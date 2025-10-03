RRB NTPC City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT!
Focus
Quick Links

Assam School Holidays in October 2025: Check Full List of School Closed Dates for Festival and Important Days

By Anisha Mishra
Oct 3, 2025, 17:55 IST

This article details the school holidays in Assam for October 2025, primarily due to major festivals. It highlights Dussehra-diwali  holidays which fall in October, as per the 2025-26 academic calendar. Parents are advised to confirm specific dates with their children's schools, as exact holiday schedules may vary. Check out the complete details below. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Assam School Holidays in October 2025: Check Full List of School Closed Dates for Festival and Important Days
Assam School Holidays in October 2025: Check Full List of School Closed Dates for Festival and Important Days

Schools in Assam will observe several holidays in October 2025 due to major festivals. This article details the anticipated school holidays, enabling families to plan. However, specific dates might differ by school and location, with some areas closing for Navami for an extended break. Students and parents should confirm exact dates with their respective schools.

The holidays will align with the 2025-26 academic calendar. Parents are encouraged to consult their children’s schools for the complete holiday list. This information is crucial for teachers and working parents to plan quality family time, especially considering Assam's unique cultural and regional festivals. The full 2025 School Holiday Calendar, including October's Dussehra breaks, is available.

School Holidays list in Assam - October 2025

Here’s a table outlining the school holidays in Assam for October 2025. Please note that these dates are subject to change by the state education department.

Date

Day

Festival/Event

Vijoya Dashomi /Janmotsav of Sri Sri

Sankardeva / Birthday of Mahatma

Gandhi. 

October 2, 2025

Thursday 

Kati Bihu  

October 18, 2025

Saturday 

Kali Puja & Diwali

October 20, 2025

Monday 

Chhat Puja 

October 28, 2025

Tuesday

  • Vijaya Dashami / Janmotsav of Sri Sri Sankardeva / Birthday of Mahatma Gandhi (October 2nd):

    • Vijaya Dashami (Dussehra): Celebrates the triumph of good over evil. It commemorates Lord Rama's victory over Ravana and Goddess Durga's victory over the demon Mahishasura.

    • Janmotsav of Sri Sri Sankardeva: Observes the birth anniversary of the great Assamese saint, scholar, social reformer, and founder of the Ekasarana Dharma in Assam.

    • Birthday of Mahatma Gandhi (Gandhi Jayanti): Honors the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, recognizing his philosophy of truth (Satyagraha) and non-violence (Ahimsa).

  • Kati Bihu:

    • This is the third Bihu festival celebrated in Assam, usually observed in mid-October.

    • It is also known as Kongali Bihu (Poor Bihu).

    • The festival is marked by lighting a lamp (saki) in front of the tulsi plant (basil) and in the paddy fields to pray for a good harvest.

  • Kali Puja & Diwali:

    • Kali Puja: Primarily celebrated in West Bengal, Assam, Odisha, and Tripura, this festival worships the Goddess Kali, who symbolizes the destruction of evil.

    • Diwali (Deepavali): The Festival of Lights symbolizes the victory of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance. The main celebration marks Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya and is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Lakshmi.

  • Chhath Puja:

    • A major festival celebrated primarily in the states of Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

    • It is dedicated to the worship of the Sun God (Surya Devta) and his consort, Usha.

    • Worshippers observe rigorous rituals, including holy bathing, fasting, and offering prayers (Arghya) while standing in a body of water (like a river or pond) at sunrise and sunset. The puja is performed to thank the Sun God for sustaining life and prosperity.

Important Note for Students and Parents: The holiday schedule listed here is a general guide. It is essential for parents and students to cross-check with their specific school's official calendar or announcements. Local schools may have their own schedules, especially for regional festivals like Durga Pooja. Any last-minute changes due to unforeseen circumstances, such as weather conditions, will also be communicated locally.

This article will be updated regularly with the newest information on this topic. We will add new ideas, detailed analyses, and the latest news as it happens. Our team checks all important sources and research to give our readers full and correct information. We suggest you read this article often. This way, you will get more knowledge and a better understanding of this important topic as it changes. By staying updated with this article, you will always be well-informed.

Also Check: State-Wise Holiday List of October 2025

Andhra Pradesh School Holiday in October 2025

Madhya Pradesh School Holiday in October 2025

Bihar School Holiday in October 2025

Maharashtra School Holiday in October 2025

Himachal Pradesh School Holiday in October 2025

Telangana School Holiday in October 2025

Jharkhand School Holiday in October 2025

Rajasthan School Holiday in October 2025

Anisha Mishra
Anisha Mishra

Content Writer

Anisha Mishra is a mass communication professional and content strategist with a total two years of experience. She's passionate about creating clear, results-driven content—from articles to social media posts—that genuinely connects with audiences. With a proven track record of shaping compelling narratives and boosting engagement for brands like Shiksha.com, she excels in the education sector, handling CBSE, State Boards, NEET, and JEE exams, especially during crucial result seasons. Blending expertise in traditional and new digital media, Anisha constantly explores current content trends. Connect with her on LinkedIn for fresh insights into education content strategy and audience behavior, and let's make a lasting impact together.
... Read More

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News