GATE 2026 Registration: Extended Window Without Late Fee Closes on October 6, Apply at gate2026.iitg.ac.in

GATE 2026 Registration and Application: The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, will close the GATE 2026 registration window on October 6, 2025. Candidates must note that this is the extended window without a late fee. Candidates yet to register for the GATE 2026 exams must complete the registration and application process before the given deadline.

Earlier, the last date for candidates to register for GATE 2026 without a late fee was September 28, 2025. The dates were then extended to October 6, 2025. Along with the dates for registration without a late fee, the window for students to register for GATE 2026 with a late fee has also been extended to October 9, 2025. Candidates unable to register by October 6 can register for the exams with a late fee, along with the prescribed registration fee.