Maharashtra School Holiday: Closed in Thane, Bhiwandi and Palghar Tomorrow, August 19; Check Cities Wise Details here

Maharashtra Schools Closed: Schools in Maharashtras Thane District will remain closed tomorrow, August 19, 2025 as per local media reports. Thane city has been receiving very heavy rains for the last few days. Because of this, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced a holiday for all schools and colleges on Tuesday, August 19, 2025. This decision was taken after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a Red Alert for Thane district.

Which Schools and Colleges Will Remain Closed?

As per the official circular, the holiday will apply to:

Pre-primary schools

Primary schools

Secondary schools

Higher secondary schools

All mediums and managements (aided and unaided)

All colleges in Thane city

Red and Orange Alert for Heavy Rain in Maharashtra

The weather department has given a red alert in many parts of Maharashtra. Places like Mumbai, Raigad, Pune Ghat, Satara Ghat, Ratnagiri, and Kolhapur Ghat may get very heavy rain.