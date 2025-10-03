Union Minister Launches NIELIT Digital University, Inaugurates Five New NIELIT Centres

Key Points
- Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launches NIELIT Digital University (NDU) in New Delhi.
- The university offers online courses in AI, Data Science, Cybersecurity, and Semiconductors.
- The initiative aims to make education accessible and inclusive for all.
Delhi: The Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Mr Ashwini Vaishnaw has launched the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) Digital University (NDU) Platform in New Delhi, offering industry-specific courses in fields such as AI, Data Science, Cybersecurity, and Semiconductors. The university aims to make online education accessible to students from different economic and geographical backgrounds.
The Minister also inaugurated five new NIELIT centres across different Indian states at Muzaffarpur in Bihar , Balasore in Odisha, Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh, Lunglei in Mizoram and Daman. These centers are designed to expand digital learning opportunities across different regions of the country.
NIELIT also exchanged Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Microsoft, Zscaler, CCRYN, Dixon Tech and Future Crime to strengthen collaboration between industry and academia at the launch event.
Mr. Vaishnaw further added, "The thrust of the NIELIT Digital University will be giving the education required by the industry. It is our Prime Minister's dream to bring education to each corner of every village in the country."
The launch is aligned with the government's initiative to use technology to create a more inclusive educational landscape by offering equal opportunities for digital skill acquisition. This program aims to empower both rural and urban students to build careers in emerging industries. Mr. Vaishnaw emphasized that NIELIT Digital University aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of extending technical education to remote regions, including Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.
