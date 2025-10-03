Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Official Datesheet to Release Soon at mahahsscboard.in; Check Details Here

Key Points
- Maharashtra SSC, HSC Timetable 2026 to be released soon.
- Candidates will need to visit the official website to check dates at mahahsscboard.in.
- The exams are expected to be held in February 2026.
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Timetable 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune will release the Maharashtra Board Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Exam 2026 date sheets soon. Candidates in classes 10 and 12 will need to visit the official website to look for the official schedule at mahahsscboard.in.
According to past year trends, the class 10 SSC Exams 2026 are expected from the second week of February 2026 and HSC Class 12 Exams 2026 from the first week of February 2026.
Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Exams 2026 Key Highlights
The following table carries the important information of Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Exams 2026:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Timetable 2026
|
Exam name
|
Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Exam 2026
Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Exam 2026
|
Board name
|
Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
mahahsscboard.in
|
State
|
Maharashtra
|
Classes
|
SSC 10th
HSC 12th
|
Exam dates (expected)
|
SSC Exams 2026: 2nd week of February 2026
HSC Exams 2026: 1st week of February 2026
|
Format
|
How to Check Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Exams 2026 Date Sheet?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check the Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Exams 2026 Date Sheet online:
- Visit the official website at mahahsscboard.in
- Under the ‘Latest Notification’ section, click on the link for SSC, HSC Exam 2026 notification
- Check and download the PDF for future reference
