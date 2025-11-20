SSC CGL vs. Bank PO: Which Job Actually Offers a Better Life? Full Comparison for 2025 Aspirants

SSC CGL vs. Bank PO: Lakhs of aspirants dream of joining the government sector. CGL and Bank PO are two popular choices when it comes to top government jobs in India. Both offer high pay, job security, and growth potential. But they differ in responsibilities, promotions, and work-life balance. A key difference is that Bank PO is conducted for a single post, while CGL is organised to fill various Group B and Group C posts. So, which is better: CGL or Bank PO? The answer is not very simple. We have compared SSC CGL and Bank PO in various parameters to guide candidates in the right direction. Also read, AFCAT vs CDS: Which Exam Gives You a Better Career in the Indian Armed Forces? SSC CGL vs. Bank PO: Which is Better? Before comparing SSC CGL and Bank PO, it is crucial to know what this exam is all about. Staff Selection Commission conducts the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) exam every year. It releases over 14000 vacancies for various Group B and Group C posts in different Ministries/ Departments/Organisations. Most recent data indicates that over 28 lakh applications have been received for the CGL exam.

On the other hand, SBI and IBPS are the exam-conducting bodies for the Probationary Officer post. SBI hires POs for its branches, while IBPS invites PO applications for participating banks like BOI, BOB, etc. Nearly 20 lakh candidates apply for this exam every year. CGL vacancies are generally higher than PO vacancies. The reason is that SSC recruits for multiple departments, and the exam is more popular among aspirants. What Is the Job Role Difference Between SSC CGL and Bank PO? SSC CGL is organised to fill various Group B and Group C posts in different Ministries/ Departments/Organisations and various Constitutional Bodies/Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc. Some popular posts are: Assistant Section Officer

Inspector of Income Tax

Assistant Enforcement Officer

Sub Inspector

Research Assistant

Executive Assistant

Divisional Accountant

Junior Statistical Officer

Statistical Investigator Grade-II

Office Superintendent

Auditor, etc

Most roles involve desk jobs, data entry, handling records, and administrative tasks. Bank POs are typically appointed as Management Trainees in the Public Sector Bank. After the appointment, they need to complete the training period to understand the nature of the work. Key duties are resolving customer queries, loan approval, and handling bank operations. Bank POs are more customer-oriented compared to the desk jobs of CGL posts. What Are The Eligibility Criteria For SSS CGL And Bank PO? The educational qualifications for SSC CGL and Bank PO are similar. Both require graduation from a recognised University. But they differ when it comes to the age limit. Bank PO requires applicants to be 20 years or older. While CGL applications are open to candidates who are 18 years or above. In general, SSC CGL is a little more flexible with age.