Assam School Holidays in October 2025: Check Full List of School Closed Dates for Festival and Important Days

Schools in Assam will observe several holidays in October 2025 due to major festivals. This article details the anticipated school holidays, enabling families to plan. However, specific dates might differ by school and location, with some areas closing for Navami for an extended break. Students and parents should confirm exact dates with their respective schools.

The holidays will align with the 2025-26 academic calendar. Parents are encouraged to consult their children’s schools for the complete holiday list. This information is crucial for teachers and working parents to plan quality family time, especially considering Assam's unique cultural and regional festivals. The full 2025 School Holiday Calendar, including October's Dussehra breaks, is available.