Delhi School Holidays in October 2025: Complete List of Public Holidays and Diwali Break

Delhi School Holidays October 2025: October 2025 is one of the most festive months of the year, bringing several holidays for students across Delhi schools. With back-to-back festivals lined up, children will end up attending classes for barely half of the month. After a long Dussehra break, the holidays are not yet over, as major festivals like Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, Karva Chauth, Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj, and Chhath Puja are still ahead. Many private schools also announce extended Diwali vacations, giving students and families time to celebrate with ease.

Check this article for the complete list of school holidays in Delhi for October 2025.

List of Delhi School Holidays in October 2025

Here is the complete list of gazetted and widely observed school holidays in Delhi during October 2025: