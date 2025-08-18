Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in; Steps to Download Letter Here

Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025: The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) will release the Jharkhand NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 for MBBS and BDS admissions today, August 18, 2025.

Students who filled and locked their choices for Round 1 can check and download the Jharkhand NEET Seat Allotment List 2025 from the official websites at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in or neetug.jceceb.org.in.

The result will be available in a PDF file. In this PDF, students can see important details like:

Candidate’s Name

Roll Number

NEET Score and Rank

Allotted College and Course

Category

Students should carefully check all these details. If they find any mistake, they must contact the authorities immediately.