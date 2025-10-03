RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Answer Key 2025 OUT, Download PDF and Raise Objection

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Answer Key 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has activated the link to check the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Answer Key 2025 of the exam which was conducted between September 10 and September 12, 2025 in multiple shifts. The RRB Ministerial and Isolated Answer Key 2025 link was activated at rrb.digialm.com on October 3, 2025.
The RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Answer Key 2025 will help candidates to calculate their estimated marks before the release of the result and start preparing for the next phase of examination. Candidates can raise their objections after checking the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Answer Key 2025 by paying the fee of Rs 50 per question.
The RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Answer Key 2025 link is now officially active on RRB regional websites from October 3, 2025 (6:00 PM). Candidates who appeared for the CBT exam conducted between September 10 and September 12, 2025, can access their response sheets, question papers, and provisional answer keys. The answer key allows candidates to cross-check their responses, calculate expected scores and raise objections if any discrepancies are found. Click on the direct link below to check the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Answer Key 2025.
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Answer Key 2025: Overview
The RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories CBT exam response sheet pdf has been released on the official website of RRB. Candidates are allowed to raise objections after paying the objection fee of Rs 50. Check the table below for RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Answer Key 2025 Key Highlights.
Details
Information
Exam Name
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories CBT
Conducting Body
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
Exam Dates
September 10 and September 12,2025
Answer Key Release Date
October 3, 2025
Official Website
rrbcdg.gov.in and other regional websites
Negative Marking
-⅓ for wrong answers
Objection Fee
₹50 per question (refundable if valid)
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Answer Key - Steps to Check
The RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Answer Key 2025 for CBT is now available for download on the official RRB regional websites and the centralised portal rrb.digialm.com To check the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories answer key, candidates must follow the steps below
- Go to your regional RRB portal (e.g., rrbcdg.gov.in, rrbchennai.gov.in) or the RRB DigiLMS portal
- Look for the "CEN-05/2024 Answer Key & Response Sheet" link on the homepage.
- Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth (as a password) to log in.
- The answer key will display Question IDs, your marked responses, and correct answers. Download the PDF for future reference.
- To calculate marks, use the 1 mark (correct) and -⅓ (incorrect) marking scheme to estimate your score.
RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Answer Key 2025: Details Mentioned on Response Sheet
The RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories CBT Response Sheet 2025 contains important details that help candidates in calculating their estimated marks, verifying their exam performance and The RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Answer Key 2025 contains details such as:
- Candidate’s Details such as Name, Registration/Roll Number, and Application ID
- Exam Date, Shift, Test Centre Name, and Time)
- Question Paper Set/Code
- Section-wise questions such as General Awareness, Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning
- Candidate’s Marked Responses
- Official Correct Answers
- Answer Status (Correct/Incorrect/Unattempted)
- Objection Tracker Link (For raising discrepancies, if any)
