Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 3 Registration Starts; Check Details Here

Key Points
- Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 registrations started today, October 3, 2025.
- Candidates must register online at bfuhs.ac.in.
- Students will need to use their registration number and password.
Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot has started the Punjab National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 3 registrations today, October 3, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to register online at bfuhs.ac.in. Eligible candidates must register online within the stipulated time frame to avoid facing issues later.
Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
The following table carries the important information related to Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 registrations
|
Exam name
|
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)
|
Board name
|
Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
bfuhs.ac.in
|
State
|
Punjab
|
Stream
|
Medical
Dental
|
Programmes
|
MBBS
BDS
|
Level
|
Undergraduate (UG)
|
Mode
|
Online
|
Counselling registration fees
|
General: INR 5000
SC: INR 2500
Willingness: INR 10,000 (government college), INR 2,00,000 (private college)
|
Registration credentials
|
Registration Number
Password
How to Register for Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for the Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3:
- Visit the official website at bfuhs.ac.in
- Click on ‘Admissions’
- Select on ‘NEET UG 2025’
- Press on ‘Click here to Apply for MBBS/BDS 3rd Round of Counselling’ link
- You will be redirected to the registration page
- Enter your Registration Number and password
DIRECT LINK - Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Registration
Punjab NEET Counselling 2025 Important Dates
Students can check the following table carrying the Punjab NEET round 3 counselling dates:
|
Event
|
Date(s)
|
Round 3 registration window
|
October 3 - 5, 2025
|
Acceptance submission dates
|
October 3 - 6, 2025
|
Merit list release date
|
October 8, 2025
|
Round 3 choice filling and locking
|
October 8 - 10, 2025
|
Seat allotment result date
|
October 16, 2025
