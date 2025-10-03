RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Answer Key 2025 OUT, Download PDF and Raise Objection

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Answer Key 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has activated the link to check the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Answer Key 2025 of the exam which was conducted between September 10 and September 12, 2025 in multiple shifts. The RRB Ministerial and Isolated Answer Key 2025 link was activated at rrb.digialm.com on October 3, 2025.

The RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Answer Key 2025 will help candidates to calculate their estimated marks before the release of the result and start preparing for the next phase of examination. Candidates can raise their objections after checking the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Answer Key 2025 by paying the fee of Rs 50 per question.

RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Answer Key 2025

The RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Answer Key 2025 link is now officially active on RRB regional websites from October 3, 2025 (6:00 PM). Candidates who appeared for the CBT exam conducted between September 10 and September 12, 2025, can access their response sheets, question papers, and provisional answer keys. The answer key allows candidates to cross-check their responses, calculate expected scores and raise objections if any discrepancies are found. Click on the direct link below to check the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Answer Key 2025.