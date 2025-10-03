Today’s School Assembly Headlines (4th October 2025): IndiGo will resume direct India-China flights, and Other News in English

4th October, School Assembly News Headlines Today: Stories on global issues, local news, and school events help children see the world from a wider angle. By considering the relationships between different events and how they could impact our lives, students can engage in critical thinking while they watch these news shows. At school assemblies, a range of topics are discussed, some of which are unrelated to the classroom. View the headlines for each of the following:
National News Headlines for School Assembly
-
IndiGo will resume direct India-China flights after five years, with a Kolkata-Guangzhou route starting on 26 October.
-
Tata Advanced Systems Limited plans to manufacture Airbus H125 helicopters in Vemagal, Karnataka, by 2027.
-
The IT Ministry confirmed that 249 applications have been received under the electronics component manufacturing scheme.
-
The electronics component manufacturing scheme has garnered 249 applications, as per the IT Ministry.
-
Tata Advanced Systems Limited will roll out its Made-in-India Airbus H125 helicopter from Vemagal in Kolar district by 2027.
-
The Madhya Pradesh government has asked the Supreme Court to treat the 50% reservation cap as flexible, while defending its law to raise the OBC quota in state services to 27%.
International News Headlines for School Assembly
-
Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised Donald Trump but cautioned that supplying long-range missiles to Ukraine would severely damage US-Russia relations.
-
Putin has instructed his government to reduce the trade imbalance with India.
-
Flights at Munich airport were temporarily halted after drones were spotted in the vicinity.
-
Former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Navi Pillay said it would be regrettable if India started supplying weapons to Israel.
-
US, India working toward trade deal, says USTR.
-
Protests have erupted across Europe against Israel’s interception of a Gaza flotilla.
|
RELATED:
Sports News Headlines for School Assembly
-
England has won more women's cricket World Cups than any country except Australia, with a notable championship win at home in 2017.
-
Lionel Messi confirmed he'll participate in the GOAT Tour of India 2025, calling India a "passionate football nation" 14 years after his last visit.
-
New Zealand vs Australia T20 match abandoned due to rain.
-
Mirabai Chanu secured a silver medal in the women’s 48kg weightlifting category at the World Championships.
10 Exciting Questions for School Assembly:
-
Question: What is the primary function of red blood cells?
Answer: To transport oxygen.
-
Question: What is the name of the currency used in Switzerland?
Answer: Swiss Franc.
-
Question: Which ocean is the warmest and shallowest?
Answer: The Indian Ocean.
-
Question: In computing, what does the acronym RAM stand for?
Answer: Random Access Memory.
-
Question: Who formulated the three laws of motion?
Answer: Sir Isaac Newton.
-
Question: What musical instrument is known as the "king of instruments"?
Answer: The Organ.
-
Question: The Great Pyramid of Giza was built for which Egyptian Pharaoh?
Answer: Khufu.
-
Question: What is the process of pouring wine back and forth between two vessels to aerate it called?
Answer: Decanting.
-
Question: Which team won the first-ever FIFA World Cup in 1930?
Answer: Uruguay.
-
Question: What is the chemical symbol for iron?
Answer: Fe.
Thought of the day:
"A flower does not think of competing with the flower next to it. It just blooms.”
Word of the day:
Ubiquitous
Meaning: Ubiquitous means present, appearing, or found everywhere at the same time; omnipresent.
Example: "In the modern world, mobile phones have become truly ubiquitous—you see them in the hands of people in every country and setting"
Headlines from school assemblies are significant because they inform everyone about world happenings. Reputable sources guarantee correct information, which keeps students informed and gives them a better grasp of current affairs.
|
Also Check:
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation