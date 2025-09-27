Madhya Pradesh School Holidays in October 2025: Check Full List of School Closed Dates for Festival and Important Days

IBPS PO Result 2025 OUT!
By Aayesha Sharma
Sep 27, 2025, 13:12 IST

Madhya Pradesh School Holidays in October 2025 include Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, Diwali, and Govardhan Puja. These holidays not only provide students with rest but also connect them with cultural and spiritual traditions. Families celebrate together, creating joyful moments while students return to school refreshed and motivated for their academic journey. Read this article for the School Holiday List 2025 for October.

Madhya Pradesh School Holidays in October 2025: Students in Madhya Pradesh eagerly look forward to the school holidays in October 2025, as the month is filled with important festivals and cultural celebrations. These holidays provide an opportunity for them to relax, spend time with family, and participate in traditional rituals. 

October includes significant occasions such as Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, Diwali, and Govardhan Puja. Each holiday holds great historical, cultural, or religious importance, making them more than just breaks from studies. These holidays help students learn good values and also give them time to relax before starting their studies again.

Madhya Pradesh School Holidays in October 2025 bring a mix of cultural and religious celebrations. Students can enjoy festive breaks while participating in traditional events with family and friends. Check the given below table for School Holiday List 2025 in October:

Date

Day / Festival

02 October

Gandhi Jayanti / Dussehra (Vijayadashmi)

07 October

Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

20 October

Diwali

21 October

Govardhan Puja

Gandhi Jayanti / Dussehra (Vijayadashmi), 2nd October

On 2nd October, Madhya Pradesh schools remain closed to mark Gandhi Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. It is a day of peace, truth, and simplicity. The same day also celebrates Dussehra (Vijayadashmi), symbolizing the victory of good over evil. Cultural programs, Ram Leela, and Ravana effigy burnings highlight the occasion.

Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, 7th October

Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti is observed to honor the great sage Valmiki, the author of the Ramayana. Students learn about his contribution to literature and spirituality. In many places across Madhya Pradesh, processions and cultural events take place. The holiday allows families to engage in prayers and community gatherings.

Diwali, 20th October

Diwali, the festival of lights, is one of the grandest celebrations in Madhya Pradesh. Schools remain closed as students and families decorate their homes, light diyas, burst crackers, and exchange sweets. The festival signifies the triumph of light over darkness and brings joy, positivity, and togetherness.

Govardhan Puja, 21st October

The day after Diwali is celebrated as Govardhan Puja, also known as Annakut. People worship Lord Krishna for protecting them from natural calamities. In Madhya Pradesh, families prepare special dishes and offer them as ‘bhog.’ Schools remain closed to let students participate in rituals and enjoy festive meals with family.

School Holidays in Madhya Pradesh during October 2025 offer students a perfect blend of rest and celebration. They provide time to enjoy festivals with family and learn about cultural traditions. These breaks help students return to school refreshed, motivated, and ready for their academic activities.

