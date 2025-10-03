Which Cricketer is Known as the 'God of Cricket'?

The "God of Cricket" title is a nickname that has been given to great Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar, a cricket player whose legacy goes beyond records and confrontations. The nickname stemmed from a combination of awe-inspiring exploits, longevity, humility, and the very personal identification that fans from all corners of the globe have with his career. No other cricket player has been so popularly loved or adored, and that is why Sachin is still an icon years after his retirement. Origins of the Nickname and Fan Respect Sachin Tendulkar became an international cricket player for India at the age of 16, rapidly impressing the sporting world with his prodigious talent and composed temperament. In 24 years of his career, he was the highest Test and One Day International run-scorer, the only man to score 100 international centuries, and an icon of hope and pride for Indian sporting fans who saw him through moments of triumph and heartbreak.

Though he was called "Master Blaster" and "Little Master", the term "God of Cricket" reflects the fan worship he regarded as nothing short of divine. "Cricket is my religion and Sachin is my God" was a slang that caught up in India a reflection of the almost spiritual reverence he inspired. Sensational Records Tendulkar's career is scattered with records: The record run-getter in Test and ODI cricket

First to hit a double century in ODIs

First player to have more than 34,000 international runs

Winner of the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, realizing a life-long ambition for many of his fans But above numbers, it was Sachin's behavior his humility, application, and capacity to bear the expectations of a billion individuals that instilled him with an icon status. Cricketing greats, from Sir Don Bradman to Brian Lara, complimented his technique and batting, while Australian legend Matthew Hayden once cracked, "I have seen God. He bats at number 4 for India in Tests"