RRB NTPC City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT!
Focus
Quick Links
News

GATE 2026 Registration: Extended Window Without Late Fee Closes on October 6, Apply at gate2026.iitg.ac.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 3, 2025, 17:16 IST

GATE 2026 registration window to close on October 6, 2025, without a late fee. Eligible candidates can complete the registration and application process through the link on the official website - gate2026.iitg.ac.in

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
GATE 2026 Registration Close on October 6
GATE 2026 Registration Close on October 6
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • GATE 2026 registration without a late fee closes on October 6
  • Apply for GATE 2026 at gate2026.iitg.ac.in without a late fee
  • The registration window with late fee is open till October 9

GATE 2026 Registration and Application: The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, will close the GATE 2026 registration window on October 6, 2025. Candidates must note that this is the extended window without a late fee. Candidates yet to register for the GATE 2026 exams must complete the registration and application process before the given deadline. 

Earlier, the last date for candidates to register for GATE 2026 without a late fee was September 28, 2025. The dates were then extended to October 6, 2025. Along with the dates for registration without a late fee, the window for students to register for GATE 2026 with a late fee has also been extended to October 9, 2025. Candidates unable to register by October 6 can register for the exams with a late fee, along with the prescribed registration fee.

GATE 2026 registration link is available on the official website gate2026.iitg.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to register.

GATE 2026 Registration - Click Here

GATE 2026 Revised Schedule

Check the revised schedule for GATE 2026 registration here

Activity

Date*

Opening Date of GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS)

August 28, 2025

Closing Date of REGULAR online registration/application process (Without Late Fee)

October 6, 2025

Closing Date of EXTENDED online registration/application process (With Late Fee)

October 9, 2025

GATE 2026 Registration and Application Process

The GATE 2026 online registration and application process has to be completed in online mode. Candidates yet to register can follow the steps provided below to complete the registration and application process.

Related Stories

Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE 2026

Step 2: Click on the application portal

Step 3: Click on the registration link and enter the required details

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Submit the application fee

Step 6: Save and click on submit

GATE 2026 Documents Required for Admissions

Students are required to upload the following documents when submitting the GATE 2026 applications

  • Good quality image of the candidate’s photograph conforming to the specifications

  • Good quality image of the candidate’s signature conforming to the specifications

  • Scanned copy of a valid photo ID document (ID)
    (The same ID, in original, MUST be produced while appearing for the GATE 2026 examination at the centre)

  • Scanned copy of the Category (SC/ST) certificate, if applicable, in PDF format

  • Scanned copy of UDID (preferred)/PwD Certificate, if applicable, in PDF format

  • Scanned copy of Dyslexic Certificate, if applicable, in PDF format

  • Relevant Annexure(s), if applicable, in PDF format

  • Certificate required for Compensatory time and Scrib

GATE 2026 Application Fee

Check the category-wise application fee for GATE 2026

Category

Regular Period

(August 28 to October 06, 2025)

During the Extended Period

(October 07 to October 09, 2025)

Female/SC/ST/PwD* candidates (per test paper)

1000

1500

All other candidates including foreign nationals (per test paper)

2000

2500

 

Also Read: NTA JEE Main 2026: Session 1 Notification Expected Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check Details Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News