Union Minister Launches NIELIT Digital University, Inaugurates Five New NIELIT Centres

Delhi: The Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Mr Ashwini Vaishnaw has launched the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) Digital University (NDU) Platform in New Delhi, offering industry-specific courses in fields such as AI, Data Science, Cybersecurity, and Semiconductors. The university aims to make online education accessible to students from different economic and geographical backgrounds.

The Minister also inaugurated five new NIELIT centres across different Indian states at Muzaffarpur in Bihar , Balasore in Odisha, Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh, Lunglei in Mizoram and Daman. These centers are designed to expand digital learning opportunities across different regions of the country.

NIELIT also exchanged Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Microsoft, Zscaler, CCRYN, Dixon Tech and Future Crime to strengthen collaboration between industry and academia at the launch event.