Did you know the world is made up of 195 unique and vibrant countries, each with its own story to tell? Every country stands out in its fascinating way.
For instance, Kazakhstan is home to the Baikonur Cosmodrome, the world's first and largest space launch facility. On the other hand, the Maldives boasts the flattest average elevation of any country, making it especially vulnerable to rising sea levels.
New Zealand was the first country to grant women the right to vote, back in 1893. Similarly, Germany is famous for having more than 1,500 types of sausages.
Have you ever stumbled upon those viral videos where people are asked to name four countries that start with a specific letter? It seems easy… until you're put on the spot.
That's why this article dives into a fascinating list of countries that start with the letter "I"—an engaging way to discover lesser-known nations and boost your global savvy. Ready to challenge your knowledge and impress a few friends next time someone brings up country trivia? Let's get into it!
Check Out| List of Countries that Start With the Letter ‘Q’
List of Countries That Start With the Letter ‘I’
Countries that start with the letter 'I' are Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, and Italy.
1. Iceland
Source: Britannica
- Continent: Europe
- Capital: Reykjavik
- Population: 398,266
- Land Area: 100,250 km²
Iceland is a land of ice and fire, famous for its volcanoes, glaciers, hot springs, and the Northern Lights. It's a large island in the North Atlantic, with a rugged, mountainous interior and a heavily indented coastline. It has no land borders with other countries.
2. India
Source: Britannica
- Continent: Asia
- Capital: New Delhi
- Population: 1.46 billion
- Land Area: 2,973,190 km²
India is a vast and diverse country known for its rich history, vibrant culture, and delicious food. Its physical characteristics range from the Himalayan mountains in the north to the fertile Indo-Gangetic plains and the Deccan Plateau in the south. It borders Pakistan, China, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, and Myanmar.
3. Indonesia
- Continent: Asia
- Capital: Jakarta
- Population: 285.72 million
- Land Area: 1,811,570 km²
Indonesia is an archipelago of thousands of islands, famous for its stunning beaches, volcanic landscapes, and diverse wildlife. It's largely tropical, with lush rainforests and active volcanoes. It shares land borders with Malaysia, Papua New Guinea, and Timor-Leste.
4. Iran
Source: Peakpx
- Continent: Asia
- Capital: Tehran
- Population: 92.41 million
- Land Area: 1,628,550 km²
Iran, an ancient land, is known for its Persian history, impressive architecture, and intricate carpets. Its geography includes rugged mountains, deserts, and fertile plains. It borders Iraq, Turkey, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan.
5. Iraq
Source: Britannica
- Continent: Asia
- Capital: Baghdad
- Population: 47.02 million
- Land Area: 434,320 km²
Iraq, a country with a long history, is known for its Mesopotamian heritage and the Tigris and Euphrates rivers. Its landscape is mostly flat plains, with some mountainous regions in the north. It borders Turkey, Iran, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Syria.
6. Ireland
- Continent: Europe
- Capital: Dublin
- Population: 5.30 million
- Land Area: 68,890 km²
Ireland, the "Emerald Isle", is famous for its green landscapes, charming pubs, and Celtic music. It's an island nation with rolling hills, central plains, and a dramatic coastline. It shares a land border with the United Kingdom (Northern Ireland).
7. Israel
Source: Adobe Stock
- Continent: Asia
- Capital: Jerusalem
- Population: 9.51 million
- Land Area: 21,640 km²
Israel is a country with deep historical and religious significance, known for its holy sites and technological innovation. Its physical characteristics include a long coastline, a central mountainous spine, and the Negev Desert. It borders Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, and Egypt.
8. Italy
Source: El Cheapo Flags
- Continent: Europe
- Capital: Rome
- Population: 59.14 million
- Land Area: 294,140 km²
Italy is renowned for its art, fashion, delicious cuisine, and ancient Roman history. Its physical features include the Alps in the north, the Apennine Mountains forming a spine down the peninsula, and beautiful coastlines. It borders France, Switzerland, Austria, and Slovenia.
List of Countries That End With the Letter ‘I’
Countries that end with the letter 'I' are Brunei (Darussalam), (Republic of) Burundi, (Republic of) Djibouti, Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), Fiji, (Republic of) Haiti, (Republic of) Kiribati, (Republic of) Malawi, and (Republic of) Mali.
What's Next| List of Countries that Start With the Letter ‘J’
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation