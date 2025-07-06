Did you know there are 195 countries recognised by the United Nations, each with its fascinating blend of culture, geography, and traditions? From towering mountain ranges to bustling megacities, the world is a patchwork of marvels just waiting to be explored. Take Ethiopia, where a calendar of 13 months makes it feel like you're in a different year altogether, or Bhutan, where national happiness is measured more seriously than GDP. Then there's Madagascar, home to wildlife so unique that 90% of its species are found nowhere else on Earth. You've probably stumbled across reels or trivia challenges asking people to name four countries starting with a particular letter—say "B", "M", or "Y". More often than not, folks draw a blank, reminding us just how many incredible places fly under the radar.

If you're on a quest to expand your global know-how, this article will introduce you to the countries starting with the letter "K". It's a fun way to sharpen your geography game and maybe even impress at your next quiz night. Let's get started! List of Countries That Start With the Letter ‘K’ Countries that start with the letter ‘K’ are the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Republic of Kenya, the Republic of Kiribati, the State of Kuwait, and the Kyrgyz Republic (also known as Kyrgyzstan). 1. (Republic of) Kazakhstan Source: Freepik Continent: Asia (partly in Europe)

Capital: Astana

Population: 20.84 million

Land Area: 2,699,700 km² Kazakhstan is famous for its vast steppes, rich oil reserves, and as the launch site for space missions (Baikonur Cosmodrome). It's the world's largest landlocked country, with flatlands, hills, and some mountains in the east. Its neighbours include Russia, China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan.

2. (Republic of) Kenya Continent: Africa

Capital: Nairobi

Population: 57.53 million

Land Area: 569,140 km² Kenya is famous for its incredible wildlife safaris, the Great Rift Valley, and its long-distance runners. Physically, it has diverse landscapes, from coastal plains to central highlands and a plateau in the west. It borders Somalia, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Uganda, and Tanzania. 3. (Republic of) Kiribati Source: Britannica Continent: Oceania

Capital: South Tarawa

Population: 136,488 thousand

Land Area: 810 km² Kiribati is renowned for its stunning coral atolls and for being one of the first places to witness the sunrise each day. It's a collection of 33 low-lying islands scattered across a massive area of the Pacific Ocean, making it very flat. It's an island nation with no land borders. 4. (State of) Kuwait

Source: Britannica Continent: Asia

Capital: Kuwait City

Population: 5.02 million

Land Area: 17,820 km² Kuwait is renowned for its substantial oil wealth and modern architectural landmarks. It's a small, mostly flat desert country located at the tip of the Persian Gulf. It shares borders with Iraq and Saudi Arabia. 5. Kyrgyzstan (Kyrgyz Republic) Source: Adobe Continent: Asia

Capital: Bishkek

Population : 7.29 million

Land Area: 191,800 km² Kyrgyzstan is renowned for its stunning Tien Shan mountains, rich nomadic culture, and breathtaking Issyk-Kul Lake. It's a very mountainous, landlocked country with high peaks and valleys. Its neighbours are Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and China. List of Countries That End With the Letter ‘K’ Currently, there are no countries that end with the letter 'K'.