Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Official Datesheet to Release Soon at mahahsscboard.in; Check Details Here

Oct 3, 2025, 17:39 IST

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Timetable 2026: The MSBSHSE, Pune, will soon release the 2026 SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) exam date sheets on mahahsscboard.in. Based on past trends, Class 10 exams are expected from the second week of February 2026, and Class 12 exams from the first week of February 2026.

Key Points

  • Maharashtra SSC, HSC Timetable 2026 to be released soon.
  • Candidates will need to visit the official website to check dates at mahahsscboard.in.
  • The exams are expected to be held in February 2026.

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Timetable 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune will release the Maharashtra Board Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Exam 2026 date sheets soon. Candidates in classes 10 and 12 will need to visit the official website to look for the official schedule at mahahsscboard.in

According to past year trends, the class 10 SSC Exams 2026 are expected from the second week of February 2026 and HSC Class 12 Exams 2026 from the first week of February 2026.

Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Exams 2026 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important information of Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Exams 2026: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Timetable 2026

Exam name 

Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Exam 2026

Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Exam 2026

Board name 

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

mahahsscboard.in

State 

Maharashtra 

Classes 

SSC 10th

HSC 12th

Exam dates (expected)

SSC Exams 2026: 2nd week of February 2026

HSC Exams 2026: 1st week of February 2026

Format 

PDF 

How to Check Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Exams 2026 Date Sheet?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check the Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Exams 2026 Date Sheet online:

  1. Visit the official website at mahahsscboard.in
  2. Under the ‘Latest Notification’ section, click on the link for SSC, HSC Exam 2026 notification 
  3. Check and download the PDF for future reference

