What is ASD List? How to Check Your Name if Deleted from Draft Electoral Rolls (Direct Link)

What is ASD Voter List: The Election Commission of India has released a list of 65 lakh voters removed from the electoral rolls. Learn about the 'ASD List' (Absentee, Shifted, Dead), how to check if your name is on it, and the reasons for the deletions.

Aug 18, 2025, 19:13 IST

The names of 65 lakh individuals who were eliminated from the August 1 draft electoral registers as part of the special intense revision (SIR) process were made public by the Election Commission of India on Monday. The polling organization released the names after the Supreme Court ordered it to do so by August 19 and provide a compliance report by August 22.

What is ASD Voter List?

The term ASD stands for "Absentee, Shifted, and Dead". The names on this list were removed from the SIR draft voter list. The public can now access the list on the Commission's official website. The poll board was ordered by the top court to release a district-by-district list of all voters who were left out, along with an explanation of why, such as double registration, migration, or death.

A new link has also been added to the EC Bihar website to make it easier for voters to verify their names.

ALSO READ: What is the SIR Electoral Roll and Why is it Important?

How to Check your Name on ASD List

The names of "ASD" (absentee, shifted, and dead) voters are being posted in polling places by the Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar, and they will probably also be posted online.

However, people can check if their name is included in the first draft of the voter’s bill online. In case your name is not on this list, it is most likely to be in the ASD list which can be checked in the district polling office. The ASD list will soon be made available online.

Step 1: Go to the official ECI website, voters.eci.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the tab “Search in Electoral Roll on the left side of the homepage

Step 3: Enter your EPIC Number (Voter ID) and the state

Step 4: Fill in the right captcha

Step 5: Click on “Search” button

If your name is included in the list it will appear on the screen. 

Either you can click here on the Direct Link provided here.

ALSO READ: SIR Electoral Roll Bihar: Excluded from the List? Here’s How You Can File an Objection

Opposition’s Concern over SIR Electoral List

Concerns have been voiced by opposition leaders regarding purportedly incorrect removals from the draft rolls throughout the SIR procedure. They have stated that a number of people are still living, but their names have been removed from the draft voter list, indicating that they have passed away.

According to publicly available data, 7.24 crore of Bihar's 7.89 crore voters were registered for the first draft. There were 65 lakh names removed from the list.

