IB JIO City Slip 2025 Link Activated – Check Your Exam City & Shift Details at mha.gov.in

IB JIO City Selip 2025: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has activated the link to download the IB JIO City Slip 2025 on its official website, mha.gov.in. The IB Junior Intelligence Officer Grade II exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on October 15, 2025. Candidates can check their city of examination by logging into their account with registration number and password. The IB JIO admit card 2025 is scheduled to get released on October 11, 2025.
The city slip is not an admit card and is not valid to get entry in the examination hall. The city intimation slip gets released to inform the candidates about their city of examination and so that candidates can make their travel arrangements well in advance.
IB JIO City Slip 2025
Intelligence Bureau Exam 2025 will be conducted on October 15, 2025 in different cities across the nation in different cities to recruit eligible candidates for 394 vacancies. The IB Junior Intelligence Officer City intimation slip 2025 will contain the details of the city of examination and is not valid for the examination.
|
IB JIO City Slip 2025
IB JIO City Intimation Slip 2025: Overview
MHA will conduct the IB Junior Intelligence Officer Grade II Examination on October 15, to select eligible candidates. Check the table below for SSC CGL Intimation Slip 2025 Key Highlights.
IB JIO City Intimation Slip 2025: Overview
MHA will conduct the IB Junior Intelligence Officer Grade II Examination on October 15, to select eligible candidates. Check the table below for SSC CGL Intimation Slip 2025 Key Highlights.
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Recruiting Body
|
Intelligence Bureau (IB), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)
|
Post Name
|
Junior Intelligence Officer
|
Total Vacancies
|
394
|
Exam Date
|
October 15, 2025
|
City Intimation Slip Release Date
|
October 3, 2025
|
Official Website
|
mha.gov.in
How to Download IB JIO City Slip 2025?
Candidates can now download their IB JIO City Slip 2025 from the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs, mha.gov.in. The city slip (or city intimation slip) is a preliminary document released before the admit card that informs candidates about their exam city, date, and shift. Candidates can check their city of examination by clicking on the above link or by following the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official website: mha.gov.in
- On the homepage click on the link labeled “Download City Intimation Slip for Junior Intelligence Officer”
- Enter your User ID and Password or Date of Birth.
- Verify the details and click “Submit.”
- Download and print the admit card for exam day
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation