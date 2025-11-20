Uttarakhand Nursing officer Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 690 Posts at ukmssb.org

ICSI CSEET Result 2025, Link Active
By Mohd Salman
Nov 20, 2025, 13:10 IST

Uttarakhand Nursing Officer Recruitment 2025: UKMSSB has released 690 Nursing Officer vacancies under Uttarakhand Nursing Officer Recruitment 2025. Candidates who have completed B.Sc. Nursing and GNM can apply online between November 27 and December 17.

Uttarakhand Nursing Officer Recruitment 2025
Uttarakhand Nursing Officer Recruitment 2025

Uttarakhand Nursing Officer Recruitment 2025: The Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB) has released the Uttarakhand Nursing Officer Recruitment 2025 Notification to recruit eligible candidates for 690 Nursing Officer vacancies.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online between November 27 and December 17, 2025. Candidates who have completed a B.Sc. in Nursing / GNM are eligible to apply online. Candidates will be selected based on a written exam, document verification and a medical test.

Uttarakhand Nursing Officer Recruitment 2025

The UKMSSB Nursing Officer Vacancy 2025 notification has been released for 690 Nursing Officer vacancies in the Medical Education Department and Medical Health & Family Welfare Department of Uttarakhand. The distribution of vacancies is done under category-wise reservations for SC, ST, OBC, EWS, and General candidates. Check the category wise vacancy distribution below

Category

Total Vacancies

Total

690

SC (Scheduled Caste)

146

ST (Scheduled Tribe)

23

OBC (Other Backward Class)

96

EWS (Economically Weaker Section)

68

General

357

Uttarakhand Nursing Officer Notification 2025 PDF Download

Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies must read the official notification pdf. The official notification pdf contains the detailed eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification, age limit, syllabus, salary, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the Uttarakhand Nursing Officer Notification PDF.

Uttarakhand Nursing Officer Recruitment 2025

Notification PDF Download

Uttarakhand Nursing Officer Recruitment 2025: Overview

The Uttarakhand Nursing Officer Recruitment 2025 Notification has been released for 690 vacancies. Check the table below for Uttarakhand Nursing Officer Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights

Feature

Details

Recruiting Body

Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB)

Post Name

Nursing Officer (Male/Female)

Total Vacancies

690 (587 under Medical Education Dept + 103 under Health & Family Welfare)

Application Dates

November 27 - December 17, 2025

Mode of Application

ukmssb.org

Educational Qualification

B.Sc. Nursing / GNM

Selection Process

Written Exam 

Document Verification 

Medical Test

Job Location

Across Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Nursing Officer Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates interested in applying must read all the required eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification and age limit. Check the details below for required eligibility criteria of Uttarakhand Nursing Officer Recruitment 2025
Educational Qualification

  • B.Sc. Nursing or GNM from a recognised institution.
  • Must be registered with the Uttarakhand Nursing Council.

Age Limit (as of 1 July 2025)

  • Minimum: 21 years
  • Maximum: 42 years

How to Apply Online for Uttarakhand Nursing Officer Recruitment 2025?

Interested candidates will be able to apply online between November 27 and December 17, 2025 by visiting the official website, ukmssb.org or by visiting the steps listed below

  • Visit the official website: ukmssb.org
  • Click on “Nursing Officer Recruitment 2025”
  • Register with basic details and verify via OTP
  • Fill the application form with academic and personal details
  • Upload scanned documents and photograph
  • Pay the application fee online
  • Submit and download the confirmation page

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

