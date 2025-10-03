Assam School Holidays in October 2025: Check Full List of School Closed Dates for Festival and Important Days

Schools in Assam will observe several holidays in October 2025 due to major festivals. This article details the anticipated school holidays, enabling families to plan. However, specific dates might differ by school and location, with some areas closing for Navami for an extended break. Students and parents should confirm exact dates with their respective schools.
The holidays will align with the 2025-26 academic calendar. Parents are encouraged to consult their children’s schools for the complete holiday list. This information is crucial for teachers and working parents to plan quality family time, especially considering Assam's unique cultural and regional festivals. The full 2025 School Holiday Calendar, including October's Dussehra breaks, is available.
School Holidays list in Assam - October 2025
Here’s a table outlining the school holidays in Assam for October 2025. Please note that these dates are subject to change by the state education department.
|
Date
|
Day
|
Festival/Event
|
Vijoya Dashomi /Janmotsav of Sri Sri
Sankardeva / Birthday of Mahatma
Gandhi.
|
October 2, 2025
|
Thursday
|
Kati Bihu
|
October 18, 2025
|
Saturday
|
Kali Puja & Diwali
|
October 20, 2025
|
Monday
|
Chhat Puja
|
October 28, 2025
|
Tuesday
-
Vijaya Dashami / Janmotsav of Sri Sri Sankardeva / Birthday of Mahatma Gandhi (October 2nd):
-
Vijaya Dashami (Dussehra): Celebrates the triumph of good over evil. It commemorates Lord Rama's victory over Ravana and Goddess Durga's victory over the demon Mahishasura.
-
Janmotsav of Sri Sri Sankardeva: Observes the birth anniversary of the great Assamese saint, scholar, social reformer, and founder of the Ekasarana Dharma in Assam.
-
Birthday of Mahatma Gandhi (Gandhi Jayanti): Honors the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, recognizing his philosophy of truth (Satyagraha) and non-violence (Ahimsa).
-
-
Kati Bihu:
-
This is the third Bihu festival celebrated in Assam, usually observed in mid-October.
-
It is also known as Kongali Bihu (Poor Bihu).
-
The festival is marked by lighting a lamp (saki) in front of the tulsi plant (basil) and in the paddy fields to pray for a good harvest.
-
-
Kali Puja & Diwali:
-
Kali Puja: Primarily celebrated in West Bengal, Assam, Odisha, and Tripura, this festival worships the Goddess Kali, who symbolizes the destruction of evil.
-
Diwali (Deepavali): The Festival of Lights symbolizes the victory of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance. The main celebration marks Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya and is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Lakshmi.
-
-
Chhath Puja:
-
A major festival celebrated primarily in the states of Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh.
-
It is dedicated to the worship of the Sun God (Surya Devta) and his consort, Usha.
-
Worshippers observe rigorous rituals, including holy bathing, fasting, and offering prayers (Arghya) while standing in a body of water (like a river or pond) at sunrise and sunset. The puja is performed to thank the Sun God for sustaining life and prosperity.
-
Important Note for Students and Parents: The holiday schedule listed here is a general guide. It is essential for parents and students to cross-check with their specific school's official calendar or announcements. Local schools may have their own schedules, especially for regional festivals like Durga Pooja. Any last-minute changes due to unforeseen circumstances, such as weather conditions, will also be communicated locally.
This article will be updated regularly with the newest information on this topic. We will add new ideas, detailed analyses, and the latest news as it happens. Our team checks all important sources and research to give our readers full and correct information. We suggest you read this article often. This way, you will get more knowledge and a better understanding of this important topic as it changes. By staying updated with this article, you will always be well-informed.
Also Check: State-Wise Holiday List of October 2025
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation