Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 3 Registration Starts; Check Details Here

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2025: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot, started the Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 registrations today, October 3, 2025. Candidates must register online at bfuhs.ac.in.

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 registrations started today, October 3, 2025.
Key Points

  • Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 registrations started today, October 3, 2025.
  • Candidates must register online at bfuhs.ac.in.
  • Students will need to use their registration number and password.

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot has started the Punjab National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 3 registrations today, October 3, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to register online at bfuhs.ac.in. Eligible candidates must register online within the stipulated time frame to avoid facing issues later. 

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important information related to Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2025: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 registrations

Exam name 

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)

Board name 

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

bfuhs.ac.in

State 

Punjab 

Stream 

Medical

Dental 

Programmes 

MBBS

BDS

Level 

Undergraduate (UG)

Mode 

Online 

Counselling registration fees

General: INR 5000

SC: INR 2500

Willingness: INR 10,000 (government college), INR 2,00,000 (private college)

Registration credentials 

Registration Number 

Password 

How to Register for Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for the Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3: 

  1. Visit the official website at bfuhs.ac.in
  2. Click on ‘Admissions’
  3. Select on ‘NEET UG 2025’
  4. Press on ‘Click here to Apply for MBBS/BDS 3rd Round of Counselling’ link
  5. You will be redirected to the registration page
  6. Enter your Registration Number and password

DIRECT LINK - Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Registration

Punjab NEET Counselling 2025 Important Dates 

Students can check the following table carrying the Punjab NEET round 3 counselling dates: 

Event

Date(s)

Round 3 registration window 

October 3 - 5, 2025

Acceptance submission dates

October 3 - 6, 2025

Merit list release date

October 8, 2025

Round 3 choice filling and locking

October 8 - 10, 2025

Seat allotment result date

October 16, 2025

