Uttarakhand Nursing officer Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 690 Posts at ukmssb.org

Uttarakhand Nursing Officer Recruitment 2025: The Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB) has released the Uttarakhand Nursing Officer Recruitment 2025 Notification to recruit eligible candidates for 690 Nursing Officer vacancies.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online between November 27 and December 17, 2025. Candidates who have completed a B.Sc. in Nursing / GNM are eligible to apply online. Candidates will be selected based on a written exam, document verification and a medical test.

Uttarakhand Nursing Officer Recruitment 2025

The UKMSSB Nursing Officer Vacancy 2025 notification has been released for 690 Nursing Officer vacancies in the Medical Education Department and Medical Health & Family Welfare Department of Uttarakhand. The distribution of vacancies is done under category-wise reservations for SC, ST, OBC, EWS, and General candidates. Check the category wise vacancy distribution below