Maharashtra School Holiday August 20: Schools in Lonavala, Thane, Panvel, Navi Mumbai Closed, Check List of Holidays Here

Schools in Panvel, Navi Mumbai, Thane will remain closed today August 20. Schools in Lonavala will remain closed until tomorrow, August 21 due to red alert issued. Keep checking for latest updates on school holidays here. 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy
Aug 20, 2025, 09:40 IST
Maharashtra School Holidaym Thane, Pune, Navi Mumbai
Maharashtra School Holiday: Considering the ongoing heavy rainfall in Maharashtra, several districts across the state have announced school holidays, taking into account the safety of the students. The IMD has also issued a Red alert across several regions in the state for heavy to very heavy rainfall. 

Schools in the Thane district will remain closed today, August 20. All government, private schools from primary to secondary and higher secondary sections will be closed. 

Navi Mumbai, Panvel Schools Closed

The Panvel Municipal Corporation has announced a holiday for all government and private schools in the district for today, August 20. A red alert has also been issued for the Raigad district due to ongoing heavy rainfall in the region. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has also announced a school holiday today for all primary, secondary and higher secondary schools in the region. 

Pune Schools Closed Until August 21

Pune's Lonavala Municipal Council has also ordered for the closure of schools today, August 20 and tomorrow, August 21, 2025. The decision was made after the India Meteorological Department issued a Red Alert for the Ghat region of Pune.

Also Read: Maharashtra School Holiday August 20: Closed in Thane, Panvel, and Navi Mumbai Today; Check Cities Wise Details here

