Uttarakhand Nursing officer Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 690 Posts at ukmssb.org

Uttarakhand Nursing Officer Recruitment 2025: The Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB) has released the Uttarakhand Nursing Officer Recruitment 2025 Notification to recruit eligible candidates for 690 Nursing Officer vacancies.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online between November 27 and December 17, 2025. Candidates who have completed a B.Sc. in Nursing / GNM are eligible to apply online. Candidates will be selected based on a written exam, document verification and a medical test.
The UKMSSB Nursing Officer Vacancy 2025 notification has been released for 690 Nursing Officer vacancies in the Medical Education Department and Medical Health & Family Welfare Department of Uttarakhand. The distribution of vacancies is done under category-wise reservations for SC, ST, OBC, EWS, and General candidates. Check the category wise vacancy distribution below
|
Category
|
Total Vacancies
|
Total
|
690
|
SC (Scheduled Caste)
|
146
|
ST (Scheduled Tribe)
|
23
|
OBC (Other Backward Class)
|
96
|
EWS (Economically Weaker Section)
|
68
|
General
|
357
Uttarakhand Nursing Officer Notification 2025 PDF Download
Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies must read the official notification pdf. The official notification pdf contains the detailed eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification, age limit, syllabus, salary, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the Uttarakhand Nursing Officer Notification PDF.
|
|
Uttarakhand Nursing Officer Recruitment 2025: Overview
The Uttarakhand Nursing Officer Recruitment 2025 Notification has been released for 690 vacancies. Check the table below for Uttarakhand Nursing Officer Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Recruiting Body
|
Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB)
|
Post Name
|
Nursing Officer (Male/Female)
|
Total Vacancies
|
690 (587 under Medical Education Dept + 103 under Health & Family Welfare)
|
Application Dates
|
November 27 - December 17, 2025
|
Mode of Application
|
ukmssb.org
|
Educational Qualification
|
B.Sc. Nursing / GNM
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam
Document Verification
Medical Test
|
Job Location
|
Across Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand Nursing Officer Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates interested in applying must read all the required eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification and age limit. Check the details below for required eligibility criteria of Uttarakhand Nursing Officer Recruitment 2025
Educational Qualification
- B.Sc. Nursing or GNM from a recognised institution.
- Must be registered with the Uttarakhand Nursing Council.
Age Limit (as of 1 July 2025)
- Minimum: 21 years
- Maximum: 42 years
How to Apply Online for Uttarakhand Nursing Officer Recruitment 2025?
Interested candidates will be able to apply online between November 27 and December 17, 2025 by visiting the official website, ukmssb.org or by visiting the steps listed below
- Visit the official website: ukmssb.org
- Click on “Nursing Officer Recruitment 2025”
- Register with basic details and verify via OTP
- Fill the application form with academic and personal details
- Upload scanned documents and photograph
- Pay the application fee online
- Submit and download the confirmation page
