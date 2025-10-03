JFF 2025: Aahana Kumra, Anup Soni to Interact with Audience in Meerut

Key Points
- Jagran Film Festival in Meerut on October 3 and 4
- Actors Aahana Kumra, Anup Soni to interact with audience
- 'Tu Meri Puri Kahani', 'His Story of History' to be showcased at the festival
JFF 2025 Meerut: Jagran Film Festival is being held across 14 cities in 8 states across the country. The film festival concluded its Prayagraj and Varanasi leg and is now in Meerut. The festival features films which otherwise wouldn't reach screens.
Jagran Film Festival is being held in Meerut from October 3 to 4, 2025. The event will have stars including actress Aahana Kumra from 'Rise and Fall' along with producers Radeshyam Pipalwa and Sharad Mittal as special guests sharing their experiences with the audience on October 3, 2025.
October 4th will showcase an interaction of Arhaan Patil, Hiranya Ojha and Suhrita Das with the audience about their film 'Tu Meri Puri Kahani'. Actor Anup Soni well known for his show 'Crime Patrol' will also take the stage for a special conversation with fans.
Films Showcased in JFF Merut
Jagran Film Festival opened on October 3 with the film ‘His Story of History’ which released on May 30, 2025. The film speaks of the story of Namit, a science teacher who focuses solely on logical matters living with his wife Kanchan and Daughter Riya. The film however takes a turn when his daughter picks up his history book and asks him difficult questions about caste, religion, women's rights and how people are treated differently. Namit initially takes these questions as a joke and Riya after reading the history book writes something that makes Namit question the very things taught in history.
The film festival will also ‘Agar Magar But But’ and Rajnigandha Achiever story: Phule'. The film festival will close with ‘Papa’ directed by Pritviraj Das Gupta.
This year JFF introduces cinema for everyone under the tagline 'Good Cinema for Everyone' where a special session for children is organised in the morning slot showcasing short, animated and feature films for children.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation