space economy expected to grow to 77 billion by 2030.

The first stage Kalam-1200 solid rocket motor, that will generate 1,200 kN of thrust, was developed, 3D-printed engines, halving the weight and the production time, carbon composite structures, and ultra-low-shock separation systems were also important features.

The Vikram-I is a four stage 20 meters high orbital launch vehicle with a diameter of 1.7 meters and it had the capacity to launch several satellites into space in a single launch.

It positions India as a leader in affordable, frequent small-satellite launches amid growing demand.

The campus bolsters India's capabilities in high-tech manufacturing, job creation, and global competitiveness.

Skyroot's feat is a reflection of successful reforms such as IN-SPACe and a liberalized FDI regime, amongst others, which invited participation from the private sector.

He assured the government of support to startups, scientists, and entrepreneurs.

Modi invited investors to participate as "co-creators" in India's journey to a developed nation and termed the 21st century as "India's century on Earth and in space."

He lauded Skyroot founders Pawan Chandana and Naga Bharath Daka who are the graduates of IIT and former scientists of ISRO as role models to the youth in addition to stating that Youth Power reaches New Heights.

PM Modi emphasized the space reforms in India in the past 6-7 years, which established an open, collaborative and innovation-driven ecosystem.

Who founded Skyroot Aerospace?

Skyroot was founded in 2018 by Pawan Kumar Chandana and Naga Bharath Daka, alumni of IIT and former ISRO scientists turned entrepreneurs.

What makes Vikram-I technologically advanced?

Innovations include 3D-printed engines, carbon composites for lightweight strength, pneumatic separation systems, and a hypergolic upper stage for precise orbit insertion, enabling 24-hour assembly-to-launch turnaround.

How has India's space policy evolved of late?

Reforms since 2020 include allowing 100% private FDI, creating IN-SPACe for non-ISRO launches, and spectrum allocation for private satellites, spurring over 300 startups.

When is Vikram-I's first launch planned?

Skyroot is targeting an early 2026 maiden orbital flight from Indian launchpads.

India's Private Space Ambitions Soar The inauguration of Skyroot's Infinity Campus, along with the unveiling of Vikram-I by PM Modi, symbolizes India's rise as a global space power driven by private innovation. This achievement marks not only increased launch capacity but also motivates and encourages a new generation of entrepreneurs toward the country's goal of self-reliance and leadership in the space economy.