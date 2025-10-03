RRB NTPC City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT!
School Holiday on 4th October 2025 (Saturday): Schools Closed in THESE States Due to Rains & Regional Festivals

By Apeksha Agarwal
Oct 3, 2025, 20:17 IST

Check the article below to see the list of states and cities where, on October 4, 2025, schools will not be open due to rain and regional celebrations. Find out about regional observances and announcements of school holidays for Saturday, October 4, 2025.

School Holiday 4th October, 2025: As the festive season of October 2025 continues, many schools across India are observing holidays around Navratri, Dussehra, and Durga Puja. While most states had already declared holidays on 3rd October 2025, some regions are extending the break to 4th October (Saturday) to give students a longer festive recess. The decision depends on local festivals, weather conditions, and academic calendars released by state education departments.

This extended holiday provides students and families more time to celebrate, travel, and participate in cultural events linked to Durga Puja, Navratri, and other regional observances.

State-Wise School Holiday Updates for 4th October 2025

Delhi

  • The Autumn Break in Delhi schools was scheduled from 29 September to 1 October.

  • While 4th October is not officially listed as a government holiday, some private schools may remain closed as part of extended Dussehra holidays, depending on their internal calendars.

Telangana

  • Schools in Telangana had Dasara holidays until 3rd October 2025, but a few districts have extended the closure to 4th October as well.

  • This provides a continuous holiday stretch, making it convenient for students and families traveling during the festive season.

West Bengal

  • With Durga Puja celebrations in full swing, many schools in West Bengal remain shut for an extended period.

  • Holidays usually continue until the end of the puja week, and 4th October is part of this festive closure.

Kerala

  • In Kerala, schools may remain shut in some districts due to heavy rainfall alerts combined with ongoing regional festivals.

  • Local authorities decide closures based on weather updates.

Maharashtra

  • Earlier in September, schools in Pune and Mumbai had already observed Eid-e-Milad and Navratri holidays.

  • Despite not being a public holiday, some schools are probably going to stay closed on October 4th as part of the prolonged holiday.

School Holiday List for 4th October 2025 (Saturday)

State/City

Reason for Holiday

Note

Delhi

Extended Dussehra break

Not official, but some private schools closed

Telangana

Extended Dasara Holidays

Break stretched beyond 3rd Oct

West Bengal

Durga Puja Holidays

Schools remain shut for the festival

Kerala

Rain & local festivals

District-wise decisions

Maharashtra

Navratri/Dussehra break

School-level holiday decisions

The holiday on October 4, 2025, is an extension of the current holiday season in a few states rather than a national holiday. The vacation in Delhi is up to the discretion of private institutions, however Telangana, West Bengal, and portions of Kerala and Maharashtra are anticipated to keep their schools closed. Students are encouraged to confirm by consulting the official notice from their school or the latest information from the state education department. Before classes begin, youngsters can celebrate cultural customs, spend time with their families, and rejuvenate over the Navratri and Durga Puja holiday season..

