Google’s 27th Birthday: On September 27, 2025, Google is celebrating its 27th birthday with a special homage to its roots by showcasing its very first logo as the official Google Doodle on the homepage. Google was founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin in a humble garage. It began as a research project aimed at organizing the world’s information and making it universally accessible.

The origin of the company’s name traces back to a playful misspelling of the mathematical term “googol,” symbolizing the enormous amount of information the search engine would process. Today, Google is not only a search giant but a digital ecosystem vital to billions globally.

How Did Google Get Its Name?

Google began in a humble garage as a research project at Stanford University. In its first year, Google processed about 10,000 searches daily. Fast forward to 2025, Google now handles approximately 13.6 billion searches every day, equating to nearly 5 trillion searches annually worldwide.