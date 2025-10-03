IB JIO City Slip 2025 Link Activated – Check Your Exam City & Shift Details at mha.gov.in

IB JIO City Selip 2025: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has activated the link to download the IB JIO City Slip 2025 on its official website, mha.gov.in. The IB Junior Intelligence Officer Grade II exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on October 15, 2025. Candidates can check their city of examination by logging into their account with registration number and password. The IB JIO admit card 2025 is scheduled to get released on October 11, 2025.

The city slip is not an admit card and is not valid to get entry in the examination hall. The city intimation slip gets released to inform the candidates about their city of examination and so that candidates can make their travel arrangements well in advance.

IB JIO City Slip 2025

Intelligence Bureau Exam 2025 will be conducted on October 15, 2025 in different cities across the nation in different cities to recruit eligible candidates for 394 vacancies. The IB Junior Intelligence Officer City intimation slip 2025 will contain the details of the city of examination and is not valid for the examination.