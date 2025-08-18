Maharashtra School Holiday: Closed in Thane, Bhiwandi and Palghar Tomorrow, August 19; Check Cities Wise Details here

Maharashtra Schools Closed: Schools in Maharashtras Thane District will remain closed tomorrow, August 19, 2025 as per local media reports. Thane city has been receiving very heavy rains for the last few days. Because of this, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced a holiday for all schools and colleges on Tuesday, August 19, 2025. This decision was taken after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a Red Alert for Thane district.
Which Schools and Colleges Will Remain Closed?
As per the official circular, the holiday will apply to:
-
Pre-primary schools
-
Primary schools
-
Secondary schools
-
Higher secondary schools
-
All mediums and managements (aided and unaided)
-
All colleges in Thane city
Red and Orange Alert for Heavy Rain in Maharashtra
The weather department has given a red alert in many parts of Maharashtra. Places like Mumbai, Raigad, Pune Ghat, Satara Ghat, Ratnagiri, and Kolhapur Ghat may get very heavy rain.
Some districts have got an orange alert. These include Palghar, Thane, Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Latur, Amravati, Chandrapur, and Gadchiroli.
This means people in these areas should be careful, avoid going out if not needed, and stay safe during the heavy rainfall.
Teachers Must Report, Exams Will Be Rescheduled
The TMC clarified that this holiday is only for students. Teachers and non-teaching staff have to report to their school or college as usual. Any exams planned on August 19, 2025, will be postponed and organized at a later date.
Parents and Students Get Relief
This holiday has given big relief to parents and students, as heavy rains have caused waterlogging in low-lying areas and traffic jams across the city. The step was taken to ensure children’s safety first.
TMC Issues Safety Appeal
The TMC Commissioner and other officials reviewed the IMD warning before announcing the holiday. They have appealed to citizens to stay alert, avoid unnecessary travel, and remain safe during this period of heavy rainfall.
