RRB NTPC City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT!
Focus
Quick Links

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Answer Key 2025 OUT, Download PDF and Raise Objection

By Mohd Salman
Oct 3, 2025, 19:05 IST

The RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Answer Key 2025 is now live on the official website of RRB. Candidates can verify responses, calculate scores and submit objections. The answer key can be downloaded by providing a registration number and date of birth. Check here for the direct link and steps to download.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Answer Key 2025
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Answer Key 2025

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Answer Key 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has activated the link to check the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Answer Key 2025 of the exam which was conducted between September 10 and September 12, 2025 in multiple shifts. The RRB Ministerial and Isolated Answer Key 2025 link was activated at rrb.digialm.com on October 3, 2025.
The RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Answer Key 2025 will help candidates to calculate their estimated marks before the release of the result and start preparing for the next phase of examination. Candidates can raise their objections after checking the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Answer Key 2025 by paying the fee of Rs 50 per question.

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Answer Key 2025

The RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Answer Key 2025 link is now officially active on RRB regional websites from October 3, 2025 (6:00 PM). Candidates who appeared for the CBT exam conducted between September 10 and September 12, 2025, can access their response sheets, question papers, and provisional answer keys. The answer key allows candidates to cross-check their responses, calculate expected scores and raise objections if any discrepancies are found. Click on the direct link below to check the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Answer Key 2025.

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Answer Key 2025

Link Active

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Answer Key 2025: Overview

The RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories CBT exam response sheet pdf has been released on the official website of RRB. Candidates are allowed to raise objections after paying the objection fee of Rs 50. Check the table below for RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Answer Key 2025 Key Highlights.

Details

Information

Exam Name

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories CBT 

Conducting Body

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

Exam Dates

September 10 and September 12,2025 

Answer Key Release Date

October 3, 2025

Official Website

rrbcdg.gov.in and other regional websites

Negative Marking

-⅓ for wrong answers

Objection Fee

₹50 per question (refundable if valid)

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Answer Key - Steps to Check

The RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Answer Key 2025 for CBT is now available for download on the official RRB regional websites and the centralised portal rrb.digialm.com To check the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories answer key, candidates must follow the steps below

  • Go to your regional RRB portal (e.g., rrbcdg.gov.in, rrbchennai.gov.in) or the RRB DigiLMS portal
  • Look for the "CEN-05/2024 Answer Key & Response Sheet" link on the homepage.
  • Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth (as a password) to log in.
  • The answer key will display Question IDs, your marked responses, and correct answers. Download the PDF for future reference.
  • To calculate marks, use the 1 mark (correct) and -⅓ (incorrect) marking scheme to estimate your score.

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Answer Key 2025: Details Mentioned on Response Sheet

The RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories CBT Response Sheet 2025 contains important details that help candidates in calculating their estimated marks, verifying their exam performance and The RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Answer Key 2025 contains details such as:

  • Candidate’s Details such as Name, Registration/Roll Number, and Application ID
  • Exam Date, Shift, Test Centre Name, and Time)
  • Question Paper Set/Code
  • Section-wise questions such as General Awareness, Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning
  • Candidate’s Marked Responses
  • Official Correct Answers
  • Answer Status (Correct/Incorrect/Unattempted)
  • Objection Tracker Link (For raising discrepancies, if any)

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News