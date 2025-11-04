DBRAU Admit Card 2025; Direct Link to Download UG and PG ODD Semester Hall Ticket PDF Soon at dbrau.ac.in

DBRAU ODD Semester Admit Card 2025: Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University (DBRAU) will release the admit cards for the ODD semester examination and NEP exam session 2025-26. Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University admit card 2025 will be released online on the official website- dbrau.ac.in. The DBRAU Odd Semester examinations will start on November 21, 2025. All prospective students can check and download their admit cards using the direct link provided below. To access the DBRAU Admit Card, students need to enter their exam form number.
Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University ODD Semester Admit Card 2025
As per the latest update, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University (DBRAU) will release the admit cards for odd semesters for various UG and PG courses. The students can check their admit cards on the official website- dbrau.ac.in
|
DBRAU Admit Card 2025
|
DBRAU Exam Date Sheet 2025
Steps to Download DBRAU Admit Cards
Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University admit card 2025:
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university- exams.agrauniv.online
Step 2: Click on the admit card download link.
Step 3: Fill in all the details and click on ‘View’.
Step 4: The Admit Card will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Download and print the admit card PDF.
Details Mentioned on DBRAU Hall Ticket
The DBRAU admit card 2025 will contain the student's personal information and examination details. The admit card will contain the following details of the candidates.
-
Name of the Candidates
-
Examination Name
-
Registration Number
-
Photograph and Signature of Candidate
-
Roll Number
-
Father Name
-
Examination Centre
-
Examination Date and Time
-
Gender
Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University: Highlight
Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University (DBRAU), formerly Agra University, is located in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. It was established in the year 1927. The university is named after Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
The university offers various UG, PG, PhD degree courses in departments like Faculty of Science, Faculty of Social Science, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Commerce and Management, Faculty of Law.
Presently, Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar University jurisdiction extends the four districts of Uttar Pradesh- Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, and Mathura.
|
Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University Highlights
|
University Name
|
Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University
|
Established
|
1927
|
Location
|
Agra, Uttar Pradesh
|
DBRAU Admit Card Link - Latest
|
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UG and PGC
|
Gender
|
Co-ed
