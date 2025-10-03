JFF 2025: Aahana Kumra, Anup Soni to Interact with Audience in Meerut

JFF 2025 Meerut: Jagran Film Festival is being held across 14 cities in 8 states across the country. The film festival concluded its Prayagraj and Varanasi leg and is now in Meerut. The festival features films which otherwise wouldn't reach screens.

Jagran Film Festival is being held in Meerut from October 3 to 4, 2025. The event will have stars including actress Aahana Kumra from 'Rise and Fall' along with producers Radeshyam Pipalwa and Sharad Mittal as special guests sharing their experiences with the audience on October 3, 2025.

October 4th will showcase an interaction of Arhaan Patil, Hiranya Ojha and Suhrita Das with the audience about their film 'Tu Meri Puri Kahani'. Actor Anup Soni well known for his show 'Crime Patrol' will also take the stage for a special conversation with fans.