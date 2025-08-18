Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in; Steps to Download Letter Here

Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025: The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) will release the Jharkhand NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 for MBBS and BDS admissions today, August 18, 2025.
Students who filled and locked their choices for Round 1 can check and download the Jharkhand NEET Seat Allotment List 2025 from the official websites at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in or neetug.jceceb.org.in.
The result will be available in a PDF file. In this PDF, students can see important details like:
-
Candidate’s Name
-
Roll Number
-
NEET Score and Rank
-
Allotted College and Course
-
Category
Students should carefully check all these details. If they find any mistake, they must contact the authorities immediately.
Steps to Check Jharkhand NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025
To download the Jharkhand NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025, follow the given steps:
Step 1: Go to the official website at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in, neetug.jceceb.org.in.
Step 2: Click “NEET UG 2025” / “Counselling” section.
Step 3: Find and click “Round 1 Seat Allotment Result (MBBS/BDS) 2025”.
Step 4: Log in with your User ID/Application No. and Password/DoB and enter the captcha (if asked).
Step 5: Click “View/Download Allotment” to open the PDF.
Step 6: Save the PDF and print it.
Step 7: Carefully check details like Name, Roll No., NEET Score & Rank, Allotted College, Course, Category.
Step 8: If everything is correct, click “Download Allotment Letter” and keep it for admission.
Jharkhand NEET UG Round 1 Admission Dates 2025
The Jharkhand NEET UG Round 1 admission schedule 2025 has been released. Students who get a seat in Round 1 must download their allotment letter and complete admission within the given dates. Here are the important dates for Jharkhand NEET UG Round 1 Admission 2025:
|
Event
|
Dates
|
Downloading of Round 1 Allotment Letter
|
18 August 2025 – 24 August 2025
|
Document Verification & Reporting at Allotted Institute
|
19 August 2025 – 24 August 2025
Students who are given seats in Jharkhand NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment 2025 must:
-
Download their allotment letter before 24 August 2025.
-
Carry the allotment letter along with other required documents to their allotted college/institute between 19–24 August 2025.
-
Complete the admission process on time, otherwise their seat may get cancelled.
Jharkhand NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025
