Madhya Pradesh School Holidays in October 2025: Check Full List of School Closed Dates for Festival and Important Days

Madhya Pradesh School Holidays in October 2025: Students in Madhya Pradesh eagerly look forward to the school holidays in October 2025, as the month is filled with important festivals and cultural celebrations. These holidays provide an opportunity for them to relax, spend time with family, and participate in traditional rituals.

October includes significant occasions such as Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, Diwali, and Govardhan Puja. Each holiday holds great historical, cultural, or religious importance, making them more than just breaks from studies. These holidays help students learn good values and also give them time to relax before starting their studies again.

Madhya Pradesh School Holidays in October 2025 bring a mix of cultural and religious celebrations. Students can enjoy festive breaks while participating in traditional events with family and friends. Check the given below table for School Holiday List 2025 in October: