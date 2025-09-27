Google’s 27th Birthday: On September 27, 2025, Google is celebrating its 27th birthday with a special homage to its roots by showcasing its very first logo as the official Google Doodle on the homepage. Google was founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin in a humble garage. It began as a research project aimed at organizing the world’s information and making it universally accessible.
The origin of the company’s name traces back to a playful misspelling of the mathematical term “googol,” symbolizing the enormous amount of information the search engine would process. Today, Google is not only a search giant but a digital ecosystem vital to billions globally.
How Did Google Get Its Name?
Google began in a humble garage as a research project at Stanford University. In its first year, Google processed about 10,000 searches daily. Fast forward to 2025, Google now handles approximately 13.6 billion searches every day, equating to nearly 5 trillion searches annually worldwide.
->Initially called “BackRub,” the search engine's name was changed in 1997 after co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin brainstormed alternatives.
->The founders wanted a name that suits better for their search engine which will represent the large amount of data it was indexing.
->The name "Google" came from a misspelling of the word “googol,” a mathematical term meaning 1 followed by 100 zeros, representing the vast amount of data the search engine would handle.
->This unique name stuck and became synonymous worldwide with internet searching and innovation.
What Was Special About Google’s 27th Birthday Doodle?
The 27th birthday doodle featured Google's very first logo created in 1998, evoking nostalgia and celebrating the company’s humble beginnings. This Doodle transports users back to the '90s while connecting them with Google’s journey to today’s cutting-edge technologies like AI innovations. Birthday doodles highlight major milestones and are a fan-favorite way to make corporate achievements feel personal and engaging.
Why Does Google Celebrate Its Birthday on September 27?
-
Though Google was incorporated on September 4, 1998, the company celebrates its birthday on September 27, marking the day it first indexed a record number of web pages.
-
The date is closely associated with one of Google’s earliest Doodles — an “out of office” vacation message created by founders Larry and Sergey.
-
This tradition has helped create a yearly moment to reflect on Google’s evolution from a small garage start-up to a tech powerhouse valued at over $3 trillion.
Conclusion
Google’s 27th birthday celebration with its first-ever logo doodle offers a heartfelt reminder of the company’s extraordinary journey. From a simple research project to a global tech leader, Google’s name — born from a happy spelling accident — symbolizes its mission to organize vast information. Celebrating this milestone prompts reflection on innovation, nostalgia, and the enduring impact Google has on everyday life worldwide.
