Only 1% with hawk eyes can find the odd puppy in 5 seconds!

By Mrigank Chakraborty
Oct 3, 2025, 19:36 IST

Do you have hawk eyes? Only 1% can find the odd puppy in this brain teaser picture in just 5 seconds. Are you among that 1%? Test your visual skills now!

Find the odd puppy
Brain teasers are one of the most in-demand puzzle challenges on the web. These are simple images that test the limits of your brain. By engaging the brain, these puzzles serve as an excellent medium for improving attention span and boosting critical thinking skills.

Brain teasers can be presented in various forms, including math puzzles, simple pictures that challenge readers to find a mistake, or odd one out puzzles.

Brain teasers require you to pay attention to the problem to find a solution. These puzzles test your intelligence as well as your attention to detail.

 Do your eyes have the sharpness of a hawk?

Test your visual skills now!

Brain Teaser: Find the Odd Puppy

find odd puppy

Source: Brightside

A brain teaser puzzle challenge is presented to the readers, featuring 24 puppies. 

While all of them appear to be similar, they are not.

One of the puppies in the image is different from the others.

Can you find the odd puppy in the picture in 5 seconds?

Your time starts now!

You must possess a keen focus and a high level of intelligence to find the odd puppy in such a quick time.

If you manage to spot the puppy in 5 seconds, you will be among the 1% with the sharpest eyes.

Pay close attention to the image to find subtle clues; look carefully.

Experts suggest that individuals who can solve these types of brain teasers possess a high IQ, sharp reasoning, and excellent problem-solving skills.

Have you found the odd puppy?

Hurry up!

Not much time left.

Two…

One….

And...

Time’s up.

How many of you have found the odd puppy in the picture within the time limit?

Congratulations to those hawk-eyed readers who were able to spot the odd puppy; you have excellent visual skills.

Those who couldn’t complete the challenge can check out the answer below.

Brain Teaser: Solution

The odd puppy can be spotted in the third column and the second row. The odd puppy is sitting while the others are standing.

find odd puppy solution

Have you spotted it now?

If you enjoyed this brain teaser challenge, make sure to share it with your friends, family, and coworkers to see who spots the odd puppy first.

