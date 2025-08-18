UPSC EPFO 2025 Apply Online Last Date
Focus
Quick Links
News

Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in; Steps to Download Letter Here

 Jharkhand NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025: The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) will publish the Jharkhand NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 for MBBS and BDS today, August 18. Students can download the allotment list PDF from the official websites. Allotted candidates must download their allotment letter and complete admission with document verification between August 19–24, 2025.

Aayesha Sharma
ByAayesha Sharma
Aug 18, 2025, 13:24 IST
Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today
Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today
Register for Result Updates

Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025: The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) will release the Jharkhand NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 for MBBS and BDS admissions today, August 18, 2025.

Students who filled and locked their choices for Round 1 can check and download the Jharkhand NEET Seat Allotment List 2025 from the official websites at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in or neetug.jceceb.org.in.

The result will be available in a PDF file. In this PDF, students can see important details like:

  • Candidate’s Name

  • Roll Number

  • NEET Score and Rank

  • Allotted College and Course

  • Category

Students should carefully check all these details. If they find any mistake, they must contact the authorities immediately.

Steps to Check Jharkhand NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025

To download the Jharkhand NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025, follow the given steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in, neetug.jceceb.org.in.

Step 2: Click “NEET UG 2025” / “Counselling” section.

Step 3: Find and click “Round 1 Seat Allotment Result (MBBS/BDS) 2025”.

Step 4: Log in with your User ID/Application No. and Password/DoB and enter the captcha (if asked).

Step 5: Click “View/Download Allotment” to open the PDF.

Step 6: Save the PDF and print it.

Step 7: Carefully check details like Name, Roll No., NEET Score & Rank, Allotted College, Course, Category.

Step 8: If everything is correct, click “Download Allotment Letter” and keep it for admission.

Jharkhand NEET UG Round 1 Admission Dates 2025

The Jharkhand NEET UG Round 1 admission schedule 2025 has been released. Students who get a seat in Round 1 must download their allotment letter and complete admission within the given dates. Here are the important dates for Jharkhand NEET UG Round 1 Admission 2025:

Related Stories

Event

Dates

Downloading of Round 1 Allotment Letter

18 August 2025 – 24 August 2025

Document Verification & Reporting at Allotted Institute

19 August 2025 – 24 August 2025

Students who are given seats in Jharkhand NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment 2025 must:

  • Download their allotment letter before 24 August 2025.

  • Carry the allotment letter along with other required documents to their allotted college/institute between 19–24 August 2025.

  • Complete the admission process on time, otherwise their seat may get cancelled.

Also read: COMEDK UGET 2025: Round 3 Choice Filling Forms Begins Tomorrow; Check Steps and Guidelines, HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025: Class 10th, 12th Release Soon at hpbose.org; Check Steps to Download

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!

Jharkhand NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News