Delhi School Holidays in October 2025: Complete List of Public Holidays and Diwali Break

Delhi School Holidays October 2025: October 2025 is one of the most festive months of the year, bringing several holidays for students across Delhi schools. With back-to-back festivals lined up, children will end up attending classes for barely half of the month. After a long Dussehra break, the holidays are not yet over, as major festivals like Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, Karva Chauth, Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj, and Chhath Puja are still ahead. Many private schools also announce extended Diwali vacations, giving students and families time to celebrate with ease.
Check this article for the complete list of school holidays in Delhi for October 2025.
List of Delhi School Holidays in October 2025
Here is the complete list of gazetted and widely observed school holidays in Delhi during October 2025:
- October 2 (Thursday) – Mahatma Gandhi’s Birthday (Gandhi Jayanti) & Dussehra
- October 7 (Tuesday) – Maharishi Valmiki’s Birthday
- October 10 (Friday) – Karaka Chaturthi (Karva Chauth)
- October 20 (Monday) – Diwali (Deepavali) & Naraka Chaturdasi
- October 22 (Wednesday) – Govardhan Puja (covered in Diwali break in most schools)
- October 23 (Thursday) – Bhai Dooj (covered in Diwali break in most schools)
- October 28 (Tuesday) – Chhath Puja
Karva Chauth 2025: Holiday in Many Delhi Schools on October 10
Many Delhi schools, especially private and government-aided institutions, will remain closed on October 10, 2025 (Friday) for Karva Chauth (Karaka Chaturthi). Though not a gazetted holiday, several schools in the capital observe it as a festive break.
Diwali Break in Delhi Schools (October 2025)
Diwali holidays are among the longest breaks in Delhi schools during October. Different schools follow slightly varied schedules for the festive break:
- Some private schools like Delhi Public School (DPS) will have Diwali vacation from October 18 to October 28, covering Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj, and Chhath Puja.
- Several Delhi-NCR schools will have a shorter Diwali break from October 19 (Saturday) to October 23 (Thursday – Bhai Dooj).
Even though Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj are not gazetted holidays, they are generally included in the Diwali break, giving students a 4–5 day holiday window.
Key Highlights of Delhi School Holidays in October 2025
- October is packed with festival holidays – Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, Karva Chauth, Diwali, and Chhath Puja.
- Students will attend classes for only around half of the month.
- Long Dussehra and Diwali breaks ensure back-to-back vacations.
- Private schools may have extended holidays covering Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj, and Chhath Puja.
With so many festivals and extended breaks, October 2025 is a cheerful month for Delhi students and families alike. From Dussehra to Diwali and Chhath Puja, schools remain closed on multiple days, making it one of the most holiday-filled months of the academic year.
Important Note for Students and Parents
While Delhi schools are expected to follow the above holiday schedule in October 2025, there may be some changes or adjustments made by individual school authorities depending upon their academic calendar and internal policies. Therefore, students and parents are advised to stay updated with official school notices, circulars, and websites for the final confirmation of holidays and the exact duration of Diwali breaks.
