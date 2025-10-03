Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 3 Registration Starts; Check Details Here

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot has started the Punjab National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 3 registrations today, October 3, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to register online at bfuhs.ac.in. Eligible candidates must register online within the stipulated time frame to avoid facing issues later.

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important information related to Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2025: