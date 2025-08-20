Maharashtra School Holiday August 20: Schools in Lonavala, Thane, Panvel, Navi Mumbai Closed, Check List of Holidays Here

Maharashtra School Holiday: Considering the ongoing heavy rainfall in Maharashtra, several districts across the state have announced school holidays, taking into account the safety of the students. The IMD has also issued a Red alert across several regions in the state for heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Schools in the Thane district will remain closed today, August 20. All government, private schools from primary to secondary and higher secondary sections will be closed.

Navi Mumbai, Panvel Schools Closed

The Panvel Municipal Corporation has announced a holiday for all government and private schools in the district for today, August 20. A red alert has also been issued for the Raigad district due to ongoing heavy rainfall in the region. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has also announced a school holiday today for all primary, secondary and higher secondary schools in the region.