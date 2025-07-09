Did you know the world is made up of 195 unique and vibrant countries, each with its own story to tell? Every country stands out in its fascinating way.

For instance, Kazakhstan is home to the Baikonur Cosmodrome, the world's first and largest space launch facility. On the other hand, the Maldives boasts the flattest average elevation of any country, making it especially vulnerable to rising sea levels.

New Zealand was the first country to grant women the right to vote, back in 1893. Similarly, Germany is famous for having more than 1,500 types of sausages.

Have you ever stumbled upon those viral videos where people are asked to name four countries that start with a specific letter? It seems easy… until you're put on the spot.

That's why this article dives into a fascinating list of countries that start with the letter "I"—an engaging way to discover lesser-known nations and boost your global savvy. Ready to challenge your knowledge and impress a few friends next time someone brings up country trivia? Let's get into it!