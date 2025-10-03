Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Official Datesheet to Release Soon at mahahsscboard.in; Check Details Here

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Timetable 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune will release the Maharashtra Board Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Exam 2026 date sheets soon. Candidates in classes 10 and 12 will need to visit the official website to look for the official schedule at mahahsscboard.in.

According to past year trends, the class 10 SSC Exams 2026 are expected from the second week of February 2026 and HSC Class 12 Exams 2026 from the first week of February 2026.

Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Exams 2026 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important information of Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Exams 2026: