GATE 2026 Registration: Extended Window Without Late Fee Closes on October 6, Apply at gate2026.iitg.ac.in

Key Points
- GATE 2026 registration without a late fee closes on October 6
- Apply for GATE 2026 at gate2026.iitg.ac.in without a late fee
- The registration window with late fee is open till October 9
GATE 2026 Registration and Application: The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, will close the GATE 2026 registration window on October 6, 2025. Candidates must note that this is the extended window without a late fee. Candidates yet to register for the GATE 2026 exams must complete the registration and application process before the given deadline.
Earlier, the last date for candidates to register for GATE 2026 without a late fee was September 28, 2025. The dates were then extended to October 6, 2025. Along with the dates for registration without a late fee, the window for students to register for GATE 2026 with a late fee has also been extended to October 9, 2025. Candidates unable to register by October 6 can register for the exams with a late fee, along with the prescribed registration fee.
GATE 2026 registration link is available on the official website gate2026.iitg.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to register.
GATE 2026 Registration - Click Here
GATE 2026 Revised Schedule
Check the revised schedule for GATE 2026 registration here
|
Activity
|
Date*
|
Opening Date of GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS)
|
August 28, 2025
|
Closing Date of REGULAR online registration/application process (Without Late Fee)
|
October 6, 2025
|
Closing Date of EXTENDED online registration/application process (With Late Fee)
|
October 9, 2025
GATE 2026 Registration and Application Process
The GATE 2026 online registration and application process has to be completed in online mode. Candidates yet to register can follow the steps provided below to complete the registration and application process.
Related Stories
Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE 2026
Step 2: Click on the application portal
Step 3: Click on the registration link and enter the required details
Step 4: Fill out the application form
Step 5: Submit the application fee
Step 6: Save and click on submit
GATE 2026 Documents Required for Admissions
Students are required to upload the following documents when submitting the GATE 2026 applications
-
Good quality image of the candidate’s photograph conforming to the specifications
-
Good quality image of the candidate’s signature conforming to the specifications
-
Scanned copy of a valid photo ID document (ID)
(The same ID, in original, MUST be produced while appearing for the GATE 2026 examination at the centre)
-
Scanned copy of the Category (SC/ST) certificate, if applicable, in PDF format
-
Scanned copy of UDID (preferred)/PwD Certificate, if applicable, in PDF format
-
Scanned copy of Dyslexic Certificate, if applicable, in PDF format
-
Relevant Annexure(s), if applicable, in PDF format
-
Certificate required for Compensatory time and Scrib
GATE 2026 Application Fee
Check the category-wise application fee for GATE 2026
|
Category
|
Regular Period
(August 28 to October 06, 2025)
|
During the Extended Period
(October 07 to October 09, 2025)
|
Female/SC/ST/PwD* candidates (per test paper)
|
1000
|
1500
|
All other candidates including foreign nationals (per test paper)
|
2000
|
2500
Also Read: NTA JEE Main 2026: Session 1 Notification Expected Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check Details Here
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation